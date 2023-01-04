Read full article on original website
13abc.com
State program mediates nursing facility concerns
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - When Pat Groves’ partner Cindy Dean went into the Divine Rehabilitation and Nursing Facility on Byrne Road, Groves couldn’t wait to get her out. “I was very anxious to get her out of there,” Groves said. Dean only ended up spending about a...
13abc.com
YWCA announces 2023 Milestones honorees
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The YWCA of Northwest Ohio has announced the 2023 Honorees for the YWCA Milestones: A Tribute to Women annual award. YWCA says this is the 28th year that the YWCA has recognized extraordinary women in the community who have demonstrated outstanding leadership qualities and contributed to the empowerment of women.
13abc.com
City of Toledo to announce MLK Weekend Experience events during press conference
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo is holding a virtual press conference to announce the events for the 2023 MLK Weekend Experience. The City says the virtual press conference will take place on Jan. 9 at 12 p.m. and will include Mayor Kapszukiewicz, University of Toledo President Dr. Greg Postel and Human Relations Commission Chair Erin Baker.
13abc.com
Building Better Schools: Glenwood Elementary seeks resources from local community
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A local school is requesting the community’s help to ensure young students are well-prepared for success. Leaders at Glenwood Elementary are hosting events to provide resources that will help students excel both inside and outside of the classroom. Among those resources are school supplies, and...
Students welcome Christ the King principal back to school
TOLEDO, Ohio — Students returned to class Wednesday at Christ the King School in west Toledo and lined the hallways to welcome back their principal. Steve Urbanski was place on administrative leave in early December after an allegation of abuse was reported to Lucas County Children Services. An investigation by Toledo police and LCCS determined the allegation was unsubstantiated and he returned to work Dec. 22.
13abc.com
Local experts educate the community on Human Trafficking Prevention Month
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Local experts are raising awareness this January in light of National Human Trafficking Prevention Month by educating the community on possible signs to look out for, and how to stop the crime. “The top three crimes in the world are drugs, illegal guns, and human trafficking,”...
13abc.com
Neighborhood Nuisance: Toledo man tired of taking care of a tree on city property
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - An elderly man living on Overly Court in Toledo has lived in his home for 25 years and the tree in front of his house has been a problem. The tree is on city property and sweetgum balls that grow from the tree fall all over the place.
themirrornewspaper.com
Whitehouse Police Chief Accepts Job In Sidney, Ohio
BY KAREN GERHARDINGER | MIRROR REPORTER — When Mark McDonough interviewed for the job of police chief for the village of Whitehouse in 2012, he set forth a 10-year plan to meet goals for the department – and then move out of the way for the next generation of leaders.
13abc.com
Family looks to raise money for paralyzed Michigan detective shot in line of duty
MONROE, Mich (WTVG) - The family of Detective Sergeant Devin Kachar is hosting a benefit in honor of his career. The family says Kachar was paralyzed after being shot in action and is looking to raise money for Kacher. The benefit is scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 21, at 4 p.m....
IAFF: Occupational cancer is leading cause of death for firefighters
TOLEDO, Ohio — Flames are not the only danger firefighters face. In fact, it's the invisible fight that is proving to be the most life altering. According to the International Association of Fire Fighters, occupational cancer is the leading cause of death among firefighters, surpassing heart disease. Firefighters have a 9 percent greater risk of being diagnosed with cancer than the general public.
13abc.com
Cigna, Mercy Health reach a deal to continue coverage in Ohio for 2023
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Cigna and Mercy Health have reached an agreement to provide in-network coverage for patients in 2023. The insurance provider will remain in-network for Ohio hospitals and medical groups after renewing their contracts. A representative for Mercy Health said access to quality health care services is vital...
Collaboration adds drones to law enforcement arsenal for Seneca County departments
SENECA COUNTY, Ohio — Three Seneca County law enforcement agencies are collaborating with a northwest Ohio university to get a new view on policing. The Tiffin and Fostoria police departments and the Seneca County Sheriff's Office are now working together to use drones as part of their day-to-day operations.
13abc.com
The windows of opportunity created by Cherry Street helped change local man’s life
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Cherry Street’s Life Revitalization Center is undergoing major renovations. Hundreds of windows at the old Macomber High School building are being replaced. Once the project got underway, a heartwarming connection was uncovered. Cherry Street holds a special place in the heart of one of the...
13abc.com
East Toledo Family Center suffers $20,000+ in damages from pipes breaking
themirrornewspaper.com
Herb Mericle’s Tradition Continues During January 1 Polar Plunge
BY KAREN GERHARDINGER | MIRROR REPORTER — “Refreshing.” That’s the word Melissa McPartland of Maumee and Azia McCahan of Bowling Green each used to describe their sojourns into the Maumee River water on January 1 at 2:30 p.m. McPartland and McCahan were among the dozens of...
City of Maumee sues Lucas County for $1 million over sewer charges
LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio — The city of Maumee is suing Lucas County for $1,045,622.91 to pay for sanitary outflow charges from the Lucas County Recreation Property, according to a lawsuit filed in the Lucas County Court of Common Pleas Thursday. The city said the invoices are from flow monitors...
2 Towns in Ohio Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving or retiring to the great state of Ohio, you should add the following towns to your list.
Person shot in north Toledo Friday
TOLEDO, Ohio — One person has been shot in the 3100 block of Cherry Street near the intersection with Central Avenue Friday afternoon, according to Toledo police. The victim's condition, and if any suspects are in custody, is currently unknown. As of just before 6 p.m., the scene has...
13abc.com
Local firefighter stresses importance of CPR in wake of Hamlin’s on-field collapse
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Damar Hamlin remains in a Cincinnati hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest during a Monday night football game. When Hamlin went down, health officials began CPR immediately. After the terrifying incident, you may want to brush up on your CPR skills. Cpt. Aaron Hague with Toledo...
13abc.com
Toledo’s mayor announces 2023 Residential Roads Program
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz announced, Wednesday, the 2023 Toledo Department of Transportation Residential Roads Program. Mayor Kapszukiewicz made the announcement during a press conference on Varland Ave. “In 2021 we resurfaced more roads in the history of Toledo. In 2022 we broke that record,” Mayor Kapszukiewicz said....
