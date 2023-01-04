Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
When St. Louis Was Bigger Than ChicagoEvan CrosbyChicago, IL
New law gives $9,000 in guaranteed income to these familiesBeth TorresSaint Louis, MO
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in MissouriTravel MavenMissouri State
Should St. Louis City and St. Louis County Merge?Evan CrosbySaint Louis, MO
Related
Former USMNT stars rip Claudio, Danielle Reyna over Gregg Berhalter scandal: ‘Crossed the line’
Several former U.S. Soccer stars are not happy about the “sad telenovela drama” that is playing out between Claudio and Danielle Reyna and Gregg Berhalter, pointing the finger at the Reynas. Danielle, a former USWNT player and wife of ex-USMNT star Claudio, revealed Wednesday she was the one who contacted U.S. Soccer about an incident involving Berhalter, the USMNT coach, and his now-wife Rosalind in college in which Berhalter kicked her legs. Danielle said she contacted U.S. Soccer sporting director Earnie Stewart on Dec. 11 after critical comments made by Berhalter about an anonymous player later confirmed to be current USMNT...
CBS Sports
Retired USMNT players react to Danielle Reyna-Gregg Berhalter feud: 'It's the ultimate youth soccer parents'
Describing the state of the United States men's national team as messy or ugly would be an understatement thanks to the drama involving the Berhalters and the Reynas. Danielle and Claudio Reyna, the parents of 19-year-old Borussia Dortmund and USMNT winger Gio Reyna, brought forth a 1991 domestic violence incident involving Gregg Berhalter and his now-wife Rosalind Berhalter to U.S. Soccer sporting director Earnie Stewart. The revelation coincided with the fact that Gio Reyna had a reduced role off the bench with Gregg Berhalter as coach of the USMNT during the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.
OLD Former US soccer coach Gregg Berhalter says his ‘heart aches’ over revelation he kicked his wife
Former US national men’s team soccer coach Gregg Berhalter has expressed “sadness” over revelations that he kicked his future wife in 1991 and the subsequent allegations of blackmail that that came as his contract ended.The USMNT named Anthony Hudson as its temporary head coach for upcoming January camp and friendlies after Berhalter’s contract expired at the end of 2022. The team announced at the end of 2022, its "full review of the USMNT program following the conclusion of the 2022 FIFA World Cup" was still underway.Berhalter led the team to the World Cup 2022, where it ultimately lost to...
Look: U.S. Women's Soccer Star Officially Changes Name
The U.S. Women's National Team revealed its 24-player roster Thursday. Some quickly searching through the list may have feared that Mallory Pugh somehow missed the cut. Rest assured, the 24-year-old star is on the roster. The team listed her as Mallory Swanson after marrying MLB shortstop Dansby Swanson last month.
Soccer-Thorns' Smith voted U.S. Soccer Female Player of the Year
Jan 6 (Reuters) - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) MVP Sophia Smith was voted the 2022 U.S. Soccer Female Player of the Year, the sport's governing body said on Friday, after scoring 11 goals for the national team last year.
Transgender male swimmer struggling against new competition after earning All-American honors as female
Iszak Henig joined Yale's men's swimming team after earning All-American honors as a woman last season but has struggled against new competition.
Former US soccer star Claudio Reyna, wife exposed in alleged Gregg Berhalter World Cup blackmail scheme
It appears we have a major U.S. soccer scandal on our hands. Claudio Reyna, former American and international club soccer star and father of current USMNT player Gio Reyna, and his wife Daneille were the ones who threatened to reveal a troubling incident involving current head coach Gregg Berhalter from when he was 18 years old to U.S. soccer executives, according to a report by ESPN. The call took place on Dec. 11, per ESPN. Danielle confirmed in a statement to FOX Sports that she reported the incident to USSF sporting director Earnie Stewart not long after the ESPN report went live. The...
Claudio and Danielle Reyna reportedly told U.S. Soccer about Gregg Berhalter’s past
On Tuesday, U.S. men’s soccer national team head coach Gregg Berhalter tweeted that he got into a physical argument in 1991 with his then-girlfriend and now-wife Rosalind Santana (now Berhalter), kicking her in the legs. Berhalter said then that someone threatened to “take me down” during the World Cup by revealing this information to U.S. Read more... The post Claudio and Danielle Reyna reportedly told U.S. Soccer about Gregg Berhalter’s past appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Taylor Twellman Announces Departure From ESPN
The former MLS and USMNT player has been at the network for nearly 13 years.
Gio Reyna’s parents flagged Gregg Berhalter’s domestic dispute to US Soccer
The US men’s soccer team was plunged into public turmoil Wednesday when the Reyna family said it notified the US Soccer Federation of a decades-old incident involving Gregg Berhalter and his wife in response to the coach’s disparagement of young star Gio Reyna. Berhalter said Tuesday his 1991...
Major League Soccer: Roster Updates
With the 2023 Major League Soccer season fast approaching, teams are making several changes to strengthen their rosters. While certain clubs are using the transfer window to add depth, others are letting go of players ahead of the new campaign. Here's all you need to know about the recent MLS roster changes...
KSDK
Anne Allred celebrates 10 years at 5 On Your Side
Award-winning anchor and reporter Anne Allred is celebrating a decade with 5 On Your Side. The St. Louis native has been a familar face inside your home.
KSDK
Chris Pronger remembers 1998 on-ice collapse
ST. LOUIS — Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin is fighting to recover after suffering a cardiac arrest during an NFL game. Hamlin collapsed after making a tackle Monday night against the Bengals in Cincinnati. Hamlin is still in critical condition. He received CPR while on the field for several...
Mic
U.S. Soccer is investigating a coach after a wild series of events
The World Cup may be over, but a World Cup controversy involving U.S. men’s soccer has grown into a scandal of Shakespearian proportions. The drama originally centered around player Giovanni Reyna’s limited playing time during the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, and the situation quickly evolved to include his parents, Claudio and Danielle Reyna, and his coach, Gregg Berhalter. Now, the U.S. Soccer Federation is investigating Berhalter for allegations tied to a decades-old domestic violence dispute — a result of alleged potential blackmail from Gio’s parents over their son’s limited field time, The New York Times reported. This situation isn’t pretty, but when it comes to sports, playing dirty is nothing new.
'Fluke of nature': Rivermen goalie from Great Britain growing his game in Peoria
PEORIA — Ben Churchfield serves as a goaltender for the Peoria Rivermen now, but his hockey story starts as a child in England and journeys through 17 teams in two countries from the age of 16 and includes a growth spurt that began when he was 4-foot-11 in high school.
Comments / 0