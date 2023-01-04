Read full article on original website
Related
ringsidenews.com
Roman Reigns Warns WWE Locker Room To Proceed With Caution With Highlight Video Of His Victims
WWE nowadays finds itself surrounded by the Island of Relevancy ruled by its ultimate leader, The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns. Flanked by his Bloodline, Reigns has been a force to be reckoned with and recently laid out a warning to anyone who wishes to unseat him from the top of the mountain.
ringsidenews.com
WWE Interested In Re-Signing Another Released Superstar
For the past couple of years, WWE has released numerous Superstars from their contracts under Vince McMahon’s leadership. Fans were simply astonished WWE ended up releasing so many talented stars during that time period in the name of “budget cuts.” This includes Ezra Judge, who seems to be on WWE’s radar again now that Triple H is in charge.
ringsidenews.com
Mercedes Mone’s Wrestle Kingdom 17 Botch Wasn’t Her Fault
After weeks of anticipation, Sasha Banks finally debuted at Wrestle Kingdom 17 under the name Mercedes Mone. She appeared on the show following KAIRI’s successful title defense. Mercedes would then attack KAIRI by grabbing her for the Gory Special. However, when she tried to spin her into the DDT, she failed to grab her head and the move looked botched.
ringsidenews.com
Ex WWE Superstar Wants $1 Million For Royal Rumble Appearance
WWE is going through a lot of changes and those aren’t stopping any time soon. It seems that one former WWE Superstar isn’t game to come back unless a ton of money is involved. The Royal Rumble is set to go down on January 28th, and fans can’t...
ringsidenews.com
Jordynne Grace Blames ‘Tribalism’ On Why She’s Overlooked In Pro Wrestling
Jordynne Grace is one of the top stars in Impact Wrestling and continues to inspire and motivate many fans who struggle with their own identity. She is the Impact Knockouts Champion and fans will never stop giving her all the support in the world. That being said, Grace blames tribalism for why she is overlooked in professional wrestling.
ringsidenews.com
Who Might Buy WWE If Vince McMahon Puts It Up For Sale
Vince McMahon was supposed to be gone from WWE forever, but the pro wrestling scene is full of surprises and dramas. The ex-Chairman of WWE was recently reinstated on WWE’s Board of Directors. Now, there’s a lot of buzz going on about who might buy WWE if Vince returns and puts it up for sale.
ringsidenews.com
WWE Books Alexa Bliss Segment For RAW Next Week
Alexa Bliss finally snapped during the RAW Women’s Championship match against Bianca Belair this past Monday night on the red brand. Next week, Little Miss Bliss will explain her actions. WWE announced during a commercial break on SmackDown this week that Alexa Bliss will address her controversial actions from...
ringsidenews.com
Drew McIntyre & Sheamus Ambushed After WWE SmackDown
Drew McIntyre returned to make the save for Sheamus from The Bloodline on the December 30, 2022, episode of SmackDown. Last night, the duo got the opportunity to challenge for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship. The Usos put their tag titles on the line against Drew McIntyre and Sheamus...
ringsidenews.com
WWE Has Their Eye On Signing Longtime NJPW Star
WWE’s relationship with NJPW seems to have improved under the new regime, with WWE even allowing Karl Anderson to wrestle at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17. New Japan is synonymous with producing some of the most spectacular talents in the world of professional wrestling. Hence, it should come as no...
ringsidenews.com
What Was Covered During All Hands On Deck Meeting Before WWE SmackDown
WWE went through a wild 24 hours, and it’s not over yet. Vince McMahon maneuvered his way back into WWE and got himself a seat on the Board of Directors, with Michelle Wilson and George Barrios as well. Prior to SmackDown, WWE held an all hands on deck meeting, but talent was not invited.
ringsidenews.com
AEW Planning Big Push For Breakout Star
Tony Khan has a lot of plans for his roster this year. With all the wrestlers under contract, AEW apparently has their eyes on one particular guy for a big push. AEW has a locker room full of talent, and it appears that they are on the verge of pushing one of their stars. Konosuke Takeshita has a lot of attention on him already, and fans should expect a lot more.
ringsidenews.com
Saudi Arabia Emerging As Possible Buyer For WWE
Vince McMahon made his return to WWE in what became the most shocking news to come out of the pro wrestling world, so far, in 2023. The billionaire leveraged his influence as WWE’s majority shareholder to return to the Board of Directors. McMahon brought back with him two former aides as well.
ringsidenews.com
Ronda Rousey Called Out For Not Caring About Her 2nd WWE Run
Ronda Rousey is a controversial figure in pro wrestling. Since her return to WWE, some have criticized her for not giving her all. It seems that fans aren’t the only ones who noticed that. Ronda Rousey just came off a stint as SmackDown Women’s Champion, one where she feuded...
ringsidenews.com
Spoiler On WWE’s Plan For Creepy SmackDown Segment
You never know what will happen in WWE, because they can pull from any source of inspiration. It seems the company is planning a bit of a dark segment during SmackDown tonight with some ominous characters. Karrion Kross is enjoying his second run with WWE, this time as part of...
ringsidenews.com
AEW Doctor Didn’t Want Dax Harwood Working Too Soon Due To Broken Hip Bone
Dax Harwood is one of the most experienced tag team wrestlers of his generation. At ROH Final Battle, he went through a wild match, where he suffered a lot physically in that FTR vs Briscoes dog collar match. With that being said, the bump was so intense that even AEW doctors recommended he stay off the ring for a while.
ringsidenews.com
WWE Prospect Is Now A Free Agent
WWE is always looking for the best ft for their company. In recent memory, Triple H brought back a few people Vince McMahon released. Only time will tell what the future looks like for WWE with McMahon’s return, but they have one more top prospect to look into. EJ...
ringsidenews.com
Vince McMahon Not Working From WWE HQ Office After Return
Vince McMahon was able to arrange a return for himself to WWE, the very company he built over the past decades. He will be a member of their Board of Directors, but he will not resume any place on television. That being said, he also apparently won’t go back to his old office either.
ringsidenews.com
WWE Holding Emergency ‘All Hands On Deck’ Meeting After Vince McMahon Return
Vince McMahon made headlines last year after he was involved in a hush-money scandal, which forced him to retire as WWE Chairman. That being said, McMahon made his return to WWE today after reports suggested he planned on returning to the company in a bid to sell it. In fact, WWE now plans on holding an emergency all-hands-on-deck meeting after his return.
ringsidenews.com
WWE Finally Acknowledges Sasha Banks’ Exit
Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out of WWE together when they didn’t like Vince McMahon’s booking. Banks is now Mercedes Mone, and she made a big splash at NJPW’s Wrestle Kingdom 17 event as she attacked KAIRI during the big show. It seems WWE is finally making the changes they need to signify that The Boss is no longer with the company.
ringsidenews.com
WWE Hires JPMorgan For Advice On Sale Talks
Vince McMahon made headlines last year after he was involved in a hush-money scandal, and this truly changed the face of professional wrestling in many ways. That being said, McMahon made sure to get his way no matter what, as he is officially back in WWE as a Member Of the Board. It was said that McMahon planned on returning to the company in a bid to sell it. Now it seems WWE could be gearing towards a potential sale, as the company has now hired JPMorgan to lead sale talks.
Comments / 0