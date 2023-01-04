ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bexar County, TX

fox38corpuschristi.com

Inmates bonded out by bail reform group quickly reoffend, one group gets sued

SAN ANTONIO - In many cities, bail reform groups take donations from wealthy donors and celebrities and use them to bond out inmates who can't afford bail. Trouble Shooter Jaie Avila has new information in his on-going investigation, showing some suspects immediately committing more crime, and one bail group is being sued because of it.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
KTSA

Bexar County Sheriff’s Office cadet under arrest, charged with chocking girlfriend

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is announcing the arrest and termination of a BSCO cadet after he was accused of chocking his girlfriend. In a release, BCSO says there was a fight between Ricardo Gutierrez and the woman after she told him she wanted to move back to her hometown. The argument happened while Gutierrez was off duty, and the girlfriend says he chocked her to the point she could not breath.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
KTSA

Fugitives with money, drugs and guns in their car caught by Bexar County Deputies

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Two people trying to slip away from Bexar County Deputies are behind bars after they were caught with weapons, weed and cash. It all started at around 2 P.M. Tuesday when a Deputy spotted 21 year old Jorge Jimenez-Santos and 25 year old Stephanie Rosales. They were both wanted on federal warrants and when the Deputy tried to stop them, they sped off.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
KSAT 12

Virtual kidnapping scam calls circulating in Schertz, police say

SCHERTZ, Texas – Schertz police are warning about a phone scam targeting innocent victims by claiming that family members are being held captive and demanding money for their release. Officials said they received multiple reports on Wednesday of the ‘Virtual Kidnapping Ransom Scam” calls. “Unfortunately, today many...
SCHERTZ, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

KENS 5 Eyewitness News

San Antonio, TX
San Antonio local news

