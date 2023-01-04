Read full article on original website
Davison Residents Want More Info on New Bar That’s Opening Soon
There are a lot of questions (and rumors) surrounding a new restaurant/bar that will be opening soon in Davison. Stix Restaurant & Bar recently shared a photo on the Davison Community Facebook Group that is creating quite a buzz. The photo shows a billboard with their logo along with the words, "Coming Soon to Davison."
Lapeer Food Truck Festival 2023 – What You Need To Know
If you think Christmas is the most wonderful time of the year, think again. The most wonderful time of the year is when food trucks come out. Dates for the annual Frankenmuth Funtown Chowdown Food Truck Festival 2023 and dates for the Lapeer Food Truck Festival have recently been announced.
Lansing’s West Side is Getting a New Chicken Restaurant
Lansing's foodie scene is ever-changing and ever-expanding. In 2022 alone, we saw over 13 restaurants either open or reopen. It was awesome seeing established businesses open again, and it was also great to see new restaurants open in the area and begin to flourish. It looks like Lansing is going to see another restaurant open over on the west side.
Save The Rage: Genesee County’s 8 Most Hated Parking Lots, Ranked
It's official, lots of Genesee County residents have named their least favorite parking lots. 'Maddening' was one commenter's word. Driving and parking is hard -- like the Grand Blanc Wal-Mart lot... which oddly didn't make the list. Genesee County's Eight Worst Parking Lots. Ranked by audience feedback based on parking...
New Landmark Lapeer Sign Is Done – Where Will It Go Now?
The Lapeer landmark sign is complete, now the question is where is it going to go?. Flint resident Ryan Kilpatrick made the giant sign in his studio, Whiskey Mics. Kilpatrick is the artist who also created the Flint landmark sign located in downtown Flint. As you can see in the photos, due to the size of the sign, its permanent home will require a lot of space.
Uncle Sam Sends Gift: $24M to Fix Flint Area Roads, Blight, More
Millions in congressional funding is a much-needed win for Flint & Genesee County, Michigan. Congressman Dan Kildee, who represents Michigan's Eighth District (much of Mid-Michigan) was able to submit 15 proposals to the Appropriations Committee for possible funding -- all 15 were approved. Flint & Genesee County received the bulk...
Adam & Eve – Is The Adult Novelty Store Coming To Lapeer?
Social media is a buzz today about the possibility of an adult novelty store opening in Lapeer. City of Lapeer Commissioner, Eric Cattane, posted the following information via Facebook about the possibility of Adam & Eve opening in Lapeer,. We have a "Adam and Eve" store wanting to come into...
Mark Your Calendar for These Major 2023 Genesee County Festivals
A new year has arrived and here is what Genesee County has to look forward to. Every year, Genesee County sees a bunch of great events and festivals. There's a little bit of everything for everyone throughout the year. From many different music festivals to sporting events and more. Check out what is in store for 2023 here.
Michigan’s Top “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” Stop Just Minutes From Flint
You know the guy. Spiked frosted tipped hair, unique trademark goatee, and an authority on great food found across the country. We're talking about Guy Fieri, the host of the popular Food Network show Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives. From highway hot spots to back road hidden gems, Fieri takes to...
Unique new restaurant serving "Wafflewiches" just opened in Michigan
A unique new restaurant serving up "Wafflewiches" - a delicious combination of waffles with sweet and savory add-ons - just opened in Michigan. Read on to learn more. KG's Bistro! is a new restaurant that recently opened in Essexville, Michigan, and it's already getting rave reviews from local patrons due to its delicious comfort food dishes, including their signature "Wafflewiches."
abc12.com
Stretch of I-69 in Flint reopens after semi accident
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A stretch of I-69 in Flint has reopened after an early morning semi-truck crash. Genesee County 911 records show the overturned tractor-trailer was reported just after 2 a.m. Friday. Authorities shut down eastbound I-69 traffic between I-75 and Hammerberg Road. The closed section of the freeway...
Ex-Flint firefighter who allegedly failed to search home where 2 boys died now working in Bay City
BAY CITY, MI — In May, two Flint firefighters tasked with searching a burning house declared the structure clear of occupants. Six minutes later, their colleagues found two young brothers in a bedroom, fatally injured from having endured smoldering heat and heavy smoke. Both boys died within days, and...
Capitol Coney Island In Flint Closing – What You Need To Know
Capitol Coney Island in Flint will be closing its doors for good this month. The popular restaurant, located at the corner of Bristol and Van Slyke Roads will be permanently closing on Monday, January 16, 2023. According to a source, the property has been purchased by General Motors and will eventually be used for offices.
First 2023 Genesee County baby was born at Ascension Genesys on Jan. 1
GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- Braylon Lee Mills was the first baby born in Genesee County in 2023. The five pound, eight ounce baby earned a lifetime of local bragging rights at 7:17 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 1. Mills was born at Ascension Genesys Hospital in Grand Blanc Township. His parents,...
WNEM
Saginaw’s new trash collection company off to a bad start
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) – Saginaw residents haven’t been getting their trash picked up during the new year after a new company was selected for the job. The new company selected to collect trash in Saginaw is not off to a good start according to Saginaw residents. TV5 cameras...
Saginaw County Dive Team recovering body from Saginaw River
SAGINAW, MI — Emergency personnel are working to remove a body found floating in the Saginaw River. About 2:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 6, police were notified by civilians that they had seen a body floating in the river behind the Temple Theatre, 201 N. Washington Ave. in downtown Saginaw, according to Saginaw Police Detective Sgt. Matthew Gerow.
Police look for women charged with $150K in Ulta thefts
Police are looking for three women from West Michigan who face charges for stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars in merchandise from Ulta stores on the east side of the state.
Former Bay City Commissioner, appliance shop owner Patricia Savage dies at 86
BAY CITY, MI - A former Bay City Commissioner and active community member passed away over the Christmas holiday weekend. Patricia Ann Savage on Sunday, Dec. 25 after a brief illness. She was 86 years old. Savage had served in various community roles in the city, including as a city...
Historic Boston-Edison Home on Market Looks Like Something From ‘Lifestyles of the Rich & Famous’
This is the BLAC home of the week where we feature a dream property every Thursday to add to your Detroit Home bucket list. The post Historic Boston-Edison Home on Market Looks Like Something From ‘Lifestyles of the Rich & Famous’ appeared first on BLAC Media.
Did the 26 Foot Long World Record for Longest Human Poop Happen in Michigan?
There is a load of stories about a woman who broke the world record for the longest single poo. Do the stories pass the smell test?. Researching stories like 'the longest poop in the world' isn't the worst part of my job, but it's a solid #2. Recently, someone sent me a TikTok telling the story of a woman in Michigan breaking the Guinness World Record for the longest poop. She allegedly did so, publicly...in a Bloomfield Hills, Michigan bowling alley. My curiosity got the best of me. I guess you can say, I couldn't hold it anymore. So, the research began. I stepped in this article called 'Fun Poop Facts' from the Hello Tushy website that said this about the alleged rectum record,
