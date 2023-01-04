Police: Pregnant woman shot in Fordham

The NYPD is looking for a suspect in the shooting of a pregnant woman in Fordham Monday.

The victim, a 35-year-old woman, was shot at around 7 p.m. Monday at the intersection of East Fordham Road and Grand Concourse.

Police say officers found her with a gunshot wound to the leg and transported her to St. Barnabas Hospital. She is expected to make a full recovery.

Residents say they’re fed up with shootings that keep taking place so close to their homes.

“That is a tragedy in itself, a woman pregnant. We as citizens… we got to be more active in terms of looking out for each other,” said resident Albert Morales. “I mean, come on. A pregnant woman being shot? How low can New York City get?”

No arrests have been made at this time.