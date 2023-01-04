ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plattsmouth, NE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kfornow.com

Woman Hospitalized After Her Truck Rolled Onto Her

LINCOLN–(KFOR Jan. 6)–A 46-year-old woman suffered serious injuries, after her truck rolled on top of her while she was letting it warm up in the parking lot of UNL’s Innovation Campus on Friday morning. According to KFOR’s media partner, 10/11 Now, the truck was inadvertently put into...
LINCOLN, NE
thebestmix1055.com

Fremont resident faces charges after Friday incident

Fremont police attempted to stop a vehicle at 1:50 Friday morning at Jensen and H Street. The vehicle did not stop after emergency lights were activated. The vehicle continued to drive forward until pulling into a driveway. The driver, Roel Flores Jr., 25, of Fremont fled on foot but was...
FREMONT, NE
klkntv.com

Lincoln authorities respond to crash near 40th and Normal

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Authorities responded to a crash near 40th Street and Normal Boulevard around 7:30 a.m. Friday. It is unclear what caused the crash, but it did cause some delays during rush hour traffic. Channel 8 is working to find out more details at this time. This...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

How to file a claim for pothole damage to your car in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A flat tire, a bent wheel -- damage from a pothole isn’t something you want to deal with. Although it might be a long shot, the City of Omaha will sometimes help with the costs. About one in every eight claims got paid between 2020 and 2022.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Cheetah cubs at Nebraska wildlife park receive first examinations

ASHLAND, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium check up on four cheetah cubs recently born at a Wildlife Safari Park. The cheetah cubs were born late last year at the Lee G. Simmons Wildlife Safari Park in Ashland, just outside Omaha. The zoo confirmed Thursday that...
ASHLAND, NE
WOWT

Longtime business owner says bridge work on 42nd slowing things down

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - This summer, the 42nd Street bridge was open and traffic was moving. Around 40,000 vehicles crossed it daily and passed businesses on S. 42nd St. But the bridge was in need of repair, and in October, Omaha work crews shut it down to begin a year-long project to replace it.
OMAHA, NE
kfornow.com

UPDATE: Missing Lincoln Woman Found Safe

(KFOR NEWS January 5, 2023) A 65 year old woman missing for 8 1/2 hours Wednesday was found safe early Thursday morning. Lincoln Police tells KFOR NEWS the woman wondered away from the 1600 block of North 28th Street around 5pm Wednesday evening and was found around 1:30am Thursday morning near Highway 77 and Rosa Parks Way…and distance of almost 4 miles.
LINCOLN, NE
Western Iowa Today

Council Bluffs explosion victim identified

(Council Bluffs) The Council Bluffs Fire Department says the deceased person involved in an explosion at 709 N 35th Street on Tuesday has been identified as 56-year-old Martin Desomma. An autopsy will be performed as part of the investigation in the death. Additionally, two more compressed natural gas containers were...
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
WOWT

Woman seriously injured after truck rolls on top of her at Innovation Campus

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - First responders say a woman has serious injuries after her truck rolled on top of her while she was letting it warm up. Lincoln Fire & Rescue said the truck was parked and running at UNL’s Innovation Campus parking lot Friday around 8 a.m. when it inadvertently went into gear. Battalion Chief Aaron Pospisil said the truck went up a hill and back down, rolling on top of the victim.
LINCOLN, NE
Western Iowa Today

Truck crashes into a porch in Glenwood

(Glenwood) A Glenwood man was transported to the hospital after his vehicle struck a porch Friday evening. The Glenwood Police Department says at approximately 5:20 p.m., officers were dispatched to 312 4th Street. Officers arrived and found a white 2018 Chevrolet Colorado struck the porch. 65-year-old Lyle Osler was transported by Glenwood Rescue to Mercy Hospital in Council Bluffs. Osler had stated that he did not feel well and the last thing he remembers was passing Kwik Shop and believes he passed out due to medical issues.
GLENWOOD, IA
klkntv.com

The Fort donates Western wear to People’s City Mission

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Fort in south Lincoln, which is temporarily closed due to a fire in July, has donated boxes of shirts and jeans, cowboy boots and even women’s jewelry to the People’s City Mission. The donation happened on Dec. 12, so people could get...
LINCOLN, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy