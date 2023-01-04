Read full article on original website
Related
nbcpalmsprings.com
Two-Mile Procession Planned Ahead of Funeral for Fallen Deputy Friday
(CNS) – A roughly two-mile procession bearing the coffin of a fallen Riverside County sheriff’s motorcycle patrolman is planned Friday ahead of a memorial service in west Riverside, and officials welcomed the public to participate, lining the route to pay final respects. According to sheriff’s officials, the procession...
nbcpalmsprings.com
Fundraising Goal for Family of Fallen Deputy Surpassed
(CNS) – A fundraising effort on behalf of the family of a Riverside County sheriff’s motorcycle patrolman who was slain by a convicted felon during a traffic stop exceeded expectations Wednesday, reaching six figures. The “Help A Hero” fundraiser for the loved ones of 32-year-old Deputy Isaiah Cordero...
nbcpalmsprings.com
“You fought the good fight:” Dep. Isaiah Cordero Laid to Rest, Thousands Attend Memorial Service
A fallen deputy laid to rest. “You fought the good fight, my boy,” Rebecca Cordero, Deputy Isaiah Cordero’s mother said tearfully. “You never wanted the spotlight. You disliked the tension and drama, angel baby. Your tributes and honors are well deserved. My boy, the people are broken. They admire your service and respect your sacrifice.”
nbcpalmsprings.com
Public Memorial Scheduled for Deputy Killed During Traffic Stop
(CNS) – A Riverside County sheriff’s deputy gunned down by a felon during a traffic stop will be honored Friday by colleagues, fellow law enforcement officers, friends and loved ones at a public memorial service in west Riverside. Deputy Isaiah Cordero, 32, was killed last week in Jurupa...
nbcpalmsprings.com
Law Enforcement Group Tells Judges to Stop `Reckless Dismissal’ of Cases
(CNS) – A law enforcement group representing Riverside County’s sheriff, district attorney and 19 chiefs of police Thursday called on Superior Court judges to end the mass dismissal of criminal cases to solve a backlog, saying the practice is escalating dangers to public safety. “The courts have engaged...
nbcpalmsprings.com
“Tripledemic” On The Rise Following Holiday Gatherings, New Year’s Parties
The holiday season brought joy and cheer, but for many, it also gave a gift less than desirable – a respiratory illness. “Certainly, we have seen an increase in the number of flu cases, COVID cases are going up, as well as now RSV,” said Barbara Cole, Director for Disease Control for RUHS Public Health.
Comments / 1