ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bay News 9

School boundary changes impact Hillsborough property values

Many parents are speaking out about Hillsborough County School’s proposed boundary changes, but it’s not just families with children in school concerned, some residents say this is an issue that affects everyone in Hillsborough County, with or without children, because property values could take a hit. What You...
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
Bay News 9

Stepping honors culture at USF historically Black fraternity

TAMPA, Fla. — College and youth teams will compete at the Stompdown step competition on Jan. 7. The competition is held at the Florida State Fairgrounds at 7 p.m. Stepping is a form of percussive dance — popular in African American Greek life, fraternities and sororities, and beyond.
TAMPA, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Tampa health care giant takes over ownership of behavioral health center

BayCare Health System has announced it now owns Northside Behavioral Health Center in Tampa, after seven years of managing the facility. Terms of the deal, which went into effect Jan. 1, weren't disclosed. Renamed BayCare Northside Behavioral Health Center, the center provides individuals and families comprehensive, innovative and affordable behavioral...
TAMPA, FL
thetampabay100.com

Will Janet Cruz upset progressives in Tampa?

Foiled by a GOP candidate in her first re-election race to the Florida Senate, Janet Cruz quickly pivoted to Tampa City Council, in a race for the District 3 seat currently held by Lynn Hurtak. Hurtak, appointed following a resignation, has been popular among Tampa progressives, but will face a...
TAMPA, FL
Evan Crosby

10 Tampa Companies That Pay Over $35 an Hour

Tampa, Fl. - Many people are moving to Florida due to low taxes and high job growth. And one of the fastest-growing cities that new residents are flocking to is Tampa. For example, Tampa's population grew by over 10% in the last decade, while the surrounding metro area saw a nearly 25% jump in population.
TAMPA, FL
NBC Miami

Are You Middle Class? A Look at Income Brackets of Major Florida Cities

While some people have varying ideas of what it takes to be considered "middle class," Pew Research Center breaks it down for 20 major U.S. metros. In the South Florida metro of Miami, Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach, the low-end middle-class income is $43,000, while the high-end middle-class income is $128,000.
TAMPA, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Pair of large Tampa-area accounting firms announce merger

Spoor Bunch Franz, one of the region's largest accounting firms, has merged with Westbay CPAs. Financial terms of the deal, which took effect Jan. 1, weren't disclosed. The merger with Clearwater-based Westbay, one of the state’s top firms specializing in forensic accounting and business valuation, "broadens SBF’s capabilities while bringing together two firms that already had a number of clients in common," according to a statement. The move will also add a Clearwater office for SBF, which already has its headquarters in St. Petersburg and an office in Tampa.
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

Largo man who volunteered at Ground Zero raises awareness for lung cancer screening

LARGO, Fla. - A Largo man who volunteered at Ground Zero and was later diagnosed with lung cancer is raising awareness for lung cancer screenings. Nationwide 14.5 million people reach the criteria for getting scanned, but only 5.5% do it, according to Moffitt Cancer Center. In Florida, Moffitt doctors said the number is even worse at just 3% of people who complete the lung cancer screening, and it’s a significant problem that hinders catching cancers early on.
LARGO, FL
edglentoday.com

Man Sentenced to 72 Months For Bank Fraud Conspiracy, Placed Demands On Alton Resident, Others

TAMPA – A Tampa man was sentenced Thursday in a U.S. District Court to 72 months in prison and a $25,000 fine for his involvement in a bank fraud conspiracy. One victim was from Alton. According to court documents, Jaykumar Patel, 33, worked in Florida moving criminal proceeds for an India-based fraud conspiracy targeting elderly, vulnerable victims in the United States.
TAMPA, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Developer significantly expands plans for Gandy project

A proposed 39-acre mixed-use residential development on Gandy Boulevard will now feature nearly 100 additional units, following approval of a second expansion. Miami-based real estate firm Key International purchased several parcels at 12000 Gandy Blvd. late last year in a combined $19 million all-cash deal. The group then unveiled plans to build a waterfront mixed-use community featuring a marina, boardwalk, amenity area and restaurant concept.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Bay News 9

City wants public input on Dunedin’s Stirling Park

DUNEDIN, Fla -- The City of Dunedin is considering what to do with the 5.5 acres of green space at Stirling Park and is now seeking community input on the project. The city is planning on using the space for something. The public is invited to comment and provide ideas.
DUNEDIN, FL
Bay News 9

Pasco schools votes on bathroom rules for transgender students

LAND O’ LAKES, Fla. — The Pasco County School Board voted Tuesday night for a policy on which bathroom or locker room transgender-identifying students will have to use. Superintendent Kurt Browning said those students will need to use facilities based on the sex listed on their birth certificate.
PASCO COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy