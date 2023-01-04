ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
RadarOnline

Vladimir Putin Suffers Another Heavy Loss Against Ukraine After 700 Russian Soldiers Killed In Missile Strike On Barrack Building

By Connor Surmonte
RadarOnline
RadarOnline
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22VMRs_0k2W4lcK00
Mega

Vladimir Putin suffered yet another devastating blow over the weekend after 700 Russian soldiers were killed in a Ukrainian missile strike, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In a stunning development to come as Russia’s war against Ukraine quickly approaches the one-year mark , the deadliest strike yet reportedly took place on Saturday as Putin was giving his annual New Year’s address from Moscow.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3F0Oi0_0k2W4lcK00
Mega

According to Ukrainian intelligence , 700 Russian soldiers were killed when Ukrainian forces launched a missile barrage on a barracks building in Makiivka, Donetsk.

The building also reportedly held numerous armored cars, boxes of ammunition, and missiles that were ultimately destroyed in the missile strike and added to the destruction.

Despite evidence finding 700 Russian soldiers were killed during Saturday’s strike, “official” Russian figures suggested only 63 Russian troops died in the attack and those who died were young recruits being trained to fight on the frontlines of the war.

Top Kremlin officials were also reportedly “annoyed” that so many soldiers, military supplies, and ammunition were left in one place to be destroyed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Mzj8V_0k2W4lcK00
Mega

“The uncounted and uninteresting bodies will remain to rot under the concrete rubble,” said Alexander Nevzorov , an exiled Russian journalist, when the attack was confirmed. “Soldiers’ meat in Russia is so cheap that it makes no sense to count.”

Also shocking are Russia’s claims Ukraine used American-made HIMARS rockets to carry out the attack on New Year’s Eve.

One HIMAR (High Mobility Artillery Rocket System) reportedly costs roughly $2.4 million and the United States has so far donated 22 of the units to Ukraine since May 2022.

HIMARS reportedly have the capacity to fire six missiles at once and can target any site within a 310-mile range.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yTRFS_0k2W4lcK00
Mega

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Putin was giving his New Year’s address when the deadly missile strike took place.

While 700 Russian soldiers lost their lives during the attack, Putin was promising his citizens that Russia would prevail in Ukraine and regain “historical territory” from Ukrainian forces.

“The West lied about peace,” Putin said during his address. “It was preparing for aggression. … And now they are cynically using Ukraine and its people to weaken and split Russia.”

“Together, we will overcome all difficulties and preserve our country’s greatness and independence,” the 70-year-old leader added. “We will triumph, for our families and for Russia.”

Comments / 257

Truth be told
2d ago

thank goodness Ukraine has the courage to stand up to Russia just like Finland did many years ago. proud to say the USA is helping to defeat Putin.

Reply(6)
51
TopPik
3d ago

At this point this narcissistic barbaric dictator needs to give up and back out. He's lost over $150,000 soldiers already and that was last year's count.. At what point do you admit to yourself, defeat!

Reply(8)
40
MK Putin nemesis
3d ago

Putin is a barbaric criminal. He won't triumph in Ukraine. Now that he smells defeat, he is accusing the West for his army's failure in the battlefield. Viva Ukraine. Defeat the Russian invaders

Reply
29
Related
RadarOnline

Vladimir Putin Critic Hospitalized With Severe Burns After Mysterious Fire Breaks Out In Apartment Complex On NYE

An outspoken critic of Vladimir Putin was rushed to the hospital with severe burns over the weekend after his New York apartment mysteriously went up in flames, RadarOnline.com has learned.Dmitry Krymov, 68, and his wife were hospitalized on Saturday in New York City following a fire at their home as they prepared to celebrate New Year’s Eve together.Krymov reportedly suffered severe burns on at least 50% of his body and remains hospitalized in stable but critical condition. His wife has since been released from the hospital after suffering minor injuries from the incident.According to Daily Star, Krymov and his wife...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RadarOnline

Vladimir Putin's Top Tank Commander DIES SUDDENLY Hours After Russian Leader Cancels Meeting To Discuss War In Ukraine

Vladimir Putin’s top tank commander died suddenly over the weekend less than 24 hours after the Russian leader canceled a meeting to discuss weapon production for the war in Ukraine, RadarOnline.com has learned.Alexei Maslov, the 69-year-old former Russian army commander and tank chief, passed away suddenly on Sunday in a Moscow military hospital.Maslov and Putin were set to meet hours earlier at the former general’s machine-building plant in Nizhny Tagil before Putin canceled the meeting unexpectedly and "at the last minute."According to Daily Star, Maslov was criticized by both Putin and the Kremlin before his death for failing to produce...
RadarOnline

Escape Plan: Vladimir Putin Set To Flee To South America If Russia Loses War Against Ukraine

Vladimir Putin reportedly has an escape that would see the struggling Russian leader flee to South America should he lose the ongoing war against Ukraine, RadarOnline.com has learned.The escape plan, dubbed “Noah’s Ark,” was first put in place in the spring shortly after the 70-year-old Russian president ordered his forces to invade Ukraine. According to Abbas Gallyamov, a former Putin ally-turned-political analyst who served as Putin’s main speechwriter from 2008 to 2010, the Russian leader plans to escape to Argentina or Venezuela if he is ousted from power as a result of Russia’s potential defeat in Ukraine."I usually don't...
RadarOnline

Russia Runs Out Of Hospital Beds For Wounded Soldiers As Vladimir Putin BLAMES TROOPS For Worst Loss Yet In War Against Ukraine

Vladimir Putin has been forced to use non-military hospitals in a desperate effort to treat the thousands of wounded troops returning from the frontlines of Ukraine, RadarOnline.com has learned.The shocking news comes as Russia’s war against Ukraine quickly nears the one-year mark and as reports indicate Putin has already lost more than 100,000 soldiers in the war – with 3,000 Russian soldiers dying in the past four days alone.Even more shocking are reports indicating Russia’s military hospitals don’t have nearly enough hospital beds to treat soldiers returning from the war with grave and serious injuries.To combat the lack of hospital...
RadarOnline

Vladimir Putin's Mystery Blonde Spotted By His Side During New Year's Address Identified

The mystery blonde woman spotted by Vladimir Putin’s side during his New Year’s address over the weekend has been identified as an alleged Russian army medic named Anna Sidorenko, RadarOnline.com has learned.Sidorenko, who was one of the dozens of alleged soldiers flanking Putin during his annual address on Sunday, was honored by the 70-year-old Russian leader for her contribution to the Russian war effort.But according to the New York Post, this was far from the first time Sidorenko has been spotted by Putin’s side in recent years.Sibir.Realii, a Russian media outlet, took to Telegram on Monday to reveal Sidorenko was...
DOPE Quick Reads

After finding a deserted T-90M tank, the 'Defense of Ukraine' recently called on Russia to finally raise its white flag

Recently, Ukraine has produced photographs depicting the inside of the T-90M, Russia's most advanced tank. Mocking Russia, Ukraine's Ministry of Defense tweeted photos of the abandoned tank. The caption states that the tank has been found "in perfect condition," and asks the owner to contact the UAarmy, identifying themselves "by a sign: a white flag."
RadarOnline

'On A Short Fuse': President Joe Biden LASHED OUT At Team Over 'Lack Of Solutions' To Resolve Border Migration Crisis

Joe Biden reportedly lashed out at his own administration over his team’s failure to successfully resolve the border migration crisis during his first year as president, RadarOnline.com has learned.The shocking revelation was made by political writer Chris Whipple in his upcoming book, The Fight of His Life: Inside Joe Biden's White House, which focuses on the 46th president’s chaotic first two years at the White House.According to well-placed sources from inside the Biden Administration, the crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border made President Biden’s “blood boil.” Aside from vaccine misinformation, the migration crisis was the second problem that “most aggravated” Biden.“Meanwhile,...
RadarOnline

Ukraine Attempts Brazen Hit On Vladimir Putin's Top General Despite U.S. Warning Against Attack

The Ukrainian military attempted to take out a top Russian general under Vladimir Putin, despite a warning from the United States, RadarOnline.com has learned.Ukraine attempted to work with the U.S. when they discovered the general was sent to the front lines in the ongoing Russia/Ukraine Conflict — but were met with push-back from American military leaders. According to an anonymous U.S. official who spoke to the New York Times on the matter, the Russian general targeted in the attempted hit was Valery Gerasimov. As the Russian military faced the threat of bankruptcy and lacked much-needed modern equipment and supplies, forces...
RadarOnline

Vladimir Putin To Undergo 'Emergency Colon Surgery' After Rumors Russian Leader Fell Down Stairs & 'Soiled Himself'

Vladimir Putin is scheduled to undergo an emergency colon operation after the Russian leader allegedly fell down a set of stairs and “defecated himself” last week, RadarOnline.com has learned.The surprising development marks just the latest procedure the 70-year-old Russian president is forced to undergo amid reports Putin’s health is quickly deteriorating.According to Daily Star, evidence of Putin’s current state of health following the fall was evident Thursday night as the leader met with Kyrgyzstan President Sadyr Japarov.An aide was also spotted following Putin closely as the Russian president stepped off his plane and slowly walked over to greet Japarov. “Putin...
RadarOnline

Vladimir Putin's Former Confidante And 'Top Chef' Rumored To Be Planning Coup: 'This Is Uncharted Territory'

As reports of Vladimir Putin's steadily failing health continue to pour in, it's been rumored a former confidante of the controversial Russian president may be plotting to take him down. Christo Grozev, who works for the Bellingcat, a Netherlands-based investigative journalism group, responded to the rumors that Yevgeny Progozhin may be organizing a coup, noting it would be "uncharted territory" for Putin.The restauranteur, who once earned the nickname "Putin's Chief" after his catering businesses hosted many upscale events attended by the politician, not only built a career serving food to high profile figures, but he is also believed to have...
RadarOnline

RadarOnline

177K+
Followers
4K+
Post
80M+
Views
ABOUT

Gossip too good to wait for. We follow the stars so you don't have to.

 https://radaronline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy