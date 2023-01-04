Read full article on original website
KSAT 12
Woman found with universal mailbox key, stolen mail arrested after leading deputies on a chase on Highway 90
SAN ANTONIO – Bexar County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a woman Tuesday after she led them on a chase on Highway 90. According to BCSO, deputies were searching for Jessica Grim who had an active felony drug warrant. Deputies located Grim, 32, and attempted to initiate a traffic...
Family demanding justice after arrests made in murder of San Antonio man found in Atascosa County
SAN ANTONIO — Lorraine Carmona recalls wishing her brother happy new year just a day before he was found shot to death in Atascosa County. She's now pleading for justice after authorities arrested two suspects who've been charged with murdering 24-year-old Lucio Carmona. “I feel hurt. It really sucks...
fox38corpuschristi.com
Inmates bonded out by bail reform group quickly reoffend, one group gets sued
SAN ANTONIO - In many cities, bail reform groups take donations from wealthy donors and celebrities and use them to bond out inmates who can't afford bail. Trouble Shooter Jaie Avila has new information in his on-going investigation, showing some suspects immediately committing more crime, and one bail group is being sued because of it.
KSAT 12
Looking for a job? Find out how to become a Bexar County court reporter
SAN ANTONIO – Bexar County court reporters are ready to start the new year as more than 40 were sworn in on Tuesday morning. The job itself is one that Stephanie Barajas Guthrie says changed her life. “I was a stay-at-home mother of seven kids for seven years, and...
Weed decriminalization looks destined for San Antonio ballot after petition hits 35,000 signatures
The San Antonio Justice Charter also would end the criminalization of abortion and codify bans on no-knock warrants and police chokeholds.
KTSA
Bexar County Sheriff’s Office cadet under arrest, charged with chocking girlfriend
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is announcing the arrest and termination of a BSCO cadet after he was accused of chocking his girlfriend. In a release, BCSO says there was a fight between Ricardo Gutierrez and the woman after she told him she wanted to move back to her hometown. The argument happened while Gutierrez was off duty, and the girlfriend says he chocked her to the point she could not breath.
KSAT 12
Man, woman arrested for shooting man found dead on side of Atascosa County road, sheriff says
ATASCOSA COUNTY – A man and a woman have been arrested in connection with the death of a man whose body was found on the side of the road in Atascosa County. David Castleberry, 25, and Clarissa Guillen, 21, both of San Antonio, have been charged with murder, Atascosa County Sheriff David Soward said in a news conference on Friday.
KTSA
Fugitives with money, drugs and guns in their car caught by Bexar County Deputies
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Two people trying to slip away from Bexar County Deputies are behind bars after they were caught with weapons, weed and cash. It all started at around 2 P.M. Tuesday when a Deputy spotted 21 year old Jorge Jimenez-Santos and 25 year old Stephanie Rosales. They were both wanted on federal warrants and when the Deputy tried to stop them, they sped off.
Man fatally shot in Atascosa County; suspects arrested and charged with murder
ATASCOSA COUNTY, Texas — A man was fatally shot in Atascosa County, and two people have been charged with murder. The victim has been identified as 25-year-old Lucio Carmona. The shooting happened just after 7 p.m. on Tuesday on Tessman north of Haverlah Road. In a press conference on...
Traffic stop leads to chase; driver in jail on multiple charges
BEXAR COUNTY, Texas — What started as a traffic stop in Bexar County turned into a chase. Now, the suspect is in jail facing multiple charges. The Bexar County Sheriff's Office said 32-year-old Jessica Grim was arrested on Tuesday. She had a drug warrant, and reportedly took off when deputies tried to pull her over.
KSAT 12
BCSO cadet arrested after choking girlfriend ‘until she was unable to breathe,’ sheriff’s office says
SAN ANTONIO – A Bexar County Sheriff’s Office cadet was arrested Wednesday night after choking his girlfriend during an argument, according to BCSO officials. Ricardo Gutierrez, 20, is charged with assault-family-choking/strangulation, a third-degree felony. The charge stems from an incident at 5:40 p.m. Wednesday in the 7000 block...
KSAT 12
Marijuana, abortion decriminalization look likely to make San Antonio’s May ballot
San Antonio – San Antonio voters will likely end up voting on a sweeping city charter amendment in the May 6 election, with marijuana and abortion decriminalization at its center. Act 4 SA has been leading the coalition trying to get the issue onto the ballot, which requires at...
KSAT 12
Michelle Barrientes Vela sentenced to 5 years probation, 90 days in jail, 600 hours community service
SAN ANTONIO – Former Bexar County Precinct 2 Constable Michelle Barrientes Vela was sentenced Wednesday to five years probation, 90 days in jail and 600 hours of community service. Barrientes Vela had faced between two years probation and 10 years in prison after a jury on Sept. 1 found...
San Antonio could vote to decriminalize abortion, marijuana in 2023
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonians could vote on decriminalizing marijuana and abortion in the coming months. Local activist groups say they’re nearing the required number of signatures to get these initiatives on the May ballot. The “justice charter” also includes other efforts to reform police policy, including cite-and-release...
BCSO cadet arrested after reportedly choking girlfriend, officials say
SAN ANTONIO — A Bexar County Sheriff's Office cadet was arrested after he reportedly choked his girlfriend following an argument Tuesday, officials said. Around 5:40 p.m., deputies responded to the 7000 block of Culebra for an assault involving the cadet, officials said. The victim told deputies that Ricardo Gutierrez...
KSAT 12
SAPD: Man arrested after sending explicit online messages to underage girl
SAN ANTONIO – A man accused of sending explicit messages online to a 15-year-old girl and trying to meet with her in person is now in custody, according to San Antonio police. Jonathan Corona, 33, is charged with online solicitation of a minor. Police said Corona was messaging the...
Police warn of kidnapping scheme in the San Antonio area
SCHERTZ, Texas — A local police department is warning about a twisted new scheme to get money from you. They say someone calls, telling victims their loved one has been kidnapped, then demands money for their safe return. Only, it’s not true. Schertz Police are investigating several incidents...
KSAT 12
Virtual kidnapping scam calls circulating in Schertz, police say
SCHERTZ, Texas – Schertz police are warning about a phone scam targeting innocent victims by claiming that family members are being held captive and demanding money for their release. Officials said they received multiple reports on Wednesday of the ‘Virtual Kidnapping Ransom Scam” calls. “Unfortunately, today many...
KSAT 12
Fire Marshal, firefighters, EMS respond to dozens of fireworks-related incidents during New Year’s celebrations in Bexar County
SAN ANTONIO – Nearly 3,000 fireworks-related calls were made in Bexar County during New Year’s Eve and the early morning hours of New Year’s Day, officials said Thursday. According to the Bexar County Public Information Office, Fire Dispatch answered 1,610 emergency/911 calls and 1,360 calls were made...
KSAT 12
Man who lived in funeral home limo downtown attacked with knife, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A man is recovering after being attacked with a knife outside a downtown funeral home early Friday morning. San Antonio police say the 32-year-old told them he was homeless and had been living in a limousine parked outside M. E. Rodriguez funeral home. He says another...
