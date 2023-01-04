Read full article on original website
Is California still in a drought? New map shows impact of recent rain
What a difference two weeks can make!
California Snowpack at 174% of Average, is Highest In Forty Years
The first California Department of Water Resources (DWR) snow survey of 2023 conducted this week found that the statewide snowpack is currently at 174% the average, one of the highest early total since the 1980s. While many experts are cautiously optimistic at the current snowpack total, a figure that is...
A look at the largest Mega Millions jackpots in California history
More Mega Millions jackpots have been recorded in California than nearly any other state.
Can Sierra Snowpack Alleviate Drought Conditions, Water Supply Shortage in California?
With more snow expected to pelt the mountain range in the coming days, the Sierra Nevada in California is approaching the second-largest snowpack ever recorded at this time of year in the previous 20 years as the New Year gets underway. The significant accumulation might help the region's drought and water supply issues.
California Destinations for Your Bucket List in 2023
Does your 2023 bucket list involve traveling more? California has a lot more to offer than you think. In case you think you explored enough of the west, there are still a few lesser frequented venues nestled in the Golden State. Some California Destinations You Might Want to Visit:. Redwood...
Huge increase in pot stores is likely coming to Calif.’s third-biggest city
California has far fewer pot stores than other states with legal weed. This city is trying to change that.
2nd Term: California's Newsom draws "battle lines" with GOP
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom may be fresh off a campaign victory, but on Friday he talked like a politician ready for a fight as he held up his state as a beacon of freedom amid what he called a “rising tide of oppression" in Republican-led states.
Evacuations ordered as California storm knocks out power
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Officials in California ordered evacuations in a high-risk coastal area where mudslides killed 23 people in 2018 as a huge storm barreled into the state Wednesday, bringing high winds and rain that threatened widespread flooding and knocked out power to more than 100,000 people. The...
What exactly is a ‘bomb cyclone?’
A “bomb cyclone” goes by many names, among them, “explosive cyclogenesis,” a “weather bomb,” “explosive development,” or the less menacing, “bombogenesis.” “Bomb cyclone” has become the most widely used term. Experts describe bomb cyclones as storms that typically form in winter when a midlatitude cyclone undergoes “rapid intensification” at speeds of at least 24 millibars, […]
4 Amazing Burger Places in California
If you live in California and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in California that are well known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Storm causes flooding, raging waves in parts of California
PISMO BEACH, Calif. (KMPH) — A powerful storm hit the western coast of California, with heavy rain causing flood damage and high surf at beaches and dunes. The storm impacted multiple beaches throughout the area, including Morro Bay, Pismo, and Oceano Dunes. I have not seen it this bad...
California Has One Of The Best Snowpacks In 40 Years
California's snowpack is off to a good start, which shows promise for the water that will melt off of it and serve as a water supply resource. It's one of the best snowpacks in 40 years, but state water officials warn that could change.
New law bans 200,000 high emission vehicles in California
Estimated 200,000 vehicles including 70,000 big rigs have been banned from California roads starting this week. This follows the final adoption of 2010 a rule banning vehicles that do not comply with the California Air Resources Board (CARB) regulations. CARB implemented a set of clean air regulations in 2008, which...
These California Trees Are Thousands of Years Old. Are They The Oldest Living Things on Earth?
The current consensus is that the oldest living things on earth are trees, and the oldest of them are in California. So which trees are they? The oldest living things dated by science are found in the White Mountains of California and are called bristlecone pines.
NASA Satellite Captures Before & After Photos of California Flooding Amid Bomb Cyclone
For decades, California has been steeped in a historic drought, one that has quickly lead to increasingly dangerous wildfires. Amid relentless drought conditions, an atmospheric river event caused by a fast-moving bomb cyclone has descended on the Golden State. As severe weather continues to batter all regions of California, a NASA satellite has captured before and after photos revealing the effects of brutal flooding.
California trying to find, compensate sterilization victims
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — About 600 people alive today can’t have children because California’s government sterilized them either against their will or without their knowledge, and now the state is trying to find them so it can pay them at least $15,000 each in reparations. But after...
How many more storms are expected in Northern California?
(KTXL) — After being hit with heavy rain, gusty winds and several storms that have caused flooding throughout the state since Dec. 27, California must brace for even more atmospheric rivers. According to meteorologist Kristina Werner, there are more atmospheric rivers on the horizon that will hit Northern California. According to the NWS, the next […]
This California County Has The Longest Life Expectancy
Stacker put together a list of counties where people live the longest in each state.
Gov. Lombardo Declares Emergency for Liquid Petroleum Gas Delivery amid Ongoing Storms
Tonight, January 6, Governor Joe Lombardo has issued a proclamation declaring a liquid petroleum gas delivery emergency in Nevada. The Governor's Office says recent storms, along with existing supply chain issues, have delayed the delivery of propane in Nevada. They say these widespread delivery delays have caused a drop in propane supply.
California witness reports second encounter with silent hovering object
A California witness at San Bernardino reported watching a silent, sphere-shaped object hovering near a highway at 8 a.m. on December 16, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
