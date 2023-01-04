Read full article on original website
KRON4
How much rain did the Bay Area get this week?
(BCN) — Between 2 and 4 inches of rain doused much of the Bay Area Wednesday and Thursday, with rainfall totals as high as 5 inches at some higher elevations, according to the National Weather Service. The region received the most rainfall from Skyline Boulevard along the Peninsula down to the Santa Cruz Mountains, according to data from the weather service’s Bay Area office, with up to 5 inches in some areas.
piedmontexedra.com
City proclaims a state of local emergency due to storm
As Wednesday’s storm advanced, the city of Piedmont proclaimed a state of local emergency on Jan. 4 at 8:30 p.m in order to be eligible for federal funds for disaster response reimbursement, should those funds become available. In a press release issued on Friday, Jan. 6, the city says it has incurred significant costs in responding to the storm, including overtime for Public Works, Police, and Fire Departments. The city says it has also retained outside contractors to assist with remediating damage to public property from landslides, downed trees on public property, and damage to city facilities.
Timeline: 'Parade of storms' lined up for Bay Area as bomb cyclone recovery continues
As recovery continues from several powerful storms, more rain is on the way and the two periods of highest concern through next Tuesday will be Late Saturday/Early Sunday and Monday morning.
How much rain did the SF Bay Area get in the bomb cyclone event?
A much-anticipated bomb cyclone delivered a potent mix of heavy rain and dangerous winds to the San Francisco Bay Area on Wednesday and Friday. How much rain did the region actually get?
KTVU FOX 2
The aftermath of the latest Bay Area storm: trees down, rocks on roadways
OAKLAND, Calif. - The heavy storm that rolled through the region on Wednesday may not have been as brutal as predicted in all nine counties, but people died and property was destroyed in pockets throughout the Bay Area. Trees came down. Fences were uprooted. And rocks and mud slid down...
vallejosun.com
Vallejo recovers from storm with another on the way
VALLEJO – The city of Vallejo was spared any significant flooding or prolonged widespread power outages from an atmospheric river that plowed through Northern California this week, but downed trees trapped some residents in their homes and another storm is forecast to bring heavy rain and risk of flooding to the region starting Saturday.
KTVU FOX 2
Bay Area storm timeline: When the heaviest rains will hit
OAKLAND, Calif. - Since Christmas, the Bay Area and beyond has been hit with rain. And on Wednesday, there will be a lot more. In fact, meteorologists say that Northern California will be socked with a winter storm system over the next 10 days, except for a brief break on Friday.
KTVU FOX 2
Daly City residents spend 2nd night without power as PG&E outages linger
DALY CITY, Calif. - PG&E contractors rushed to restore power to some 21,000 customers across the Bay Area Thursday, taking advantage of the break in the weather before the next storm blows in Friday. Residents in Daly City spent a second night without power Thursday. Power crews were working to...
When can I expect the heaviest rain to hit my area?
(KRON) — Have you been anxiously awaiting heavy rain from the major storm hitting the Bay Area? Well, it’s coming. As the storm comes into the area from the Pacific Ocean, the worst of the rain band will begin hitting Northern California with a possible rain rate of about .75 inches to 1 inch of […]
Cities across the Peninsula declare state of emergency in response to heavy storms
Cities across the Midpeninsula are declaring states of emergency as historic storms bear down on the Bay Area. Here are the latest updates on cities' responses. A state of emergency for Menlo Park allows the city to designate evacuation routes, close dangerous streets and obtain necessary supplies for the safety of residents and property. Murphy initially issued the state of emergency on the night of Jan. 4.
Wind gusts of up to 85 mph hit North Bay
MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Wednesday’s major storm is beginning to hit parts of the Bay Area, with strong winds coming to the North Bay Wednesday afternoon. According to the National Weather Service, gusts of wind up to 85 miles per hour were recorded in Marin County, just east of the Nicasio Reservoir. Much of […]
SFist
Evacuation Warnings Issued For Russian River Valley Ahead of Likely Weekend Flooding
The entire Bay Area is once again under a Flood Watch starting on Saturday, as two more storm systems head into the region, and low-lying areas along the Russian River are now under evacuation warnings. On Thursday evening, the Sonoma County Operational Area Emergency Operations Center issued an evacuation warning...
Why San Francisco's Ocean Beach is covered in 'snow' after storm
San Francisco's Ocean Beach was covered in what appeared to be "snow" on Friday.
3.5-magnitude earthquake felt near Eureka
(KRON) — There was a 3.5-magnitude earthquake near the Northern California coast Friday morning. The tremblor was located about 12 miles southwest of Eureka and about 2.5 miles from Humboldt Hill. There have been no initial reports of damages or injuries.
sfstandard.com
Wet Weather Could Help Bay Area Water Shortage—But Will It Solve Drought?
Even as heavy rain slams the Bay Area this week, millions of residents are still being asked to cut their water use for the fourth consecutive year of drought in the region. With rain expected to continue, will the wet weather mean an end to Northern California’s drought? Not so fast, experts say.
Fallen oak tree damages property in Hayward
HAYWARD, Calif. (KRON) — With this break in the weather, tree services are in high demand. In Hayward, a centuries-old oak tree fell on top of a home and cars. Arborist David Gallo says his crews stay busy year-round, but when storms hit, call volume increases, and this week has been no different. “We have […]
gilroylife.com
Breaking news Jan. 4, 2023: County closes roads due to the storm
Gilroy Hot Springs Road closed at Coyote Reservoir due to flooding. Recent storms have significantly impacted county-maintained roads, causing more closures due to mudslides, flooding, and downed trees. The County of Santa Clara’s Road Maintenance crews are working to reopen impacted roads. Emergency road closure information is available at www.sccgov.org/roadclosures.
48hills.org
SF plans for the next storm—but what about the one after that?
Mayor London Breed and her emergency services team advised us today that the city will be well prepared for Wednesday’s storm and blamed the National Weather Service for the failures of New Year’s Eve. Breed and Mary Ellen Carroll, the city’s emergency services director, said they were caught...
Richmond neighborhood evacuated amid mudslide threat
Residents of a Richmond neighborhood are being evacuated due to a mudslide threat, city officials have confirmed. Point Richmond, also referred to as The Point, is under evacuation Wednesday afternoon.
Hazardous materials incident contained at Daly City high school
DALY CITY - Authorities responded to a hazardous materials incident at a science laboratory classroom at Westmoor High School in Daly City on Friday morning, according to the North County Fire Authority.Firefighters and a hazmat team responded at 8:13 a.m. to the school at 131 Westmoor Ave. and learned that a staff member on campus had smelled smoke with a chemical odor and saw a blue-tinted smoke coming from the science lab, fire officials said. The hazmat team entered the classroom and mitigated the problem, according to the Fire Authority, which did not specify what caused the smoke and odor.School was not in session Friday at the campus and no injuries were reported.The North County Fire Authority serves the cities of Daly City, Pacifica and Brisbane.
