Police offer tips to avoid scams after resident loses $41,000

State police are issuing a warning about cryptocurrency scams after a Milford resident was duped out of more than $41,000.

An investigation led to the recovery of some of that money -- about $23,000.

No arrests are expected to be made in that case.

Police are issuing some tips on how to avoid scams like these. They say senior citizens are typically targeted more and that some scammers will claim that a relative is in trouble and in need of money quickly.

Police say never give money to anyone over the phone.