Saint Louis, MO

New York Post

Former USMNT stars rip Claudio, Danielle Reyna over Gregg Berhalter scandal: ‘Crossed the line’

Several former U.S. Soccer stars are not happy about the “sad telenovela drama” that is playing out between Claudio and Danielle Reyna and Gregg Berhalter, pointing the finger at the Reynas. Danielle, a former USWNT player and wife of ex-USMNT star Claudio, revealed Wednesday she was the one who contacted U.S. Soccer about an incident involving Berhalter, the USMNT coach, and his now-wife Rosalind in college in which Berhalter kicked her legs. Danielle said she contacted U.S. Soccer sporting director Earnie Stewart on Dec. 11 after critical comments made by Berhalter about an anonymous player later confirmed to be current USMNT...
CBS Sports

Retired USMNT players react to Danielle Reyna-Gregg Berhalter feud: 'It's the ultimate youth soccer parents'

Describing the state of the United States men's national team as messy or ugly would be an understatement thanks to the drama involving the Berhalters and the Reynas. Danielle and Claudio Reyna, the parents of 19-year-old Borussia Dortmund and USMNT winger Gio Reyna, brought forth a 1991 domestic violence incident involving Gregg Berhalter and his now-wife Rosalind Berhalter to U.S. Soccer sporting director Earnie Stewart. The revelation coincided with the fact that Gio Reyna had a reduced role off the bench with Gregg Berhalter as coach of the USMNT during the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.
The Independent

OLD Former US soccer coach Gregg Berhalter says his ‘heart aches’ over revelation he kicked his wife

Former US national men’s team soccer coach Gregg Berhalter has expressed “sadness” over revelations that he kicked his future wife in 1991 and the subsequent allegations of blackmail that that came as his contract ended.The USMNT named Anthony Hudson as its temporary head coach for upcoming January camp and friendlies after Berhalter’s contract expired at the end of 2022. The team announced at the end of 2022, its "full review of the USMNT program following the conclusion of the 2022 FIFA World Cup" was still underway.Berhalter led the team to the World Cup 2022, where it ultimately lost to...
The Spun

Look: U.S. Women's Soccer Star Officially Changes Name

The U.S. Women's National Team revealed its 24-player roster Thursday. Some quickly searching through the list may have feared that Mallory Pugh somehow missed the cut. Rest assured, the 24-year-old star is on the roster. The team listed her as Mallory Swanson after marrying MLB shortstop Dansby Swanson last month.
New York Post

Former US soccer star Claudio Reyna, wife exposed in alleged Gregg Berhalter World Cup blackmail scheme

It appears we have a major U.S. soccer scandal on our hands. Claudio Reyna, former American and international club soccer star and father of current USMNT player Gio Reyna, and his wife Daneille were the ones who threatened to reveal a troubling incident involving current head coach Gregg Berhalter from when he was 18 years old to U.S. soccer executives, according to a report by ESPN. The call took place on Dec. 11, per ESPN. Danielle confirmed in a statement to FOX Sports that she reported the incident to USSF sporting director Earnie Stewart not long after the ESPN report went live. The...
The Comeback

Claudio and Danielle Reyna reportedly told U.S. Soccer about Gregg Berhalter’s past

On Tuesday, U.S. men’s soccer national team head coach Gregg Berhalter tweeted that he got into a physical argument in 1991 with his then-girlfriend and now-wife Rosalind Santana (now Berhalter), kicking her in the legs. Berhalter said then that someone threatened to “take me down” during the World Cup by revealing this information to U.S. Read more... The post Claudio and Danielle Reyna reportedly told U.S. Soccer about Gregg Berhalter’s past appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
90min

Major League Soccer: Roster Updates

Mic

U.S. Soccer is investigating a coach after a wild series of events

The World Cup may be over, but a World Cup controversy involving U.S. men’s soccer has grown into a scandal of Shakespearian proportions. The drama originally centered around player Giovanni Reyna’s limited playing time during the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, and the situation quickly evolved to include his parents, Claudio and Danielle Reyna, and his coach, Gregg Berhalter. Now, the U.S. Soccer Federation is investigating Berhalter for allegations tied to a decades-old domestic violence dispute — a result of alleged potential blackmail from Gio’s parents over their son’s limited field time, The New York Times reported. This situation isn’t pretty, but when it comes to sports, playing dirty is nothing new.
