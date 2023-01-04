Effective: 2023-01-07 08:26:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-08 08:30:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: George; Greene; Wayne The Flood Warning is extended for the following river in Mississippi Chickasawhay At Leakesville affecting Wayne, Greene and George Counties. For the Chickasawhay River...including Waynesboro, Leakesville Minor flooding is forecast. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued when updates occur. ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Chickasawhay At Leakesville. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 22.0 feet, flooding of lowlands continues and some roads in low lying areas become cut off by high water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:15 AM CST Saturday the stage was 23.0 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:15 AM CST Saturday was 23.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 23.1 feet this afternoon. - Flood stage is 20.0 feet.

GEORGE COUNTY, MS ・ 1 HOUR AGO