Democratic Governor Angers Two Mayors Over MigrantsTom HandyColorado State
Did You Get Your One-Time Payment up to $1,050? If Not, You Still May QualifyR.A. HeimNew York City, NY
Two condos in the South Bronx sell for over $1.1 million each shattering real estate recordsWelcome2TheBronxBronx, NY
$150 million by Hochul: Two workforce development programs to help low-income households improve their livesMark StarNew York City, NY
U.S. Congressman-elect George Santos has told a long list of confirmed liesMargaret MinnicksNew York City, NY
Remarkable Changes To Law In New York State
There is one thing for certain here in New York State; changes are coming. Whether you are for or against the new laws that will be put in to place, New York State is getting ready to be one of the most progressive and forward thinking states in the country.
Sweet rent-control deal poses a blatant conflict of interest for new Assembly Housing chief Linda Rosenthal
Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie this week named Linda Rosenthal to chair the new Housing Committee, which gets her an added $12,500 stipend on top of the new $142,000 base salary — and also sets up a blatant conflict of interest, since she’s lived in a rent-stabilized Upper West Side apartment since 1984. What, did you think rent control was only supposed to help the poor? Fact is, most beneficiaries are well above the poverty line: You typically have to pay someone off to get a rate-stabilized unit. We can’t say exactly what rent Rosenthal pays, but the math (assuming her landlord hiked...
NY Democrats won’t boot GOP Assemblyman Lester Chang
Democrats controlling the New York Assembly will not seek to overturn the result of a Brooklyn race that saw a Republican oust a veteran legislator over a residency snafu. Lester Chang will keep the seat for which he was just sworn in this week after Democrats raised questions about whether he established a legal residency to Brooklyn in time before the November election. “After careful review, the vast majority of our members have significant concerns about the truthfulness of Mr. Chang’s documentary evidence and testimony regarding his compliance with the New York State Constitution,” Speaker Carl Heastie said in a statement released late Friday afternoon. “Although it is...
wbfo.org
Gov. Kathy Hochul has long to-do list as New York’s legislative session begins
Now that she has secured a full-term, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has a busy agenda for 2023, including a new state budget, dealing with calls for criminal justice changes and getting her pick for Chief Judge through the State Senate. As lawmakers return to Albany, the state is also...
adafruit.com
New York breaks the right to repair bill as it’s signed into law
The Digital Fair Repair Act enforces a consumers right to repair and refurbish their purchased goods. The version signed into law late last month in NYC included some adjustments that critics say make the bill “functionally useless”. Applicable electronic devices become eligible for coverage on July 1st 2023. Learn more at The Verge.
nystateofpolitics.com
PBA, lawmakers ready for state budget fight over vetoed retirement bill
Gov. Kathy Hochul has vetoed a bill for a second time that would allow environmental, park and university police be eligible for retirement after 20 years like other police officers in New York. In her veto message, the governor said the legislation was more appropriate for the state budget. Those...
New Law In New York State Helps Protects Homeowners From Banks
Governor Kathy Hochul has signed a law that closes loopholes that had been allowing banks and lenders to foreclose on New Yorkers' homes. The bill, dubbed the 'Foreclosure Abuse Prevention Act', was sponsored by NY State Senator James Sanders (D-Queens) and Assemblymember Helene Weinstein (D-Brooklyn). Even though S.05473-D/A.07737-B passed in May, Gov. Hochul only recently signed it into law. Senator Sanders says the law helps protect homeowners from having their homes taken due to loopholes that can restart the statute of limitations,
nystateofpolitics.com
With public safety push in New York, criminal justice reform advocates re-double efforts
Democrats and Republican state lawmakers opened the 2023 legislative session in Albany acknowledging voters are increasingly concerned about public safety and crime in their communities. While lawmakers in both parties differ in how they plan to address the issue, progressive advocates who have backed changes to New York's criminal justice...
Emergency Heating Money Is Now Available To New York State Residents
Brace yourself, winter is going to get colder and snowier in January and February. That means the cost of staying warm is going to be even higher than it already has been. If you are struggling to keep your home heated, emergency assistance benefits are available from New York State.
DASNY misses deadline to report to governor, public on CAURD program and $200M fund
The Dormitory Authority of the State of New York, responsible for a key component of the state’s cannabis retail program, has missed its deadline to report to the governor, the legislature and the public on its efforts in setting up a $200 million social equity fund as well as a portion of the state’s first-round dispensary program.
NewsChannel 36
Gov. Hochul announces new funding for supportive housing
ALBANY, NY (WENY)-- Gov. Kathy Hochul announced annual funding to provide services and operating expenses for up to 5,000 supportive housing units. The funding plans to serve a variety of communities including older adults, survivors of domestic and gender biased violence, veterans, and homeless families. “Supportive housing is absolutely essential...
NY lawmakers introduce bill to legalize some hallucinogens
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Lawmakers in New York introduced a bill in the state Assembly Wednesday to legalize adult possession and use of some hallucinogens. The bill, introduced by Assemblymembers Linda Rosenthal, Jo Anne Simon and Karines Reyes, would apply to DMT, ibogaine, mescaline, psilocybin and psilocin. If passed, the bill would legalize the adult […]
governing.com
New York City Considers Controversial Medicare Plan
(TNS) — New York City's City Council leaders announced late Tuesday, Jan. 3, that they will consider legislation to roll back a local law that stands in the way of Mayor Adams’ long-sought push to make a controversial Medicare plan the only cost-free health insurance option available for the municipal government’s retired workforce.
nystateofpolitics.com
What New York Senate Democrats want this year
Addressing climate change, affordable housing and public safety are among the key issues for Democrats in the New York state Senate this year as Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins on Wednesday outlined the conference's plans for 2023. Details will matter, and as lawmakers returned to Albany for day one of the...
New York Pumping Millions More Into HEAP Program
The public benefit program designed to help low-to-moderate-income Americans pay their heating and cooling costs is getting a considerable boost of cash this heating from state lawmakers in Albany. This influx of money should help lots of additional New Yorkers stay warm this winter. With the HEAP program making emergency...
NY senators pledge to get U.S. funding for WNY storm recovery
BUFFALO, N.Y. — We know our community suffered because of the deadly holiday blizzard as lives were lost across Western New York. But they were also storm-related costs, which were crippling to local governments. Now our two U.S. senators from New York State say they have our backs as...
Be ready New Yorkers: Jared Polis sending more migrants from Colorado -- What will it cost you?
New York has received more than 30,000 immigrants so far, and there are so many issues to deal with. Thankfully, Kathy Hochul has made some quick decisions for asylum seekers. One of them is providing them with millions every single year. Of course, the aim is to help them improve their living conditions and to allow them to settle in different parts of New York without any major issues.
New Law Is Great News For College Students In New York
It is now official and this is great news for college students in New York State. New York Governor Kathy Hochul recently signed into law a new bill that allows college student-athletes to be paid. The new law is part of the New York Education Law and allows student-athletes in...
5 New Laws You Should Know For 2023 In New York State
Today kicks off a new year across New York and with 2023 comes some new laws that you need to know about. Nearly 200 new laws will go on the books this year but we wanted to focus on some of them that will have a bigger impact on you in 2023.
Lawsuits, Protests, Lobbying: Uproar as Retirees Fight NYC Unions over Medicare
Groups of retired New York City employees are fighting their own unions over a plan to move them from their current health insurance coverage into a Medicare Advantage plan. Retirees have filed lawsuits, lobbied the City Council and protested outside the headquarters of the United Federation of Teachers, which represents New York’s public school employees […]
