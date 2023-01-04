ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis Obispo county to open relocated COVID-19 testing site

By Andrew Gillies
 3 days ago
SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – The County of San Luis Obispo is set to open a Covid-19 testing site at 3450 Broad St. Suite 111 inside Acacia Creek Business Park from its previous location at SLO Vets Hall.

County operated COVID-19 testing sites at 1336 Ramona Ave. Suite A in Grover Beach and 800 Pine St. in Paso Robles will remain open.

All three testing sites are open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m to 7 p.m. The Grover Beach location is closed every Friday.

If you would like to make an appointment at any of these COVID-19 test sites, click this link to SLO County's testing information page.

For updated information about COVID-19 across the county, visit their website through this link.

The post San Luis Obispo county to open relocated COVID-19 testing site appeared first on News Channel 3-12 .

San Luis Obispo County Supervisors sworn in: Jimmy Paulding interview

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - The San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors was sworn in Tuesday. District four representative Jimmy Paulding appeared live on News Channel 3-12 to talk about working together with the other four members of the board, and his taking the oath for the first time. The post San Luis Obispo County Supervisors sworn in: Jimmy Paulding interview appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
