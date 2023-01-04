ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bismarck, ND

KX Conversation: Warm up spirit and mind with yoga

By Morgan DeVries
KX News
KX News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04xsbn_0k2W6w0f00

BISMARCK, N.D. ( KXNET ) — For our January 3rd KX Conversation, Nicholas Quallich spoke with Megan Grad and Kelly Hoeven from Soul Haven Studio. During the conversation, Grad and Hoeven discussed why yoga is important in the winter, what yoga can offer, if it’s for all ages, if there are different types of yoga, and how yoga can help make a change for the new year.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.

Comments / 0

Related
KX News

Bismarck Airport: New year, new projects

Another project that's underway is a plan to construct a new building for their snow removal maintenance crew, too. The current building they have is outdated, it was built in the 1960s, and it's filled with equipment, along with the other maintenance building.
BISMARCK, ND
Hot 97-5

Mandan’s Harvest Catering & Events Closing Sale

Well for over 3 years Mandan's Harvest Catering & Events have been throwing hosting parties of all kinds, you name it, they have done it. Located at 308 West Main Street in Mandan of course. While providing catering and bar services, it's hard to imagine just how many special lifetime memories they left with their past customers. Just last month they closed their doors for good, but that won't stop Edgar Olivera, the owner of Harvest Catering and Events. to invite BisMan out to hopefully take advantage of all sorts of terrific items:
MANDAN, ND
Hot 97-5

Which Restaurants Should Guy Fieri Visit In Bismarck?

I mean what if Guy Fieri, THE Guy Fieri from the popular food network television show Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives somehow got a hold of you and casually mentioned that he was on his way to Bismarck, North Dakota? What local restaurants would immediately pop into your head? I mean unless YOU want to endure the pressure of preparing a home-cooked meal for a professional chef, it's now up to you - well you don't need to "Wine and Dine" him, but as a city, we are counting on YOU to show him some great restaurants here in BisMan.
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

Crews respond to residential fire in Bismarck

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) -Around 2 p.m. authorities responded to a fire at a house on the 3000 block of Ontario Lane. No one was home and no one was hurt. The fire was found in the kitchen and was extinguished. The fire burned through the ceiling and into the attic,...
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

KX Conversation: Life & Legacy of Pope Benedict XVI

During the conversation, Most Reverend Kagan discussed what a bishop and the responsibilities of a bishop, what Pope Benedict meant to Bishop Kagan, what misunderstandings there may be about the Pope, how he should be remembered, and how strong of a case there is for Pope Benedict to be investigated for Sainthood.
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

Bisman Food Co-op experiences bare shelves due to multiple reasons

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Bisman Food Co-op has been struggling financially for years. But no one is throwing in the towel just yet. The Bisman Food Co-op is experiencing some bare shelves. Earlier this week, the board of directors sent a message out to all members saying they “have...
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

KX News

12K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Western North Dakota's primary news and information resource

 https://www.kxnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy