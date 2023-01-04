With the new semester right around the corner, student laptop deals are ripe for the picking. Today you can get the second generation Lenovo ThinkPad T14s for just $1,173 when you buy directly from Lenovo. While this doesn’t necessarily bring the price into the range of the best budget laptops, it is a very impressive savings of almost $2,200, as the super capable laptop would regularly cost $3,349 with the hardware this one has. Free shipping is included, and further discounts are available for students and teachers.

