NHPR
Sununu, and familiar donors, set to ring in 4th term at 'Everywhere Man' celebrations
Gov. Chris Sununu will hold the first of two inaugural balls Saturday night in Manchester. Sununu’s inaugural committee is apparently using these celebrations as a chance to supply the governor with a new nickname: The 2023 Everywhere man. The governor’s new handle refers to the novelty version of Johnny...
WMUR.com
DNC sanctions over primary calendar could hurt NH Democratic candidates, officials warn
CONCORD, N.H. — The Democratic National Committee could soon begin weighing punitive sanctions against New Hampshire for not bowing to its demands over voting laws and the primary calendar. One top New Hampshire Democrat said Friday that if the DNC lowers the boom, it could hurt the party's ability...
newhampshirebulletin.com
SNAP outreach money coming to New Hampshire
New Hampshire Hunger Solutions will receive around $250,000 to do outreach about nutrition assistance programs, as participation lags. The funding comes from the government spending bill recently signed into law, which included $111 million for New Hampshire projects, according to an announcement by Sen. Jeanne Shaheen. It will fund two outreach positions.
NHPR
READ: NH Governor Chris Sununu's inaugural address
Inaugural address, as provided by the New Hampshire governor's office:. Good Afternoon — Mr. Speaker. Mr. Senate President, honorable members of the House, the Senate;. Chief Justice MacDonald and honorable members of the Judiciary. Members of the Executive Council, Commissioners, and of course, my fellow Granite Staters that are...
manchesterinklink.com
Gimme shelter: As emergency shelter beds are prepared, how did we get here and what’s next?
MANCHESTER, NH – Tonight the city will prepare a space for the chronically homeless, those who for a number of reasons either can’t or won’t go into the state’s largest low-barrier shelter, operated by Families in Transition. As city leaders heed the call for human compassion,...
NHPR
Evictions increased in NH in 2022 compared to the previous year
Landlord-tenant cases in New Hampshire spiked at the end of 2022, after the state’s emergency rental assistance program stopped accepting new applications, and housing rights advocates are concerned this trend could continue into 2023. According to data released by the New Hampshire Judicial Branch, evictions increased by 13% between...
WCVB
Robert McCarthy becomes acting mayor of Salem after Kim Driscoll resigns to become lt. governor
SALEM, Mass. — The city of Salem has a new mayor for the first time in 17 years. Kim Driscoll, who became Massachusetts' 73rd lieutenant governor on Thursday, resigned from the position Wednesday night after presenting her final state of the city address. After her farewell, the Salem City...
WCAX
Mayors: More help needed to shelter the homeless in NH
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Two years after New Hampshire’s 13 mayors sent a letter to Gov. Chris Sununu asking for help with a strategy to assist the homeless, eight wrote back Tuesday requesting that federal funds be allocated for more shelter beds and resources, with an emphasis on women and youth.
iheart.com
Mass Residents Would Head To New Hampshire If Not Living Here
A new survey finds Massachusetts residents would move to New Hampshire if they had the choice. The website familydestinationsguide.com survey says New Hampshire's attraction is a strong economy, a highly educated workforce, small-town charm and natural beauty. If they were to move abroad, Massachusetts residents would opt for Puerto Rico.
WMUR.com
New Hampshire lawmakers to consider whether to renew expanded Medicaid
CONCORD, N.H. — Health care for tens of thousands of New Hampshire residents is on the line this year, with the Legislature set to debate the renewal of expanded Medicaid. Advocates are calling on lawmakers to renew the Granite Advantage program. "I can't imagine our medical needs not being...
manchesterinklink.com
Sununu pushes back at NH mayors request for more statewide action: Your ‘tone and misleading content is disappointing’
MANCHESTER, NH – On Tuesday a coalition of mayors from around the state, including Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig, released a letter directed at Gov. Chris Sununu calling for some specific action items to address the current crisis of homelessness around the state. In that letter, the mayors were critical...
WMUR.com
Manchester business owners call on city to address homeless issue
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Downtown Manchester business owners said Thursday they're taking a financial hit because of the issue of homelessness. Maria Chronas has been tailoring dresses, dress pants and suits for nearly 33 years at City Tailor in Manchester. She said that while homelessness has been an issue in the past, she has never seen it like this.
WMUR.com
Plan to make Manchester's senior center a warming spot for homeless at night faces pushback
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Some are pushing back against Manchester’s plan to use the William Cashin Senior Activity Center as a temporary warming center for the homeless. The city of Manchester announced Wednesday the warming center will be open to homeless populations from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. beginning Friday.
NHPR
NH News Recap: Gov. Sununu enters his fourth term and the 2023 legislative session begins
Gov. Sununu gave his inaugural address on Thursday beginning his fourth term as New Hampshire governor, and state lawmakers met for the first time in 2023. Now that the State House is almost evenly divided along party lines, what can the governor and lawmakers accomplish in the new year?. We...
mynbc5.com
THC cap once again being brought to Vermont legislature
MONTPELIER, Vt. — The limits on THC are up for debate once again in the Vermont legislature. A measure to allow more than 60% THC cap on solid concentrates and 30% on the cannabis flower failed last year. Vermont's Cannabis Control Board wants to eliminate the caps again. The...
WMUR.com
Opioid-related deaths up in Manchester, Nashua as officials warn of new drug
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Two of New Hampshire's largest cities ended 2022 with a significant increase in opioid-related deaths, and police are warning about a new drug that's contributing to those deaths. Manchester and Nashua experienced a jump in opioid-related deaths last year. "The product that is out there is...
Vermont Is the Most Moved to State in the U.S.
Even More Strange Nighttime Sounds Heard in New Hampshire Recently
You might say 2022 went out with a bang in New Hampshire. Actually, there were several, according to residents, leaving some towns wondering what they were…and if they’ll feel them again. Residents in Freedom and Effingham reported hearing a loud bang just after Christmas, so powerful that it...
Sununu on possible 2024 run: ‘It’s definitely conversations that we’re having’
New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu (R) is leaving the door open to a 2024 presidential run, acknowledging that he’s having conversations about a bid for the White House. In an interview with Fox News, Sununu, who won reelection in November, said that he’s been approached about a possible presidential campaign and is discussing the matter. […]
NECN
Owner Closing Manchester Day Care After Nearly 20 Years, Citing Nearby Homeless Encampment
The owner of a day care center in downtown Manchester, New Hampshire, plans to close her business in June. Kristine Larocque, owner of Kindertree Learning Center, has worked in the location for nearly 20 years, but with a homeless encampment growing across the street, she said she felt it was no longer safe.
