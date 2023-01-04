ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Seen too much
3d ago

Big sugar is stopping the southerly flow of water out the everglades. DEATHSANTIS allowed the locks on the canals and rivers north of Lake Okeechobee to be closed in June for the Sugar harvest in August and that's why Orlando Flooded.

Allen101
3d ago

First thing to do is put a stop to run off and dumping of sewer water.Next put a stop to all of the big Marina's you have hundreds of boats all in one place just think of all the run off from boats being cleaned and the thousands of gallons of bottom paint that is in the water .And all these people complain about is a few boats being anchored out They need to start with the people's houses and condos on the water.Make them stop blowing all of their grass and garbage into the waters.We see these lawn care people doing it almost every day.

WESH

Florida electric bills to increase this month

Expect your next electricity bill to be bigger this January. State regulators approved a request in December from Florida Power & Light and Duke Energy to raise rates. The utility companies cited a combination of factors for the need, arguing natural gas prices are at their highest in more than 10 years.
FLORIDA STATE
allears.net

Big Update on the Dissolution of Disney’s Reedy Creek District

Since last year, we have been closely following the status of the fight to dissolve Disney World’s Reedy Creek Improvement District. The process started over Disney’s response to what critics call the “Don’t Say Gay” law, which prompted Florida Governor Ron DeSantis to call for the dissolution of Reedy Creek, which allows Disney to operate its own county government.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
islandernews.com

New state law allows municipalities to ban smoking at public beaches

Since Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed a bill over the summer allowing local governments to ban smoking on public beaches, Miami Beach, Ft. Lauderdale, Palm Beach and Monroe County have passed legislation enforcing the ban. Violators could be fined up to $100 for the first infraction, and $200 to $500...
MONROE COUNTY, FL
WCJB

State of Florida launches new anti-littering campaign next week

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A new anti-littering campaign is being launched by the state next week. It’s called the Drive it Home, Keep our Paradise Litter-Free campaign. It will take place this month and next. FDOT officials say the message is that it’s the public’s responsibility to properly get...
FLORIDA STATE
The Free Press - TFP

Florida Pot Initiative Petition Numbers Grow

Nearly 150,000 valid petition signatures have been submitted to the state as part of an initiative to legalize the recreational use of marijuana, according to the Florida Division of Elections website. The initiative totaled 148,418 submitted signatures as of Tuesday evening, up from 49,692 at
FLORIDA STATE
southeastagnet.com

Commissioner Wilton Simpson Issues Statement After Being Sworn in as Florida’s 13 Commissioner of Agriculture

(FDACS/TALLAHASSEE, FL/Jan. 03, 2023) — Florida Commissioner of Agriculture Wilton Simpson issued the following statement after being sworn in as Florida’s 13th Commissioner of Agriculture:. “I am deeply appreciative of the privilege and responsibility of serving as Florida’s 13th Commissioner of Agriculture and leading the Florida Department of...
FLORIDA STATE
miamitimesonline.com

Auto Insurance increases Florida's cost of living

Florida lawmakers returned to Tallahassee before Christmas for another special session to deal with the state’s property insurance crisis. But it’s not just homes and condos where Floridians pay high insurance rates – they’re also forking over large amounts for automobile insurance. In fact, Florida’s auto insurance rates are among the highest in the nation.
FLORIDA STATE

