WSET
Delegate files bill to bar January 6 insurrectionists from public office in Virginia
(WSET) — On the anniversary of the January 6 attack on the United States Capitol, one Virginia delegate filed a bill that would bar anyone convicted of participating in the January 6 insurrection from serving in a position of public trust within the Commonwealth of Virginia. I fought to...
ffxnow.com
County’s running bamboo ordinance takes effect with potential fines
Fairfax County property owners are officially required to contain running bamboo on their property — or face potential fines. Effective as of Jan. 1, the county’s new running bamboo ordinance calls for property owners to get the invasive grass species under control and imposes civil penalties on property owners who let it “spread to adjacent properties or any public right-of-way.”
WJLA
Former Loudoun Supt. Ziegler files motion to toss indictments, says AG has no jurisdiction
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Former Loudoun County Schools Superintendent Scott Ziegler filed four motions Thursday, including one to dismiss the criminal indictments and disqualify the Virginia Office of the Attorney General from prosecution. Ziegler argues Va. Gov. Glenn Youngkin had no authority to issue Executive Order 4, “which...
WJLA
Aimed at increasing opportunities, MCPS asks for $3.4 million to cover student AP, IB fees
BETHESDA, Md. (7News) — Montgomery County Public Schools is lobbying the county council for a $3.2 billion budget for next school year. If approved, it would be MCPS' largest budget to date. Superintendent Monifa McKnight visited Walter Johnson High School in Bethesda on Friday to chat with students enrolled...
Democrats set legislative priorities for 2023 Virginia General Assembly session
Democrats in the Virginia General Assembly want to pass measures during the upcoming legislative session to enshrine the right to an abortion in the state's constitution, close "gun loopholes" and increase pay for law enforcement.
WJLA
Gov. Youngkin travels to Salem to speak on proposed tax relief for Virginians
SALEM, Va. (WSET) — On Thursday afternoon, Governor Glenn Younkin traveled to Salem to speak on his proposed tax relief plan for Virginians. Gov. Youngkin spoke at Carter Machinery at noon. He highlighted his proposed tax relief package for Virginians and businesses, which he introduced in his budget last...
AG Miyares Launches Investigation Into Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology
Attorney General Jason Miyares today announced that his Office of Civil Rights will be investigating Fairfax County Public Schools and the administration of Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology (“TJHSST”) for unlawful discrimination in violation of the Virginia Human Rights Act (“VHRA”). The investigation will examine if the administration’s decision to withhold National […]
WJLA
Prince George's County school board member fires back at retiring CEO's criticisms
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — On Thursday, Prince George's County Public Schools CEO Monica Goldson made the surprising announcement that she is retiring from her current position. A lot of factors led her to the decision, including the toll that dealing with the pandemic took on her. However,...
How you can vote early in Virginia's special election
Early voting is getting underway for the February special election to decide the next 4th District Congressperson in Virginia.
CDC Map: Masks recommended for 57 Va. localities, all of Metro Richmond
Masking is recommended for 57 localities in Virginia, including all of Metro Richmond, according to this week's updated CDC COVID Community Levels.
NBC12
Governor Youngkin calls for investigation into Thomas Jefferson High School
RICHMOND, Va. (WHSV) - Governor Glenn Youngkin has called for Virginia’s Attorney General Jason Miyares to investigate allegations that information about National Merit Awards, as determined by student PSAT scores, was withheld from students at Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology until after important deadlines for college scholarships had passed.
Inside Nova
New 359-unit housing complex planned in Woodbridge
A Pennsylvania developer wants to build a 359-unit housing complex north of the Potomac Mills area. Toll Mid-Atlantic LP Co. Inc. is asking Prince William County to rezone about 36.6 acres for the project. The company is a subsidiary of Fort Washington, Pa.-based Toll Brothers, which bills itself as a...
Virginia may let younger veterans get tax break
(The Center Square) – Virginia lawmakers may soon consider removing the existing age restriction on people eligible for a military benefits income tax subtraction under a bill pre-filed ahead of the 2023 session. House Bill 1436 by Del. John J. McGuire, R-Goochland, proposes removing the age 55 or older restriction, which would allow younger veterans to take advantage of income tax subtractions of up to $40,000 in military benefits in the coming years. ...
WJLA
New chair of DC Council's public safety committee on gun violence, crime, & the year ahead
WASHINGTON (7News) — Amid a violent start to the new year, 7News is talking to the new chairwoman of the D.C. Council's committee on the judiciary and public safety, Councilmember Brooke Pinto. "It is so heartbreaking to see the lives that continue to be lost and taken from us,...
WJLA
Under new Maryland law, student doesn't face charges after bringing gun to school
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A 12-year-old boy escaped legal consequences after he brought a gun to school earlier this week, according to Anne Arundel County police. On Thursday, police say the school resource officer at MacArthur Middle School was notified of a 12-year-old student who had a handgun, loaded magazine, and loose ammunition in a bag at the school.
Virginia reviewing potential of two-way I-95 express lanes
As calls to reduce traffic congestion grow, Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration is reviewing the potential of converting the Interstate 95 Express Lanes to operate in both directions instead of switching direction along with traffic. On Dec. 20, Fairfax County Board of Supervisors Chairman Jeffrey McKay and Prince William Board of County Supervisors Chair Ann Wheeler […] The post Virginia reviewing potential of two-way I-95 express lanes appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
cbs19news
Five counties added to fire ant quarantine zone
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Five counties have been added to an existing quarantine zone that aims to slow the spread of several types of fire ants. The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services tracks the Solenopsis invicta, Solenopsis richteri and hybrid species of fire ants, which pose a threat to crops and agricultural equipment and may impact livestock and wildlife.
SNAP benefits extended for Virginians through January
SNAP benefits for eligible households in Virginia have once again been extended in January, providing assistance for residents in need.
WJLA
DC woman who broke barriers for deaf children of color remembered as a trailblazer
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — For Daria Gilbert, sadness and pride sit beside each other while recalling her beloved grandmother, Robbie Cheatham, who passed away last month at 86. “She meant everything to me," Gilbert said. Pride because Gilbert’s mother, Krissi Spence, Cheatham’s only child, recently made a stunning discovery...
WJLA
Lifelong friends who run auto shop program at FCPS inspire students for decades
BURKE, Va. (7News) — Two Fairfax County Public Schools teachers and best friends are inspiring hundreds of students, but it’s not your typical classroom. Instead of desks and tables, the garage-like classroom is filled with tools, automobiles and car parts, and loud work echoes off the walls. The...
