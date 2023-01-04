Read full article on original website
Wyoming Legislator To Introduce Bill Prohibiting Employers From Microchipping Workers
A state lawmaker who pushed doing away with daylight saving time, fiercely fought COVID-19 vaccine mandates and has never shied away from challenging legislative leadership has a new attention-grabbing bill up his sleeve. State Sen. Dan Laursen, R-Powell, submitted legislation Wednesday...
The Mayor’s Minute from Mayor Patrick Collins (1/6/23)
NOTE: The following is a column written weekly by Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins. CHEYENNE, Wyo. — It is the week after the holiday season, and it feels good to be back at work. I hope you all had a peaceful season, however you decided to celebrate. I know Judy and I enjoyed our time away. The only disappointment we had was having a bit of sickness at the house; dang colds kept our new grandson from being able to join us for most of the holiday. Thank goodness for FaceTime, we were able to see him, nonetheless. His parents were just being adults who were concerned like most parents are nowadays about respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV. We get it, but we also hated it.
Staffing challenges reach Wyoming’s top offices
Though Wyoming’s five statewide elected officials were sworn in Monday, a handful of key positions in two of their offices remain vacant. While some turnover is normal during a transitional period following an election, according to several officials, both the offices of state treasurer and secretary of state were unable to fill some top posts ahead of new terms that began this week.
Wyoming Legislature 2023: Ag Committee Asks, What Is A Fence?
2023 Agriculture, State and Public Lands, Water Resources. Committee Chairs (click to meet the committee) Senate committee members - Tim French, Larry Hicks, Bob Ide, John Kolb. House committee members- Lane Allred, John Winter, Allen Slagle, Barry Crago, Bob Davis, Dalton Banks, Jon Conrad, Bill Allemand. Heading up the Agriculture,...
Governor Orders Wyoming Flag be Flown at Half Staff at the Capitol and in Fremont County on Wednesday, January 11
Governor Mark Gordon has ordered the Wyoming State Flag be flown at half staff at the Capitol in Cheyenne and in Fremont County from sunrise to sunset on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 in honor and memory of Representative William (Bill) Budd Jr. Mr. Budd represented Fremont County in the Wyoming...
Job No. 1 For New Wyoming Secretary of State Chuck Gray: Find Staff
Although Secretary of State Chuck Gray said his first priority in office is to continue preparing for the upcoming legislative session, he'll have to find some new employees at some point as well. All three members of the office's state...
Cheyenne city employees to see wage increases
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — City of Cheyenne employees will see a salary increase at the end of the month following action from the Finance Committee this afternoon. All full-time employees, excluding the Mayor, members of Cheyenne Firefighters Local 27 and employees of the City of Cheyenne Board of Public Utilities, will receive between a 2% and 6% pay increase effective Jan. 31.
Casper News Now at 5 pm - VOD - WYSTEPUP
Gov. Mark Gordon and state officials get sworn in Monday.-pkg-Cheyenne News Now at 5:30 pm - VOD - clipped version. Monday was a big day at the Capitol. The state’s top 5 elected officials were sworn into office at the Rotunda. Wyoming officials rang in the new year with a bang. Even during the holiday season, the state keeps working, and today was no exception. On Monday, Gov. Mark Gordon rang in his second inaugural ceremony at the Capitol Rotunda.
Wyoming’s Official Position On Woke Capitalism: ‘We Are Agnostic’ When It Comes To Investments
When Bank of the West announced in 2018 it would no longer invest in companies associated with some fossil fuel activities, Wyoming was vocal in panning the decision and became a leader in criticism of environment, social and governance (ESG) policies.
Gillette student wins second place in University of Wyoming competition
GILLETTE, Wyo. — A Gillette student studying engineering at the University of Wyoming won second place in the Martin Knauss Experiential Energy Education competition. Gavin Geertson, who is double-majoring in mechanical engineering and energy systems engineering, received a scholarship as a result, according to a Jan. 6 UW School of Energy Resources Energy Review blog post.
Cheyenne Frontier Days Dandies to conduct clinic for interested candidates
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne Frontier Days Dandies will be conducting a clinic on Sunday, Jan. 29 at 5 p.m. at the Laramie County Community College Arena. The organization highly recommended that any interested candidates attend the clinic. Dandies Tryouts will be conducted on Sunday, Feb. 5 at the...
Wyoming Accepted $1.6 Billion in P.P.P. Loans – Seventh Most Per Capita in the United States
Wyoming is heavily dependent on federal funds, and the COVID-19 pandemic was not an exception, as a tremendous amount of relief was awarded – and forgiven. The website Smartest Dollar analyzed the over $800 billion in loans through the U.S. Congress’s Payment Protection Program, using numbers provided by the U.S. According to the website, Small Business Administration Office of Capital Access. The loans were”intended to help businesses keep their doors open with less stress, retain employees, and boost suffering local economies.”
Bill Would Hike Some Wyoming Nonresident Hunting Tags More Than 200%
A bill pending in the Wyoming Legislature would dramatically hike fees for nonresident hunters wanting to get first crack at some coveted Cowboy State hunting tags. Another bill would broaden the authority of Wyoming Game and Fish Department wardens to go...
Do-Gooder: Cindy Hunter
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Each week blue federal credit union and Wyoming News Now are teaming up to salute our community helpers with our do-gooder award. This week’s recipient is Cindy Hunter. Cindy is a nurse at the Family First CRMC Clinic who goes out of her...
New Legislation Would Fund Wyoming Fight Against Closing Coal-Fired Power Plants
The Wyoming Legislature will consider a bill in its upcoming session that would allow money earmarked for lawsuits to challenge Washington state's denial of coal export terminals to instead be used to intervene in the closure of coal-fired power plants.
Triple D Construction discusses plan to address lack of affordable housing
Communities across Wyoming are dealing with a lack of affordable housing. Governor Mark Gordon assembled a task force to develop solutions, while some Saratoga residents are pushing forward with ideas of their own. Bryan Drake, the owner of Triple D Construction has a plan to address the town’s lack of...
Wyoming Counties Want To Assess Property Taxes For Wind Farms
Differences between property tax estimates provided by wind farm developers and actual tax assessments energy producers receive when a farm is operating has created a dispute over whether the state or Wyoming counties where the farms are located should do the assessments.
Poorest City In Wyoming? Lame Study Gets It Wrong
Among the four places in Wyoming with available data and populations of at least 25,000, Laramie ranks as the poorest. The typical Laramie household earns $47,463 a year, compared to the statewide median household income of $65,304. (Center Square). Wow, that reporter DID NOT do any homework. As with most...
Wyoming Freedom Caucus Teams Up With National Freedom Caucus Network
A conservative wing of the Wyoming Legislature is expanding with the help of national and regional ties. The House Freedom Caucus also will now be known as the Wyoming Freedom Caucus. "The Wyoming Freedom Caucus does not exist, according to the...
Struggling ambulance services may find life support in proposed bill
Mounting pressures have made it nearly impossible for rural EMS agencies to balance their budgets, resulting in a spate of EMS office closures across Wyoming and increasing uncertainty about providing ambulance and emergency care to state residents. One proposed bill at the Legislature aims to create a new funding source.
