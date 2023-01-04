TOLEDO, Ohio — Flames are not the only danger firefighters face. In fact, it's the invisible fight that is proving to be the most life altering. According to the International Association of Fire Fighters, occupational cancer is the leading cause of death among firefighters, surpassing heart disease. Firefighters have a 9 percent greater risk of being diagnosed with cancer than the general public.

