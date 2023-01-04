ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

State program mediates nursing facility concerns

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - When Pat Groves’ partner Cindy Dean went into the Divine Rehabilitation and Nursing Facility on Byrne Road, Groves couldn’t wait to get her out. “I was very anxious to get her out of there,” Groves said. Dean only ended up spending about a...
YWCA announces 2023 Milestones honorees

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The YWCA of Northwest Ohio has announced the 2023 Honorees for the YWCA Milestones: A Tribute to Women annual award. YWCA says this is the 28th year that the YWCA has recognized extraordinary women in the community who have demonstrated outstanding leadership qualities and contributed to the empowerment of women.
City of Toledo to announce MLK Weekend Experience events during press conference

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo is holding a virtual press conference to announce the events for the 2023 MLK Weekend Experience. The City says the virtual press conference will take place on Jan. 9 at 12 p.m. and will include Mayor Kapszukiewicz, University of Toledo President Dr. Greg Postel and Human Relations Commission Chair Erin Baker.
Students welcome Christ the King principal back to school

TOLEDO, Ohio — Students returned to class Wednesday at Christ the King School in west Toledo and lined the hallways to welcome back their principal. Steve Urbanski was place on administrative leave in early December after an allegation of abuse was reported to Lucas County Children Services. An investigation by Toledo police and LCCS determined the allegation was unsubstantiated and he returned to work Dec. 22.
Local experts educate the community on Human Trafficking Prevention Month

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Local experts are raising awareness this January in light of National Human Trafficking Prevention Month by educating the community on possible signs to look out for, and how to stop the crime. “The top three crimes in the world are drugs, illegal guns, and human trafficking,”...
Whitehouse Police Chief Accepts Job In Sidney, Ohio

BY KAREN GERHARDINGER | MIRROR REPORTER — When Mark McDonough interviewed for the job of police chief for the village of Whitehouse in 2012, he set forth a 10-year plan to meet goals for the department – and then move out of the way for the next generation of leaders.
IAFF: Occupational cancer is leading cause of death for firefighters

TOLEDO, Ohio — Flames are not the only danger firefighters face. In fact, it's the invisible fight that is proving to be the most life altering. According to the International Association of Fire Fighters, occupational cancer is the leading cause of death among firefighters, surpassing heart disease. Firefighters have a 9 percent greater risk of being diagnosed with cancer than the general public.
Cigna, Mercy Health reach a deal to continue coverage in Ohio for 2023

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Cigna and Mercy Health have reached an agreement to provide in-network coverage for patients in 2023. The insurance provider will remain in-network for Ohio hospitals and medical groups after renewing their contracts. A representative for Mercy Health said access to quality health care services is vital...
East Toledo Family Center suffers $20,000+ in damages from pipes breaking

The Governor’s Humanitarian Award seeks to honor those quiet soldiers who promote the welfare of humanity and the elimination of pain and suffering through their own selfless service, often without recognition. Updated: 6 hours ago. Mild south and fog north of today's warm front, and even a few isolated...
Herb Mericle’s Tradition Continues During January 1 Polar Plunge

BY KAREN GERHARDINGER | MIRROR REPORTER — “Refreshing.” That’s the word Melissa McPartland of Maumee and Azia McCahan of Bowling Green each used to describe their sojourns into the Maumee River water on January 1 at 2:30 p.m. McPartland and McCahan were among the dozens of...
Person shot in north Toledo Friday

TOLEDO, Ohio — One person has been shot in the 3100 block of Cherry Street near the intersection with Central Avenue Friday afternoon, according to Toledo police. The victim's condition, and if any suspects are in custody, is currently unknown. As of just before 6 p.m., the scene has...
Toledo’s mayor announces 2023 Residential Roads Program

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz announced, Wednesday, the 2023 Toledo Department of Transportation Residential Roads Program. Mayor Kapszukiewicz made the announcement during a press conference on Varland Ave. “In 2021 we resurfaced more roads in the history of Toledo. In 2022 we broke that record,” Mayor Kapszukiewicz said....
