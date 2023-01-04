Dear Editor, January 2023 Gavin Haynes was a model student-athlete 20 years ago at Alleghany High School in Covington, Virginia, USA. before he was the same at Emory & Henry college in S.W.Va. He was a highly respected teacher and coach at his high school alma mater before he was exposed. This reminds me of the main character in the movie The Craigslist Killer. It was based on a true story of a 3rd-year medical student. He had everything going for him and yet he threw it all away to commit sex crimes. In the end, he explained that he felt the need to...

COVINGTON, VA ・ 3 DAYS AGO