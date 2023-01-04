Read full article on original website
Jaylen Brown gets candid after Thunder 'embarrassed' the Celtics: 'We had it coming'
Jaylen Brown didn’t pull any punches after the Boston Celtics fell to the Oklahoma City Thunder in a blowout 150-117 loss on Tuesday. "We got our ass kicked, that's what happened," Brown told reporters after the loss. "You come out and take it for granted, that's what happened. We probably had it coming to us. We came out the last couple of games. We pick and choose when we want to play.”
Nuggets game paused for several minutes again due to bent rim
For the second time this week, a Denver Nuggets game was delayed several minutes due to a crooked rim. The Nuggets were no less frustrated this time. With the Cleveland Cavaliers in town, the Nuggets looked on their way to a win with a 96-82 lead. Then Cavaliers players noticed the alignment of the rim. What followed was an interruption, timed at seven minutes, in which Ball arena employees used ladders and a level to fix the issue again.
Fantasy Basketball: It's time to consider dropping Malcolm Brogdon
Injuries continue to pile up across the NBA, some of which have left fantasy basketball managers scrambling for reinforcements. To add the hot waiver-wire option, sometimes you must make a difficult decision on which players to drop. Let’s highlight five established players for fantasy managers who need an open roster spot to consider dropping.
Mavericks waive Kemba Walker right before salary guarantee deadline
The Mavericks are waiving guard Kemba Walker a day before the 12-year NBA veteran's salary would have become guaranteed for the rest of the season, the team announced on Friday. In his six-weeks as a Maverick, Walker averaged 8 points in 16 minutes per game over nine appearances. He signed...
'I Married an NBA Legend. My Life Looked Perfect on the Outside'
Achea Redd's life with her husband Michael Redd looked like a fairytale, but behind closed doors she was struggling.
Battle of No. 1: Top HS sophomore Cameron Boozer topples top senior D.J. Wagner
Two of the top high school players in the country faced off Wednesday evening as D.J. Wagner and Camden (New Jersey) traveled to Miami to play Cameron Boozer's Christopher Columbus team. The No. 11 Explorers edged out the No. 4 Panthers 75-66, handing Camden its first loss of the season.
Rose Bowl posts all-time low ratings as College Football Playoff expansion looms
With big changes on the horizon, the Rose Bowl's ratings just hit their lowest mark ever. The 2023 Granddaddy of Them All between Penn State and Utah saw only 10.2 million viewers on ESPN this year, the network announced Wednesday. Per The Athletic, that number makes it the least-watched Rose Bowl on record, "beating" the 13.6 million mark held by 2016's Stanford-Iowa matchup.
‘Tradition doesn’t graduate’: Central Catholic students honor Demar Hamlin at basketball game
PITTSBURGH — Students at Damar Hamlin’s alma mater, Central Catholic High School, supported the NFL player at a basketball game Friday night. The student section, normally donned in blue and gold, traded in its normal colors for another shade of blue and red. “We’re honoring him here by...
‘Signs of improvement’: Damar Hamlin remains in critical condition after on-field collapse
CINCINNATI — Days after collapsing and requiring CPR on-field in a game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Buffalo Bills Damar Hamlin remains in critical condition but is showing signs of improvement. Jordon Rooney, a spokesman for the family and a friend of Hamlin’s, told The Associated Press on Wednesday that...
What TCU can learn from other underdogs that won championships
The 2022 TCU Horned Frogs are a case study in beating the odds, across the board. The team as a whole was listed at 200-1 to win the championship as recently as Week 5. (Georgia, by contrast, was already better than 2-1 at that point.) Sonny Dykes outperformed all expectations for a first-year head coach playing with players largely inherited from last year's 5-7 team. Max Duggan beat whatever odds you want to list, rebounding from a health scare and playing his way from the bench to the Heisman Trophy ceremony.
