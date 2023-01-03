ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montclair, NJ

Date Ideas for Dry January in North Jersey

After the indulgence of the holiday season, many people choose to participate in Dry January as a way to start the year on a cleaner note. Luckily, cutting out alcohol doesn’t mean sacrificing your dating life, as there are plenty of great date activities in the Montclair area that can be enjoyed booze-free. Whether you’re participating in Dry January or are just looking to spice up date night sans alcohol, we have you covered with options that are unique, fun and either get you moving or get your creative juices flowing! Read on for our list of date night ideas in North Jersey for Dry January + beyond.
41 Things to Do in the Montclair + North Jersey Area | January 5- 8

The new year is here and Essex County is looking ahead to a new schedule of winter happenings. This week’s local Montclair + North Jersey area events guide has you covered with a New Jersey Devils game, Crystals for Your Zodiac Sign hosted by The Eclectic Chic Boutique, and more. Check out the list of all the events + things to do in North Jersey this weekend, January 5th – January 8th, 2023.
Where to Get a Massage in Montclair

New year, new you, right? Or perhaps it’s more like, new year, same stress. If carving out more time to decompress is one of your goals for the new year, booking a massage appointment can be one of the best ways to achieve a state of calm. Whether relieving pain, combating sleep trouble, or simply looking for a calming day, massage practices throughout Montclair offer options for all needs. Here is a list of locations to book a massage in Montclair.
Owner of Fresco Da Franco is Opening a High-End Cocktail Lounge Next Door

Here in Montclair, we dine like royalty — from high-end sushi spots to classy Italian eateries, our city fits a diverse world of food options into its (just over) six-square-mile border. Now, residents can drink like royalty too, with the arrival of a new, exclusive bar, Bar Franco. Owned + operated by Hollywood TV producer Franco Porporino, Bar Franco will sit adjacent to Franco’s other Montclair business, Fresco Da Franco — which, for ten years, has built a sturdy reputation as one of the town’s most beloved Italian restaurants. Bar Franco will boast the same sophistication + elegance as its sister spot, with a door person and velvet rope guarding the bar’s entrance, and a super secret basement speakeasy. The Church Street cocktail lounge will serve up specialty drinks and Italian tapas to bring an opulent, “New York vibe” to Montclair. Read on for what we know about Bar Franco, the new high-end bar coming to Montclair’s Church Street.
The West Orange Classic Film Festival is Back for 2023

Essex County is full of culture — and that includes various entertainment events that happen throughout the year. The West Orange Classic Film Festival is back for 2023 — and this year the theme is “Fabulous Fables + Magical Myths”. The festival will take place on Sundays from January through March, and will be held at AMC Dine-In Essex Green 9 in West Orange. Read on for more details about The West Orange Classic Film Festival 2023.
WEST ORANGE, NJ

