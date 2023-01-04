Read full article on original website
klkntv.com
Several Lancaster County fire crews battle blaze at Waverly home
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Several rural Lancaster County fire crews extinguished a blaze at a Waverly home Friday morning. The fire began around 9:20 a.m. at a house near North 137th and Jamestown Streets. Waverly Fire Chief Jared Rains said the house was fully engulfed in flames at one...
KETV.com
Omaha firefighters battle fire at vacant hotel near Carter Lake on Thursday
CARTER LAKE, Iowa — Firefighters responded to a fire at a vacant hotel near Carter Lake Thursday morning. Crews responded to the scene at the La Quinta Inn near Avenue H and Abbott Drive around 11:20 a.m. The fire was out in about 10 minutes. Investigators think a heater...
WOWT
Plattsmouth man left with severe burns after home lost in fire
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A man is recovering in the burn unit after his home lit up in flames. “If I didn’t get out I wouldn’t have made it,” Kirk Fleming said. Kirk Fleming had lived in his house for the past 12 years. “He likes to...
kfornow.com
Woman Hospitalized After Her Truck Rolled Onto Her
LINCOLN–(KFOR Jan. 6)–A 46-year-old woman suffered serious injuries, after her truck rolled on top of her while she was letting it warm up in the parking lot of UNL’s Innovation Campus on Friday morning. According to KFOR’s media partner, 10/11 Now, the truck was inadvertently put into...
thebestmix1055.com
Fremont resident faces charges after Friday incident
Fremont police attempted to stop a vehicle at 1:50 Friday morning at Jensen and H Street. The vehicle did not stop after emergency lights were activated. The vehicle continued to drive forward until pulling into a driveway. The driver, Roel Flores Jr., 25, of Fremont fled on foot but was...
klkntv.com
UPS truck crashes into Lancaster County home, causes over $58,000 in damage
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A UPS truck driver lost control and crashed into a house in rural Lancaster County on Wednesday, authorities said. Around 4:30 p.m., a UPS truck was heading south on 96th Street in Holland, which is just south of Lincoln, when it lost control near Panama Road.
klkntv.com
Lancaster County man describes ‘utterly terrifying’ close call when UPS truck hit house
HOLLAND, Neb. (KLKN) – Zac Barton was with his 3-year-old daughter in his home in rural Lancaster County on Wednesday when a UPS truck came crashing through the playroom. The two of them were in the playroom just 10 minutes before, picking up toys. “It’s utterly terrifying to think...
klkntv.com
Lincoln authorities respond to crash near 40th and Normal
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Authorities responded to a crash near 40th Street and Normal Boulevard around 7:30 a.m. Friday. It is unclear what caused the crash, but it did cause some delays during rush hour traffic. Channel 8 is working to find out more details at this time. This...
WOWT
How to file a claim for pothole damage to your car in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A flat tire, a bent wheel -- damage from a pothole isn’t something you want to deal with. Although it might be a long shot, the City of Omaha will sometimes help with the costs. About one in every eight claims got paid between 2020 and 2022.
WOWT
Cheetah cubs at Nebraska wildlife park receive first examinations
ASHLAND, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium check up on four cheetah cubs recently born at a Wildlife Safari Park. The cheetah cubs were born late last year at the Lee G. Simmons Wildlife Safari Park in Ashland, just outside Omaha. The zoo confirmed Thursday that...
WOWT
Longtime business owner says bridge work on 42nd slowing things down
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - This summer, the 42nd Street bridge was open and traffic was moving. Around 40,000 vehicles crossed it daily and passed businesses on S. 42nd St. But the bridge was in need of repair, and in October, Omaha work crews shut it down to begin a year-long project to replace it.
kfornow.com
UPDATE: Missing Lincoln Woman Found Safe
(KFOR NEWS January 5, 2023) A 65 year old woman missing for 8 1/2 hours Wednesday was found safe early Thursday morning. Lincoln Police tells KFOR NEWS the woman wondered away from the 1600 block of North 28th Street around 5pm Wednesday evening and was found around 1:30am Thursday morning near Highway 77 and Rosa Parks Way…and distance of almost 4 miles.
Council Bluffs explosion victim identified
(Council Bluffs) The Council Bluffs Fire Department says the deceased person involved in an explosion at 709 N 35th Street on Tuesday has been identified as 56-year-old Martin Desomma. An autopsy will be performed as part of the investigation in the death. Additionally, two more compressed natural gas containers were...
WOWT
Judge orders competency evaluation for Omaha man accused in double murder
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Another accused killer in Douglas County has been granted a request to find out if he is competent to stand trial. It’s the second time it’s happened in the past week. A judge wants to determine if Gage Walter was insane when he allegedly...
KETV.com
South Omaha business looking for help finding broad-daylight thief, expensive equipment
OMAHA, Neb. — A south Omaha business needs help catching the crook who stole an expensive piece of equipment. Security camera footage shows a man walking into Dave and Ray's Complete Automotive on Monday, near South 45th and Q streets. The owner said the thief came into the shop...
WOWT
Woman seriously injured after truck rolls on top of her at Innovation Campus
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - First responders say a woman has serious injuries after her truck rolled on top of her while she was letting it warm up. Lincoln Fire & Rescue said the truck was parked and running at UNL’s Innovation Campus parking lot Friday around 8 a.m. when it inadvertently went into gear. Battalion Chief Aaron Pospisil said the truck went up a hill and back down, rolling on top of the victim.
Truck crashes into a porch in Glenwood
(Glenwood) A Glenwood man was transported to the hospital after his vehicle struck a porch Friday evening. The Glenwood Police Department says at approximately 5:20 p.m., officers were dispatched to 312 4th Street. Officers arrived and found a white 2018 Chevrolet Colorado struck the porch. 65-year-old Lyle Osler was transported by Glenwood Rescue to Mercy Hospital in Council Bluffs. Osler had stated that he did not feel well and the last thing he remembers was passing Kwik Shop and believes he passed out due to medical issues.
Neb. man to lose house, pickup, $400K as part of drug sentence
LINCOLN — An Omaha man arrested for placing a fake bomb at the Douglas County Courthouse will forfeit his home, his pickup and $400,000 in drug trafficking proceeds as part of his sentence. On Thursday, Thomas J. Trouba, 28, of Omaha, was sentenced to 10 years in prison in...
klkntv.com
The Fort donates Western wear to People’s City Mission
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Fort in south Lincoln, which is temporarily closed due to a fire in July, has donated boxes of shirts and jeans, cowboy boots and even women’s jewelry to the People’s City Mission. The donation happened on Dec. 12, so people could get...
KETV.com
Former school bus driver to serve jail time for motor vehicle homicide in crash near Eppley Airfield
OMAHA, Neb. — Previous coverage in the video above. A former school bus driver will serve jail time in relation to a deadly crash near Eppley Airfield. Kevin Downing was sentenced on Thursday to 60 days in jail for misdemeanor motor vehicle homicide. He also received two years probation and 90 hours of community service.
