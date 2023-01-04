ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Leaker says Apple is considering a price-senior cut for the iPhone 15 Plus

Apple might have plans to cut the price of the upcoming iPhone 15 plus after a poor sale of the 14 Plus, per a leaker with a good track record. According to the latest news from Macworld and 9to5Mac, leaker yeux1122 published on South Korean publishing platform Naver that iPhone 14 Plus sales fell far from Apple’s lowest estimates. To reason, yeux1122 says that Apple is looking at new strategies with the iPhone 15 Plus to adapt to this trend, and seriously considering a price reduction.
9to5Mac

watchOS 9.2 now available for Apple Watch; here’s everything new

Alongside iOS 16.2 and updates for iPad, Apple TV, and Mac, Apple is also rolling out watchOS 9.2 for Apple Watch users today. The update includes a handful of notable changes and new features, including Race Route, Crash Detection improvements, and more. Head below for the full release notes. watchOS...
CBS News

Best after-Christmas deals on Apple iPads

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Forget the Apple Store. The best after-Christmas deals on Apple iPad tablets available right now are at Walmart and Amazon.
Phone Arena

Android phone callers can be spied on via the motion sensors

Security researchers from five universities in the US have banded together to demonstrate how one can eavesdrop on Android phones by using their motion sensors. Called EarSpy, the proof-of-concept security scare they developed piggybacks on the vibrations that a phone's ear speaker produces which can be subsequently detected by its motion sensors.
9to5Mac

Which iPad is Apple’s most popular for now?

CIRP is out with a new report today taking a look at iPad. Along with detailing which is the most popular of Apple’s tablets, the new data shows how often it sells cellular vs WiFi models. CIRP notes in its new report that while it’s easy to focus on...
The Verge

Qi2: How Apple might finally harness MagSafe by giving it away

It’s safe to say that Apple’s MagSafe magnetic charging pucks for iPhone have not created the amazing snap-on accessory ecosystem we’d hoped. Instead of freely allowing manufacturers to create gadgets that power and/or communicate with an iPhone, the company chose its traditional tight licensing stranglehold. But this time, manufacturers realized they didn’t need to play Apple’s game, because the two main components of MagSafe — a Qi wireless charging coil and an array of magnets — were freely available. The result: a wide array of “MagSafe-compatible” accessories of varying quality.
digg.com

Apple's Latest iPad Pro Is Unbelievably Powerful

Sporting Apple's custom M2 chip, the iPad Pro is easily the best tablet that money can buy. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. If you want a proper general computing experience from your tablet, it's worth investing in the iPad Pro. Cheap tablets are fine for watching movies or reading ebooks, but the beefy iPad Pro has enough horsepower to actually get things done quickly and efficiently.
technewstoday.com

Is It Okay to Charge iPhone Overnight

If you’ve ever left your iPhone to charge overnight, you are certainly not alone. Many smartphone users, including iPhone users, are used to leaving their phones charge overnight. However, overnight charging has always been discouraged. It is a common opinion that leaving just about any smartphone to charge throughout...
9to5Mac

Apple Watch: How to see your detailed heart rate history

Apple Watch can be an amazing tool for health and fitness, but are you taking advantage of the useful data it records? Read along for how to see your Apple Watch heart rate history across a variety of categories like resting, walking, workouts, and variability across days, months, and years.
Dollar Deals

Costco new clearance deals this week (January 2023)

We are beginning the first month of the new year with fantastic savings at your favorite Costco store. In today's article, I'm going to show you all the new clearance items I was able to find, including frozen food options, kitchenware, snacks, and much more. Though as a quick reminder, remember that the clearance finds may vary depending on your store or location.
WKTV

Apple is raising the price of iPhone battery replacements

Apple is raising the price of battery replacements for all out-of-warranty iPhone models prior to the current iPhone 14 lineup, the company confirmed on its website. Starting March 1, Apple will charge $89 for battery replacements for iPhone X through iPhone 13 models, a $20 increase from the current price of a new battery. Battery replacements for other models, such as the iPhone SE and iPhone 8, will jump from $49 to $69.
Digital Trends

This powerful Lenovo laptop is over $2,000 off — no kidding!

With the new semester right around the corner, student laptop deals are ripe for the picking. Today you can get the second generation Lenovo ThinkPad T14s for just $1,173 when you buy directly from Lenovo. While this doesn’t necessarily bring the price into the range of the best budget laptops, it is a very impressive savings of almost $2,200, as the super capable laptop would regularly cost $3,349 with the hardware this one has. Free shipping is included, and further discounts are available for students and teachers.
TechRadar

Looking for cheap AirPods? The AirPods 2 just dropped to $99 at Amazon

If you're looking to save some cash on a pair of premium earbuds to kick off the new year, then you're in luck. We've just spotted Apple's best-selling AirPods 2 on sale for $99.99 (was $159) at Amazon (opens in new tab). That's just $20 more than the record-low price, and the best deal you can find right now.

