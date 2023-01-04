Read full article on original website
Tampa councilman asks police union to apologize for racially-biased candidate survey
Orlando Gudes, a former TPD officer and the only Black person on council, was offended by the survey’s questions
Tampa City Council reviews mayor’s appointment process after police chief resigns
The Tampa City Council is considering an ordinance that would change the way the mayor appoints employees to the city's top positions.
Bay News 9
School boundary changes impact Hillsborough property values
Many parents are speaking out about Hillsborough County School’s proposed boundary changes, but it’s not just families with children in school concerned, some residents say this is an issue that affects everyone in Hillsborough County, with or without children, because property values could take a hit. What You...
St. Petersburg City Council to discuss adding more money to rental assistance program
The St. Pete City Council will meet to discuss if they will accept additional money to go towards their rental assistance program.
Bay News 9
Stepping honors culture at USF historically Black fraternity
TAMPA, Fla. — College and youth teams will compete at the Stompdown step competition on Jan. 7. The competition is held at the Florida State Fairgrounds at 7 p.m. Stepping is a form of percussive dance — popular in African American Greek life, fraternities and sororities, and beyond.
businessobserverfl.com
Tampa health care giant takes over ownership of behavioral health center
BayCare Health System has announced it now owns Northside Behavioral Health Center in Tampa, after seven years of managing the facility. Terms of the deal, which went into effect Jan. 1, weren't disclosed. Renamed BayCare Northside Behavioral Health Center, the center provides individuals and families comprehensive, innovative and affordable behavioral...
thetampabay100.com
Will Janet Cruz upset progressives in Tampa?
Foiled by a GOP candidate in her first re-election race to the Florida Senate, Janet Cruz quickly pivoted to Tampa City Council, in a race for the District 3 seat currently held by Lynn Hurtak. Hurtak, appointed following a resignation, has been popular among Tampa progressives, but will face a...
10 Tampa Companies That Pay Over $35 an Hour
Tampa, Fl. - Many people are moving to Florida due to low taxes and high job growth. And one of the fastest-growing cities that new residents are flocking to is Tampa. For example, Tampa's population grew by over 10% in the last decade, while the surrounding metro area saw a nearly 25% jump in population.
3 of IRS criminal ‘top 10 cases of 2022’ investigated by Tampa agents
Every year the Internal Revenue Service, or the tax agency for the U.S. government, puts out a list of their top 10 investigations. For the 2022 list, three cases were investigated by Tampa-based agents.
NBC Miami
Are You Middle Class? A Look at Income Brackets of Major Florida Cities
While some people have varying ideas of what it takes to be considered "middle class," Pew Research Center breaks it down for 20 major U.S. metros. In the South Florida metro of Miami, Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach, the low-end middle-class income is $43,000, while the high-end middle-class income is $128,000.
Bay News 9
Lakeland commissioners concerned over converting former church into bar and event space
LAKELAND, Fla. — Some city commissioners in Lakeland are concerned about a former church that owners are planning on converting into a bar and events space. When we first met Kara Simm, she saw the inside of this abandoned church with quite the creative lens. “Just very European,” she...
businessobserverfl.com
Pair of large Tampa-area accounting firms announce merger
Spoor Bunch Franz, one of the region's largest accounting firms, has merged with Westbay CPAs. Financial terms of the deal, which took effect Jan. 1, weren't disclosed. The merger with Clearwater-based Westbay, one of the state’s top firms specializing in forensic accounting and business valuation, "broadens SBF’s capabilities while bringing together two firms that already had a number of clients in common," according to a statement. The move will also add a Clearwater office for SBF, which already has its headquarters in St. Petersburg and an office in Tampa.
fox13news.com
Largo man who volunteered at Ground Zero raises awareness for lung cancer screening
LARGO, Fla. - A Largo man who volunteered at Ground Zero and was later diagnosed with lung cancer is raising awareness for lung cancer screenings. Nationwide 14.5 million people reach the criteria for getting scanned, but only 5.5% do it, according to Moffitt Cancer Center. In Florida, Moffitt doctors said the number is even worse at just 3% of people who complete the lung cancer screening, and it’s a significant problem that hinders catching cancers early on.
edglentoday.com
Man Sentenced to 72 Months For Bank Fraud Conspiracy, Placed Demands On Alton Resident, Others
TAMPA – A Tampa man was sentenced Thursday in a U.S. District Court to 72 months in prison and a $25,000 fine for his involvement in a bank fraud conspiracy. One victim was from Alton. According to court documents, Jaykumar Patel, 33, worked in Florida moving criminal proceeds for an India-based fraud conspiracy targeting elderly, vulnerable victims in the United States.
fox13news.com
Pasco school leaders changing bathroom policy
New rules about school bathrooms in Pasco County are sparking a debate. The school district is now requiring students to use bathrooms based on their biological sex at birth.
stpetecatalyst.com
Developer significantly expands plans for Gandy project
A proposed 39-acre mixed-use residential development on Gandy Boulevard will now feature nearly 100 additional units, following approval of a second expansion. Miami-based real estate firm Key International purchased several parcels at 12000 Gandy Blvd. late last year in a combined $19 million all-cash deal. The group then unveiled plans to build a waterfront mixed-use community featuring a marina, boardwalk, amenity area and restaurant concept.
Bay News 9
City wants public input on Dunedin’s Stirling Park
DUNEDIN, Fla -- The City of Dunedin is considering what to do with the 5.5 acres of green space at Stirling Park and is now seeking community input on the project. The city is planning on using the space for something. The public is invited to comment and provide ideas.
Owner of embattled pool company makes peculiar offer to some customers
Some customers of Cox Pools of the Gulf Coast say the owner has suddenly reemerged, with a peculiar offer to finish their abandoned pools.
Bay News 9
Pasco schools votes on bathroom rules for transgender students
LAND O’ LAKES, Fla. — The Pasco County School Board voted Tuesday night for a policy on which bathroom or locker room transgender-identifying students will have to use. Superintendent Kurt Browning said those students will need to use facilities based on the sex listed on their birth certificate.
Tampa Anti-Crime Effort Faces Tough Questions
Police and feds tout partnership in reducing violent gun crime but express frustration over juveniles with guns
