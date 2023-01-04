ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flint, MI

Banana 101.5

Lapeer Food Truck Festival 2023 – What You Need To Know

If you think Christmas is the most wonderful time of the year, think again. The most wonderful time of the year is when food trucks come out. Dates for the annual Frankenmuth Funtown Chowdown Food Truck Festival 2023 and dates for the Lapeer Food Truck Festival have recently been announced.
LAPEER, MI
99.1 WFMK

Lansing’s West Side is Getting a New Chicken Restaurant

Lansing's foodie scene is ever-changing and ever-expanding. In 2022 alone, we saw over 13 restaurants either open or reopen. It was awesome seeing established businesses open again, and it was also great to see new restaurants open in the area and begin to flourish. It looks like Lansing is going to see another restaurant open over on the west side.
LANSING, MI
Banana 101.5

New Landmark Lapeer Sign Is Done – Where Will It Go Now?

The Lapeer landmark sign is complete, now the question is where is it going to go?. Flint resident Ryan Kilpatrick made the giant sign in his studio, Whiskey Mics. Kilpatrick is the artist who also created the Flint landmark sign located in downtown Flint. As you can see in the photos, due to the size of the sign, its permanent home will require a lot of space.
LAPEER, MI
Banana 101.5

Uncle Sam Sends Gift: $24M to Fix Flint Area Roads, Blight, More

Millions in congressional funding is a much-needed win for Flint & Genesee County, Michigan. Congressman Dan Kildee, who represents Michigan's Eighth District (much of Mid-Michigan) was able to submit 15 proposals to the Appropriations Committee for possible funding -- all 15 were approved. Flint & Genesee County received the bulk...
FLINT, MI
US 103.1

Adam & Eve – Is The Adult Novelty Store Coming To Lapeer?

Social media is a buzz today about the possibility of an adult novelty store opening in Lapeer. City of Lapeer Commissioner, Eric Cattane, posted the following information via Facebook about the possibility of Adam & Eve opening in Lapeer,. We have a "Adam and Eve" store wanting to come into...
LAPEER, MI
Kristen Walters

Unique new restaurant serving "Wafflewiches" just opened in Michigan

A unique new restaurant serving up "Wafflewiches" - a delicious combination of waffles with sweet and savory add-ons - just opened in Michigan. Read on to learn more. KG's Bistro! is a new restaurant that recently opened in Essexville, Michigan, and it's already getting rave reviews from local patrons due to its delicious comfort food dishes, including their signature "Wafflewiches."
ESSEXVILLE, MI
abc12.com

Stretch of I-69 in Flint reopens after semi accident

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A stretch of I-69 in Flint has reopened after an early morning semi-truck crash. Genesee County 911 records show the overturned tractor-trailer was reported just after 2 a.m. Friday. Authorities shut down eastbound I-69 traffic between I-75 and Hammerberg Road. The closed section of the freeway...
FLINT, MI
Banana 101.5

Capitol Coney Island In Flint Closing – What You Need To Know

Capitol Coney Island in Flint will be closing its doors for good this month. The popular restaurant, located at the corner of Bristol and Van Slyke Roads will be permanently closing on Monday, January 16, 2023. According to a source, the property has been purchased by General Motors and will eventually be used for offices.
FLINT, MI
WNEM

Saginaw’s new trash collection company off to a bad start

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) – Saginaw residents haven’t been getting their trash picked up during the new year after a new company was selected for the job. The new company selected to collect trash in Saginaw is not off to a good start according to Saginaw residents. TV5 cameras...
SAGINAW, MI
The Saginaw News

Saginaw County Dive Team recovering body from Saginaw River

SAGINAW, MI — Emergency personnel are working to remove a body found floating in the Saginaw River. About 2:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 6, police were notified by civilians that they had seen a body floating in the river behind the Temple Theatre, 201 N. Washington Ave. in downtown Saginaw, according to Saginaw Police Detective Sgt. Matthew Gerow.
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
99.1 WFMK

Did the 26 Foot Long World Record for Longest Human Poop Happen in Michigan?

There is a load of stories about a woman who broke the world record for the longest single poo. Do the stories pass the smell test?. Researching stories like 'the longest poop in the world' isn't the worst part of my job, but it's a solid #2. Recently, someone sent me a TikTok telling the story of a woman in Michigan breaking the Guinness World Record for the longest poop. She allegedly did so, publicly...in a Bloomfield Hills, Michigan bowling alley. My curiosity got the best of me. I guess you can say, I couldn't hold it anymore. So, the research began. I stepped in this article called 'Fun Poop Facts' from the Hello Tushy website that said this about the alleged rectum record,
MICHIGAN STATE
Banana 101.5

Banana 101.5

Banana 101.5 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Flint, Michigan.

