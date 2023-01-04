Read full article on original website
Missoula Weekly Crime Report: A ‘Really Busy Start’ to 2023
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The Missoula County Attorney’s Office charged 18 new criminal complaints this week, which is starting to become the new average. According to County Attorney Kirsten Pabst, most of the cases this week involved intimate partner violence. “In one case, the person was charged with...
Missoula Man on Probation Admits to Having Meth and Fentanyl
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On January 4, 2023, a Missoula Police Department Officer was on duty when he saw a male leaving the area of the 1600 block of Phillips Street, walking eastbound through the alley. That address is known to law enforcement for ongoing drug-related illegal activity. As the officer got closer to the male, he recognized him as 31-year-old Danial Hendry.
Montana Man Sentenced for Eight-Year Forest Land Arson Spree
More than 40 suspected arson fires. That over half of them were started in the last year of the spree suggests that this was only going to get worse. The U.S. Forest Service released information Thursday on the sentence handed down to a Superior, Montana, man who admitted to setting fires on Forest Service lands. Evidence quickly mounting against him helped turn the tide that led to the guilty plea.
Police Tase Man who was Burglarizing a Missoula Business
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On January 2, 2023, just before midnight, Missoula Police Department Officers were dispatched to a report of possible trespassing in the 2300 block of South Avenue. An officer responded and spoke to the 911 caller. The caller said he confronted the source of the noise...
Missoula Man Steals Car With Passenger Still Inside and Crashes
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On January 2, 2023, at approximately 8:30 p.m., Missoula Police Department Officers were dispatched to an area in the 800 block of W. Broadway. Dispatch reported that a motor vehicle theft had just occurred. The caller witnessed a male get into a white passenger car and crash it into another SUV. Dispatch could hear the caller yelling for a male to sit down.
Lake County Sheriff Don Bell Identifies Ferndale Fire Victim
A 71-year-old man perished in a house fire near Ferndale on December 13, and Lake County Sheriff Don Bell provided details of the fatal incident to KGVO News on Wednesday, January 4. “This is in reference to the Ferndale area death investigation on December 28, 2022,” began Sheriff Bell. “At...
Safe Shoveling in 2023 with Missoula Snow Rule
It's a scenario all of Missoula dreads every year. The snow barrels into the valley and the temperatures plunge, forcing you out on an Arctic expedition to try and tame the storm in your own small way by clearing off the sidewalk. But what if it's the near-record cold we...
Montana DOT ready with plans for Highway 93 upgrade in Mission Valley
After years of discussion, and some delays, state engineers are finally ready to take the next step in rebuilding one of the most congested, and dangerous sections of U.S. Highway 93 left in Western Montana. That section is where 93 runs through what is known as the Ninepipe Corridor south...
TSOS Opens New Hard-Sided Shelters for the Missoula Homeless
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The Temporary Safe Outdoor Space (TSOS) new hard-sided shelter facility officially opens on Thursday, January 5 just off West Broadway near the new Trinity affordable housing complex. KGVO News was part of a special presentation for local media on Wednesday for a tour of the...
There’s A Better Opportunity For Art In Missoula Than ‘Tagging’
My family and I were able to go to spend some time in London over the holidays. It was a trip that was a long time in the making and it was great to finally be able to get a chance to make it happen. We enjoyed a lot of the sites of London. We saw the clock tower where they house “Big Ben”. “Big Ben” is actually the big bell that chimes and not the actual tower. We also saw, the Parliament building, “The London Eye” (the big Ferris Wheel) and so much more.
Jordan Hess Formally Files to Run for Mayor of Missoula
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Reporters, County Commissioners, and the interim Mayor of Missoula all gathered at the Big Dipper Ice Cream Shop in the Paxson Plaza on Tuesday, but not for an ice cream social. Interim Mayor Jordan Hess used the occasion to appear at a very successful local...
Jeopardy Features Touchy Montana Topic That Will Make You Cringe
Jeopardy has been around since the dawn of time it seems. It actually has been around since 1964. But, save that for another trivia night at your local pub. Regardless the show has been dishing out some serious quiz questions every weeknight for much of our lives. Since Jeopardy has...
Spectacular Array of Art to be Auctioned at Missoula Museum
To put together such an impressive quantity and variety of pieces like this in little old Missoula, Montana? Not an easy task. Yet, at the same time, part of Missoula's cultural allure is the expectation that successful displays like this can be assembled. And again this year, the Missoula Art Museum does not disappoint. See for yourself starting Friday, January 6.
New Addition to Western Montana Hunting and Hiking Public Lands
The Blackfoot Corridor will be widening even more for outdoor recreation lovers in western Montana. According to a press release published in the Seeley Lake Pathfinder, the Bureau of Land Management announced that there will now be more access to high-quality hunting and hiking opportunities, with the BLM's new acquisition of 6,578 acres along the Blackfoot River. If this sounds familiar, maybe it's because it's an add-on to an acquisition plan that began earlier this year.
Missoula Downtown has Robust Growth, 32 Businesses Opened in 2022
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Downtown Missoula had a very good year in 2022, even though 2021 fared a little better, according to the Downtown Missoula Partnership. KGVO News spoke to Executive Director Linda McCarthy on Wednesday for a look back at 2022’s growth. Over 30 New Businesses Opened...
Missoula’s Sentinel High School re-opens, roof still needs repair
It's back to class at Missoula's Sentinel High School this week, following a slightly extended Winter Break. And while most of the students resumed their normal classes, the roof problems that cropped up before Christmas are still keeping some classes sidelined. Sentinel was just about to start the holidays on...
Now Is The Time To Plan For Spring Lacrosse In Montana
It doesn't feel like Spring in Missoula yet, but it will be coming soon. If you are looking for an alternative springtime activity for your kids, now is the time to sign them up to play lacrosse. Lacrosse Is A Great Sport That Continues To Grow. Lacrosse in Montana has...
Save Missoula Landfill Space: Time to Recycle Those Christmas Trees
The City of Missoula is once again people an opportunity to recycle their Christmas trees. The Christmas Ever-Green program started this week and runs through January 14th. People can drop off their cut Christmas trees at three area parks and Garden City Compost where the trees will be recycled into productive mulch and conserve space at the landfill. Residents may recycle their trees at McCormick or Playfair parks and Fort Missoula Regional Park (in the South Avenue parking lot) through January 14.
Major Price Increases Announced to Visit Bison Range in 2023
If the stars of the show are cooperating, it is still one of Montana’s most fascinating drives. Yep, while still observing all rules and regulations pertaining to safety, you can find opportunities to get up close and personal with some of these magnificent beasts. And while it certainly won’t break the bank, visitors are going to notice rather significant fee increases to visit the Bison Range at Moiese on the Flathead Indian Reservation. It's information you might want to know when all those friends and relatives come to visit later this year, and you're looking for Montana-style entertainment for them.
Montana Governor Touts Income and Property Tax Relief in Budget
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - At a Thursday morning press conference at the State Capitol in Helena, Montana Governor Greg Gianforte said his proposed budget will reduce both income and property taxes for the vast majority of Montanans. Gianforte Promises over a Billion Dollars in TAX Cuts. Repeating a statement...
