KX Conversation: Warm up spirit and mind with yoga
BISMARCK, N.D. ( KXNET ) — For our January 3rd KX Conversation, Nicholas Quallich spoke with Megan Grad and Kelly Hoeven from Soul Haven Studio. During the conversation, Grad and Hoeven discussed why yoga is important in the winter, what yoga can offer, if it’s for all ages, if there are different types of yoga, and how yoga can help make a change for the new year.Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
