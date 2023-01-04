Read full article on original website
kotatv.com
Pennington County’s Oyate Court expands to Tripp
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Tripp County state’s attorney wants to create a program like Pennington’s Oyate Court, according to a release from the South Dakota Attorney General’s Office. “I’m very excited about the prospects in my jurisdiction for the kind of approach developed in Pennington...
newscenter1.tv
Native American Oyate Court is expanding to Tripp County
PIERRE, S.D. – Attorney General Mark Vargo announced Friday that the Oyate Court system, a criminal justice partnership between state prosecutors and local tribal communities in Pennington County, is spreading to Tripp County. Oyate Court is a diversion program in which state cases are handed to a tribal court...
KELOLAND TV
14 horses, 2 donkeys seized in animal neglect investigation
PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities are investigating a case of animal neglect in Pennington County. Thursday, the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office impounded 14 horses and two donkeys in the 5000 block of 143rd Avenue related to a criminal investigation. The South Dakota Animal Industry Boarded is aiding in the investigation.
KELOLAND TV
RCPD: Missing man last heard from November 30
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Rapid City are asking for the public’s help locating a missing man. According to the Rapid City Police Department, 61-year-old Gary Baker of Rapid City was reported missing on January 5. The last known contact with Baker was on November 30.
kotatv.com
Rapid City man arrested following death of horses
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A 72-year-old Rapid City man was arrested Friday, charged with 13 counts of animal neglect, according to a release from the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office. The arrest of Kenneth Jobbins after horses were found dead and others neglected at a property on the 5000...
kotatv.com
Emergency outdoor sirens will be paused for two months
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Pennington County has 34 outdoor sirens to alert people of an emergency. These sirens are tested twice a month on the 1st and 3rd Saturdays to ensure they are working. However, during January and February these will not be tested due to the colder weather.
kotatv.com
Sheriff’s office seizes more than a dozen horses
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office seized 14 horses and two donkeys as they continue a criminal investigation into the deaths of other horses. Thursday morning, the sheriff’s office executed a search warrant at the 5000 block of 143rd Avenue in rural Rapid City. The animals were taken to a secure, undisclosed location where they will receive veterinary attention, according to a release from the PCSO.
kotatv.com
Custer man has bond reduced in deadly rollover crash
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The man arrested in Saturday’s deadly rollover crash on East North Street in Rapid City was in court Tuesday, requesting a lower bond. Nicholas Herman, 20 of Custer, is charged with vehicular homicide, two counts of vehicular battery, reckless driving, minor consumption, and DUI.
KELOLAND TV
Wanblee man sentenced for assaulting a federal officer
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO)– A Wanblee man is heading to federal prison after pleading guilty to assaulting a federal officer. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says that in February 2020, an Oglala Sioux Tribe Department of Public Safety Officer was called to the home of 46-year-old Steven Quiver. Officials...
kotatv.com
Community leaders hold discussion on public safety concerns
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Community leaders, law enforcement officials, and members of the state’s attorney’s office meet Thursday morning to address public safety. A rise in violent and drug-related crimes has caused concern for public safety. And leaders met to discuss solutions on ways to better protect the community.
drgnews.com
Man from Obregon, Mexico, sentenced for drug trafficking in South Dakota
U.S. District Judge Jeffrey L. Viken has sentenced an Obregon, Mexico, man convicted of Conspiracy to Distribute a Controlled Substance in South Dakota. 44 year old Noel Rivera was sentenced to 17.5 years in federal prison, followed by five years supervised release, and ordered to pay a $100 special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund.
kotatv.com
Teen pleads not guilty to North Rapid double homicide
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Friday morning Robert Yellow Bird, who was accused of shooting and killing 29-year-old Joseph Standing Bear of Norris and 37-year-old Petan Milk of Rapid City last August at a North Rapid apartment ,has pleaded not guilty to two counts of first-degree murder and one count of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder.
kotatv.com
600,000 people in the U.S go missing every year
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - 600,000 people go missing every year in the United States according to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System (NamUS). According to the South Dakota’s Attorney General office, there are currently 92 juveniles missing in the state. When someone does go missing the police...
newscenter1.tv
Man sentenced for drug trafficking following $2.5 million drug bust in Pennington County
RAPID CITY, S.D. – 44-year-old Noel Rivera of Obregon, Mexico, was sentenced to 17.5 years in federal prison followed by five years of supervised release for his role in a conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine from Arizona to the Rapid City area. In a conspiracy that ran for more than...
KELOLAND TV
S.D. Real Estate Commission fines Rapid City licensee
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A Rapid City property manager has agreed to a $1,000 administrative fine as part of her punishment for not following one of South Dakota’s real estate regulations. Shannon Brinker also agreed to take six additional hours of continuing education courses and complete them no...
kotatv.com
Man sentenced to more than 17 years for drug conspiracy
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Noel Rivera, a 44-year-old man from Mexico, was sentenced to 17 and a half years in prison following a conviction for conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance. Rivera, according to a Department of Justice release, was involved in shipping large amounts of methamphetamine and then...
sdpb.org
Man sentenced after drug busts net 70 pounds of meth
A man who admitted to coordinating a major South Dakota drug ring has been sentenced to 17.5 years in federal prison. Noel Rivera of Obregon, Mexico transported large amounts of methamphetamine from Arizona and other states to South Dakota, according to the South Dakota District of the U.S. Attorney’s Office. He also helped coordinate the storage and distribution of the drugs once they arrived in South Dakota.
kotatv.com
Rapid City youths continue to ‘hitch a ride’ for free
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Rapid City Youth Ride Free program continues to prove popular, increasing in ridership last year. The program reported hikes in seven of the nine months that youth were in school during 2022. This was a 9.6 percent increase over 2021, according to a release from the city. Only April and December saw a drop in ridership.
kotatv.com
Rapid City takes a step forward in helping individuals fight mental illness
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - With an increasing awareness of the importance of mental health, the Pivot Point Stabilization Unit opened its doors after breaking ground in 2021. The facility will help people who are experiencing a mental health crisis. Additionally, patients will have the option to stay at the facility for up to a week as they receive counseling or other services needed.
kotatv.com
‘Youth Ride Free’ program completes more than 500,000 passenger trips
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Since the beginning of Rapid City’s Youth Ride Free program, more students are using public transportation. Ride numbers from 2022 show that more than 35,000 youth passengers used the Rapid Ride program. That’s up 10 percent from 2021. The youth ride free program also reported increases in seven of the nine months students were in school during the 2022 calendar year.
