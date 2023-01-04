ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Two-Mile Procession Planned Ahead of Funeral for Fallen Deputy Friday

(CNS) – A roughly two-mile procession bearing the coffin of a fallen Riverside County sheriff’s motorcycle patrolman is planned Friday ahead of a memorial service in west Riverside, and officials welcomed the public to participate, lining the route to pay final respects. According to sheriff’s officials, the procession...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
Fundraising Goal for Family of Fallen Deputy Surpassed

(CNS) – A fundraising effort on behalf of the family of a Riverside County sheriff’s motorcycle patrolman who was slain by a convicted felon during a traffic stop exceeded expectations Wednesday, reaching six figures. The “Help A Hero” fundraiser for the loved ones of 32-year-old Deputy Isaiah Cordero...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
“You fought the good fight:” Dep. Isaiah Cordero Laid to Rest, Thousands Attend Memorial Service

A fallen deputy laid to rest. “You fought the good fight, my boy,” Rebecca Cordero, Deputy Isaiah Cordero’s mother said tearfully. “You never wanted the spotlight. You disliked the tension and drama, angel baby. Your tributes and honors are well deserved. My boy, the people are broken. They admire your service and respect your sacrifice.”
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
Public Memorial Scheduled for Deputy Killed During Traffic Stop

(CNS) – A Riverside County sheriff’s deputy gunned down by a felon during a traffic stop will be honored Friday by colleagues, fellow law enforcement officers, friends and loved ones at a public memorial service in west Riverside. Deputy Isaiah Cordero, 32, was killed last week in Jurupa...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA

