Here in Montclair, we dine like royalty — from high-end sushi spots to classy Italian eateries, our city fits a diverse world of food options into its (just over) six-square-mile border. Now, residents can drink like royalty too, with the arrival of a new, exclusive bar, Bar Franco. Owned + operated by Hollywood TV producer Franco Porporino, Bar Franco will sit adjacent to Franco’s other Montclair business, Fresco Da Franco — which, for ten years, has built a sturdy reputation as one of the town’s most beloved Italian restaurants. Bar Franco will boast the same sophistication + elegance as its sister spot, with a door person and velvet rope guarding the bar’s entrance, and a super secret basement speakeasy. The Church Street cocktail lounge will serve up specialty drinks and Italian tapas to bring an opulent, “New York vibe” to Montclair. Read on for what we know about Bar Franco, the new high-end bar coming to Montclair’s Church Street.

MONTCLAIR, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO