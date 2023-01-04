ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southfield, MI

downriversundaytimes.com

Wyandotte man arraigned for armed robbery

WYANDOTTE – Convicted felon Christopher Ray Farmer, 24, of Wyandotte was arraigned Jan. 3 in 27th District Court by Judge Elizabeth DiSanto for armed robbery and three counts of felony firearm. He was also charged with firearm possession by a felon, possession of crack cocaine, and with assaulting, resisting...
WYANDOTTE, MI
Arab American News

Detroit man charged with shooting at undercover Dearborn police officer

DETROIT – Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy has charged Eshaun Phillip Blanding, 23, of Detroit, in connection with the carjacking of a Dearborn man’s car. On January 2, Dearborn undercover police officers were investigating a car that was stolen out of Dearborn. When the officers located the stolen car, it is alleged that Blanding opened fire on the undercover car. A bullet went through an officer’s hoodie, but he was not harmed.
DEARBORN, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Masked suspects steal 9 Rolex watches from Oakland Mall kiosk

TROY, Mich. – Three people reportedly stole more than $100,000 worth of Rolex watches from a kiosk inside Oakland Mall last week. At about 5:43 p.m. on Dec. 30, 2022, nine Rolex watches were stolen from OJB Jewelry, a jewelry kiosk near the main entrance of the Troy mall.
CBS Detroit

21-year-old Detroit man charged in fatal shooting of his sister

(CBS DETROIT) - A 21-year-old Detroit man has been charged in connection with the fatal shooting of his 25-year-old sister.Wayne County Prosecutor Kim Worthy charged Terry Allen Wyrembelski of Detroit with one count of premeditated first-degree murder after he fatally shot his sister, Jaclyn Wyrembelski.In addition to this, he was also charged with one count of assault with intent to murder and two counts of felony firearm. On Thursday, Dec. 29, at about 4:30 a.m. Detroit officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 3990 block of Beaconsfield Street.When they arrived at the scene, they found the victim in the home's living room with a gunshot wound to her head. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.Police say an argument between the defendant and the victim allegedly escalated, and the defendant fired a handgun at the victim, fatally wounding her.In addition to this, police say it is also alleged that Wyrembelski non-fatally shot a man that was in the home. He was arraigned and remanded to jail on Dec. 31. His probable cause conference is scheduled for Jan. 6.
DETROIT, MI
The Oakland Press

Preliminary exam scheduled for accused killer of Lyft driver Dina Terrell

The alleged killer of a Lyft driver in Pontiac is scheduled for a preliminary exam next month in 50th District Court, where Judge Ronda Gross will decide if evidence presented establishes probable cause for the case to move forward. Kemarrie Phillips, 19, is charged with open murder and possession of...
PONTIAC, MI
wlen.com

Sheriff: Monroe County Kohl’s Robbed Wednesday Afternoon

Monroe, MI – A Detroit man was arrested in connection with a ‘strong armed robbery’ at the Kohl’s in Frenchtown Township on Wednesday afternoon. Monroe County Sheriff Troy Goodnough says that the robbery occurred at about 12:45pm. A female employee told authorities that she had just been robbed.
MONROE COUNTY, MI

