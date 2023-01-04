Vladimir Putin Suffers Another Heavy Loss Against Ukraine After 700 Russian Soldiers Killed In Missile Strike On Barrack Building

Mega

Vladimir Putin suffered yet another devastating blow over the weekend after 700 Russian soldiers were killed in a Ukrainian missile strike, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In a stunning development to come as Russia’s war against Ukraine quickly approaches the one-year mark , the deadliest strike yet reportedly took place on Saturday as Putin was giving his annual New Year’s address from Moscow.

According to Ukrainian intelligence , 700 Russian soldiers were killed when Ukrainian forces launched a missile barrage on a barracks building in Makiivka, Donetsk.

The building also reportedly held numerous armored cars, boxes of ammunition, and missiles that were ultimately destroyed in the missile strike and added to the destruction.

Despite evidence finding 700 Russian soldiers were killed during Saturday’s strike, “official” Russian figures suggested only 63 Russian troops died in the attack and those who died were young recruits being trained to fight on the frontlines of the war.

Top Kremlin officials were also reportedly “annoyed” that so many soldiers, military supplies, and ammunition were left in one place to be destroyed.

“The uncounted and uninteresting bodies will remain to rot under the concrete rubble,” said Alexander Nevzorov , an exiled Russian journalist, when the attack was confirmed. “Soldiers’ meat in Russia is so cheap that it makes no sense to count.”

Also shocking are Russia’s claims Ukraine used American-made HIMARS rockets to carry out the attack on New Year’s Eve.

One HIMAR (High Mobility Artillery Rocket System) reportedly costs roughly $2.4 million and the United States has so far donated 22 of the units to Ukraine since May 2022.

HIMARS reportedly have the capacity to fire six missiles at once and can target any site within a 310-mile range.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Putin was giving his New Year’s address when the deadly missile strike took place.

While 700 Russian soldiers lost their lives during the attack, Putin was promising his citizens that Russia would prevail in Ukraine and regain “historical territory” from Ukrainian forces.

“The West lied about peace,” Putin said during his address. “It was preparing for aggression. … And now they are cynically using Ukraine and its people to weaken and split Russia.”

“Together, we will overcome all difficulties and preserve our country’s greatness and independence,” the 70-year-old leader added. “We will triumph, for our families and for Russia.”