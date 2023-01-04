ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester, NH

newhampshirebulletin.com

SNAP outreach money coming to New Hampshire

New Hampshire Hunger Solutions will receive around $250,000 to do outreach about nutrition assistance programs, as participation lags. The funding comes from the government spending bill recently signed into law, which included $111 million for New Hampshire projects, according to an announcement by Sen. Jeanne Shaheen. It will fund two outreach positions.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
NHPR

READ: NH Governor Chris Sununu's inaugural address

Inaugural address, as provided by the New Hampshire governor's office:. Good Afternoon — Mr. Speaker. Mr. Senate President, honorable members of the House, the Senate;. Chief Justice MacDonald and honorable members of the Judiciary. Members of the Executive Council, Commissioners, and of course, my fellow Granite Staters that are...
IOWA STATE
NHPR

Evictions increased in NH in 2022 compared to the previous year

Landlord-tenant cases in New Hampshire spiked at the end of 2022, after the state’s emergency rental assistance program stopped accepting new applications, and housing rights advocates are concerned this trend could continue into 2023. According to data released by the New Hampshire Judicial Branch, evictions increased by 13% between...
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
WCAX

Mayors: More help needed to shelter the homeless in NH

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Two years after New Hampshire’s 13 mayors sent a letter to Gov. Chris Sununu asking for help with a strategy to assist the homeless, eight wrote back Tuesday requesting that federal funds be allocated for more shelter beds and resources, with an emphasis on women and youth.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
iheart.com

Mass Residents Would Head To New Hampshire If Not Living Here

A new survey finds Massachusetts residents would move to New Hampshire if they had the choice. The website familydestinationsguide.com survey says New Hampshire's attraction is a strong economy, a highly educated workforce, small-town charm and natural beauty. If they were to move abroad, Massachusetts residents would opt for Puerto Rico.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WMUR.com

Manchester business owners call on city to address homeless issue

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Downtown Manchester business owners said Thursday they're taking a financial hit because of the issue of homelessness. Maria Chronas has been tailoring dresses, dress pants and suits for nearly 33 years at City Tailor in Manchester. She said that while homelessness has been an issue in the past, she has never seen it like this.
MANCHESTER, NH
mynbc5.com

THC cap once again being brought to Vermont legislature

MONTPELIER, Vt. — The limits on THC are up for debate once again in the Vermont legislature. A measure to allow more than 60% THC cap on solid concentrates and 30% on the cannabis flower failed last year. Vermont's Cannabis Control Board wants to eliminate the caps again. The...
VERMONT STATE
WMUR.com

Opioid-related deaths up in Manchester, Nashua as officials warn of new drug

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Two of New Hampshire's largest cities ended 2022 with a significant increase in opioid-related deaths, and police are warning about a new drug that's contributing to those deaths. Manchester and Nashua experienced a jump in opioid-related deaths last year. "The product that is out there is...
NASHUA, NH

