200 Kenwood Residents Displaced Since Christmas Eve After Landlord’s Unapproved Heaters Caused Power Outage, City Says

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A group of tenants in Logan Square is refusing to pay their full rent until the building's owners fix the issues with their heaters.People living in the building at 2330-38 N. Spaulding Ave., just south of Fullerton Avenue, say they have been struggling without heat and working stoves – sometimes for days.In a rally outside the building, the4 renters said some units were colder than 65 degrees over the Christmas holiday. "So cold that we had to run to Target, buy heated blankets in the freezing weather outside, pump up our space heater – which, of course, is driving up our electricity bills, and just snuggle under the blankets," said Becca Smith of the North Spaulding Renters' Association.The tenants have come together to create the association, a renters' union. They say they will pay only half their rent until the heat issues are fixed.We reached out to M. Fishman & Company, the building's owner, but had not heard back Thursday evening.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO