Vince McMahon made headlines last year after he was involved in a hush-money scandal, and this truly changed the face of professional wrestling in many ways. That being said, McMahon made sure to get his way no matter what, as he is officially back in WWE as a Member Of the Board. It was said that McMahon planned on returning to the company in a bid to sell it. Now it seems WWE could be gearing towards a potential sale, as the company has now hired JPMorgan to lead sale talks.

2 HOURS AGO