NRVNews
Keith, Larry Wayne
‘Uncle Larry’ Wayne Keith, 71, of Shawsville passed away on January 3, 2023. He was born on October 1, 1951 to his late parents, Lawrence W. Keith and Hazel Keith. Along with his parents he is preceded in death by his sister, Geraldine MacMakin; brother, Charles Keith; several nieces, nephews, and other family members.
NRVNews
Hurst, Roberta Argabright
Roberta Argabright Hurst, 86, passed away peacefully at her home in Shawsville, VA on Wednesday, January 4, 2023. She was born in Christiansburg, VA to the late Ira Lemuel and Edith Beulah McNeil Argabright. She was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years Dennit “Sam” Hurst, two grandchildren, 3 brothers, and 4 sisters.
NRVNews
McGuire, Velma Ratcliff
Velma A. McGuire, 79, of Christiansburg received her angel wings January 4, 2023 at New River Valley Medical Center. She is no longer in pain or sad. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jim McGuire; son, Jimmy McGuire; mother, Elsie Ratcliff; and sister, Darlene McGuyer. Left to treasure...
NRVNews
Davis, Dawn Quesenberry
Dawn Quesenberry Davis, age 57, of Blacksburg died, Monday, January 2, 2023, at University of Virginia Medical Center. She was born in Radford, Virginia on February 28, 1965. She was preceded in death by her father Orie Quesenberry. She is survived by her husband, Jeff Davis; mother, Alma Quesenberry; sons, Chris, Jason, and Anthony; sisters and brothers-in-law, Sandra (Marlene) and Gary, Linda and Jeff, Tracy and Art, Martha, Emily and Ken, Marcie and Larry, Karen and Tim, Dicy and Jonathan; brother, Orie Quesenberry, Jr. and wife Debbie; grandson, Jackson Davis and numerous other family members.
pcpatriot.com
Obituary for Gary Jack Buckner
Gary Jack Buckner, 69, of Radford, passed away on Thursday, January 5, 2023. He was preceded in death by his father, Cleven Jack Buckner; and a special brother-in-law, Gary “Billy” Roop. Survivors include his mother, Edna Buckner; brothers and sister-in-law, Audie and Sandy Buckner, and Larry Buckner and...
NRVNews
Ratcliffe, Sr., John Bordene
John “Johnny” Bordene Ratcliffe, Sr., 77, of Pearisburg, VA, took his last breath on this earth and his first breath in heaven on January 5, 2023. Johnny was born on May 28, 1945, in Pearisburg and was a son of the late Lacy Len Ratcliffe, Sr., and Mona Hazel Davis Ratcliffe.
NRVNews
Jarrells, Billy Wayne
Billy Wayne Jarrells, age 72 of Hiwassee passed away Monday, January 2, 2023 at the Lewis-Gale Medical Center, Salem. Born July 4, 1950 in Pulaski he was the son of the late Roy Leonard Jarrells & Mary Pearl Trail Jarrells. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Brenda Darlene Martin Jarrells, son-in-law, Rhondie Ousley, brothers, Ronnie and Jim Jarrells.
NRVNews
Cawley, Edward Franklin
Edward Franklin Cawley, 95 of Pembroke, VA departed this life January 3, 2023 in the care of Carilion Giles Community Hospital. Born May 14, 1927 in Newhall, WV, he was a son of the late Burley and Stella Davis Cawley. Mr. Cawley served first his country, as a staff sergeant...
NRVNews
Wardell, Gary David
Gary David Wardell, 74, of Christiansburg passed away on December 27, 2022. He was born on September 7, 1948 to the late Joseph Wardell and Alice Wardell. Along with his parents he is also preceded in death by his sister, Karen Wardell. He is survived by his daughters, Susan Isla...
NRVNews
Hudnall, Shirley McCoy
Shirley Edna McCoy Hudnall of Riner, VA went home to meet her Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ on January 2nd, 2023. She was preceded in death by her father and mother, Shirley E. McCoy and Callie Rebecca Phillips, both formerly of Floyd; foster parents, Lawrence and Louise Bryant of Cheylen, WV; brother, Eddie McCoy; husband, Billy Ray Hudnall; and daughter-in-law, Christie Hudnall.
NRVNews
Cook, James Lamar
James Lamar Cook, 57 of Narrows, Virginia departed this life on January 1, 2023 at his home. Born September 18, 1965 in Chicago, Illinois he was a son of Johnny and Wanda Humphrey Cook. James lived a full life, loving to cookout, acting as a handyman and carpenter, travelling, or...
NRVNews
Wood, Connie B.
Connie B. Wood, 87, of Floyd, passed away on Tuesday January 3, 2023. He is preceded in death by his wife, Sylvia P. Wood; parents, Carl and Irene Wood; brothers, Claborne Wood, Joseph wood; sisters, Frances Lawson, Marie Wood. Connie is survived by his son, Kenneth Wood (Millie); one sister,...
WDBJ7.com
Three southwest Virginia historic sites added to state Landmarks Register
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Three historic sites in our hometowns are now a part of the Virginia Landmarks Register. The Colony House Motor Lodge in Roanoke, the Boude-Deaver House in Lexington and the Gravel Hill Christian Church in Craig County. “When the registers were created in 1966, the idea was...
WSLS
Gov. Youngkin in Salem, Chase the Chill, and more news happening today
Here’s a look at some of the stories we’ll be following today as they make headlines across Southwest Virginia:. In Lynchburg, “Chase the Chill” is happening today at 9:30 a.m. A group of volunteers have worked all year long to make as many handmade items as they can. This is the seventh year of the event. In the first year, there was only one pick-up location. Now this year, there are three. If you are in need, you can pick up your free winter gear at the main branch of the Lynchburg Public Library, the Human Services Building and the corner of 5th and Federal.
Franklin News Post
Franklin County supervisors choose new chairman and vice chairman
Blue Ridge District representative Tim Tatum was chosen as the new chairman of the Franklin County Board of Supervisors in a narrow vote Tuesday. Supervisors voted 4-3 in favor of Tatum over Boone District representative Ronnie Thompson, who has held the leadership position for the past two years. Gills Creek District representative Lorie Smith nominated Tatum for the position while Union Hall District representative David Cundiff nominated Thompson.
cardinalnews.org
Del. Williams found not guilty in assault case brought by Del. March
Del. Wren Williams, R-Patrick County, was acquitted of a misdemeanor assault charge brought by his primary opponent, Del. Marie March, R-Floyd County, on Wednesday in Wythe County. March in September swore out a warrant against Williams, claiming that he had “intentionally pushed/shouldered slammed” into her “in front of a large...
WDBJ7.com
Piglets killed in Campbell County barn fire
ALTAVISTA, Va. (WDBJ) - Several piglets were killed in a barn fire in Altavista Wednesday night. Fire crews from several agencies were called at 10:38 p.m. January 4, 2023 to 1623 Peerman School Road, where a fire destroyed a 120x50-foot barn. No further injuries were reported. The Campbell County Fire...
WHSV
Names released of boaters found dead in Smith Mountain Lake
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The identities of two boaters found dead in Smith Mountain Lake have been released. The men were identified as 21-year-old Landon Oakes and 20-year-old Zachary Travis, both from Danville. The two men were reported missing Monday after their boat capsized. The search and rescue mission...
wfxrtv.com
Lottery ticket worth $1 million bought in Roanoke County
Check your pockets, purses, and cars because there is a winning lottery ticket that could be in the Roanoke Valley. The Virginia Lottery is searching for the lucky owner of a ticket worth $1 million. Lottery ticket worth $1 million bought in Roanoke …. Check your pockets, purses, and cars...
theriver953.com
Global Advanced Materials Manufacturer to Expand in Virginia
Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced that Hollingsworth & Vose (H&V), a global manufacturer of advanced. materials used in filtration, battery, and industrial applications, will invest $40.2 million to expand its operation in. Floyd County. The company will add over 28,000 square feet to its facility at 365 Christiansburg Pike Northeast...
