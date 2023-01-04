ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milford, NY

Police offer tips to avoid scams after resident loses $41,000

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago

State police are issuing a warning about cryptocurrency scams after a Milford resident was duped out of more than $41,000.

An investigation led to the recovery of some of that money -- about $23,000.

No arrests are expected to be made in that case.

Police are issuing some tips on how to avoid scams like these. They say senior citizens are typically targeted more and that some scammers will claim that a relative is in trouble and in need of money quickly.

Police say never give money to anyone over the phone.

WKTV

New York State Police seize nearly 30 firearms during investigation in Madison County

CAZENOVIA, N.Y. – A Madison County man is facing charges after New York State Police found nearly 30 guns at his home during a drug investigation. State police were investigating a narcotics complaint at a home on South Road in the town of Fenner where they seized 12 handguns, six assault rifles, two assault pistols, four shotguns, five rifles 18 high-capacity magazines and other compliant magazines.
MADISON COUNTY, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Delhi Man Arrested on Endangering the Welfare Charges in Otsego County

The Otsego County Sheriff's Office says a Delhi man is facing several charges in Otsego County. According to the office, Matthew M. Brady was charged with Endangering the Welfare of an Incompetent or Physically Disabled Person in the 1st degree, Endangering the Welfare of a Child, and Harassment in the 2nd degree.
OTSEGO COUNTY, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

State Police: Lee Center resident charged in alleged Rome domestic dispute

ROME- A resident from Oneida County is faced with a list of accusations that stem from complaints of a domestic dispute this week, authorities say. Jamie L. McCoppin, 51, of Lee Center, NY was arrested Thursday late afternoon by the New York State Police (Lee). McCoppin is officially charged with one misdemeanor count each of criminal mischief in the fourth-degree (preventing emergency call); criminal tampering in the third-degree and petit larceny.
LEE CENTER, NY
WIBX 950

Crime Stoppers Asking for Help Locating Wanted Person of Week

Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers and the Oneida County Sheriff's Department are asking for people to share information on the whereabouts of this week's Wanted Person of the Week. The Oneida County Sheriff's Department is looking for 41-year-old Jay M. Mather of Rome on a drug court bench warrant stemming from a charge of assault in the city of Rome, according to Investigator Said Karcic of the Oneida County Sheriff's Department.
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Fatal Erie Street crash in Utica kills 88yr-old pedestrian

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department has reported a fatal accident on January 4th has claimed the life of an 88-year-old pedestrian. Around 5:20 am on Wednesday, members of the Utica Police and Fire Departments arrived at the 1100 block of Erie Street after receiving reports of a man, who was identified as 88-year-old Francis Piejko of Utica, lying on the side of the road.
UTICA, NY
wxhc.com

Sheriff Make Arrest After Thief Runs Out of Gas

Last Wednesday, December 28th, the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to Starr Rd. in the Town of Cortlandville to investigate a suspicious activity complaint. Officer’s arrived to the area to find a suspicious vehicle in a driveway of a residence on the road. Through a continued investigation, officer’s learned the vehicle was stolen from Pennsylvania and had run out of gas with the occupants of the stolen vehicle fleeing the area, abandoning the vehicle in the driveway.
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Orange County pair arrested with stolen car and gun

TOWN OF WOODBURY – A Town of Wallkill woman and a Newburgh man have been arrested by Woodbury Town Police following a traffic stop at Routes 32 and 17 in the Town of Woodbury for a reported stolen vehicle from Ulster County. The alert was received from a stationary...
WOODBURY, NY
mychamplainvalley.com

Woman in critical condition from stabbing

MOHAWK, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – A woman is in critical condition at St Elizabeth Hospital after being stabbed in the chest several times. Police were called to 30 East Main Street in the Village of Mohawk Wednesday afternoon on a 911 call of a woman having been stabbed in the chest twice. Mohawk Police and State Troopers found 26-year-old Tkeyah LaPlante suffering from multiple stab wounds.
MOHAWK, NY
informnny.com

UPDATE: NYS Police say missing Davenport man found safe

ONEONTA, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – New York State Police are reporting that 78-year-old Theodore Sikora from Davenport has been located safe and in good health. Police say that after searching daily at his home, local area surrounding businesses, and hospitals, as well as with his relatives, and friends, they were able to locate Mr. Sikora.
DELAWARE COUNTY, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Broome County Residents Arrested in Elmira

Two people from Broome County were arrested in Elmira on New Year's Day. According to the Elmira Police Department, a vehicle that was believed to have been involved in a recent shooting was observed and a traffic stop was attempted. The vehicle stopped on Jacob Rhode Drive and the passenger...
BROOME COUNTY, NY
Source Money

Lillian Cooper Apts Utica New York Reports Unhealthy Living Conditions.

Residents have been making numerous complaints about flooding, Violence, and drug overdoses. Recently a video has been released showing a resident apt underwater. The resident whose name will remain anonymous told us that this is the 3rd flood that's been undergone. Documentation of code violations has been exploited as well. It was reported that some resident was not supposed to be placed back in their apts but was still allowed to live under harsh conditions.
UTICA, NY
News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut

