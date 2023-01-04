Read full article on original website
krcrtv.com
"We're not going to stop," Redding police determined to help homeless under Cypress Bridge
REDDING, Calif. — Earlier this week, Redding Police Department's (RPD) Crisis Intervention Response Team (CIRT) went out to Cypress Bridge in an attempt to find shelter for some of the unhoused during the storm. According to RPD, they declined the help. Nonetheless, RPD’s Community Work Program Officers (CWPO) went...
actionnewsnow.com
Police: Chico man armed with scissors, stick threatens to kill officers
CHICO, Calif. - A Chico man police said made threats to kill officers was tased and taken into custody early Friday morning. The Chico Police Department responded to a domestic violence restraining order violation on E. 16th Street Friday morning. Officers said the suspect, later identified as 31-year-old Wesley Harlan,...
actionnewsnow.com
1 of 3 found dead after Sacramento County flooding identified as Orland resident
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. - One of the three people found dead in the southern part of Sacramento County after the New Year’s Eve storm was an Orland resident. NBC affiliate KCRA reports 61-year-old Katherine Martinez of Orland was found dead Wednesday inside a submerged vehicle impacted by the flooding at New Hope Road west of Orr Road.
actionnewsnow.com
City of Chico seeks to recover attorney fees in denied Measure H lawsuit
CHICO, Calif. - The City of Chico says it filed a motion for sanctions against “Chicoans Against Financial Mismanagement - No On Measure H” (CAFM-NOMH) and Karl Ory for a petition filed in August. The petition filed in August claimed the City of Chico and election officials wrongfully...
actionnewsnow.com
Local emergency proclamation issued in Butte County
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - Butte County has issued a local emergency proclamation due to the ongoing storm hitting Northern California. “By issuing an emergency proclamation, we are taking proactive steps to ensure regulations that may hinder response and recovery efforts are waived,” said Andy Pickett, Butte County Chief Administrative Officer said. “The emergency proclamation also provides access to financial assistance opportunities for reimbursement of costs associated to response and recovery.”
actionnewsnow.com
Grindstone Club catches fire, man hospitalized
REDDING, Calif. 8 A.M. UPDATE - Firefighters have contained a structure fire in downtown Redding early Thursday morning, which shut down portions of Shasta Street. At about 8 a.m., crews began removing roadblocks and reopened the street. The fire was reported around 5:50 a.m. at the corner of Oregon and...
actionnewsnow.com
2 cars t-bone at roundabout north of Oroville
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - Two cars were involved in an early morning crash Thursday at the roundabout on Clark Road and Durham-Pentz Road. California Highway Patrol Officer Bourriague said one car t-boned into the driver's side of a second car around 7 a.m., causing the Mazda that was hit to be pushed all the way across to the opposite side of the roundabout.
actionnewsnow.com
Glenn County elected officials sworn into office
GLENN COUNTY, Calif. - Newly elected officials in Glenn County were sworn into office Tuesday morning. Justin Gibbs, who served 27 years with the Glenn County Sheriff’s Office, was sworn in as Sheriff-Coroner. Gibbs previously served as undersheriff while Travis Goodwin was acting sheriff following Sheriff Richard Warren's motorcycle crash.
actionnewsnow.com
K-9 on 2nd day helps officers find over an ounce of fentanyl, felon arrested
RED BLUFF, Calif. - A 32-year-old felon was arrested in Red Bluff after officers found more than an ounce of fentanyl and about a pound of methamphetamine, according to the Red Bluff Police Department. An officer conducted a traffic stop in the area of Antelope Boulevard and Gilmore Road around...
actionnewsnow.com
Bear Fire survivors face flooding in Berry Creek
BERRY CREEK, Calif. - People living in Berry Creek are seeing flooding in areas damaged by the Bear Fire in 2020. Swollen creeks are spilling their banks in the Butte County foothill community. There are also trees falling near where fire survivors are living in trailers as they rebuild. Burn...
actionnewsnow.com
Large tree blocking the road in northern Shasta County
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - Strong winds knocked down a large tree Thursday morning towards the City of Shasta Lake, blocking a residential road. The tree came down across a phone line sometime after 3 a.m. on Macs Road off of Lake Boulevard in north Redding. The County of Shasta Public...
actionnewsnow.com
Crews removing fallen tree from Red Bluff’s Breckenridge Bridge
RED BLUFF, Calif. - Crews are working to remove a tree that fell onto the Breckenridge Bridge in Red Bluff. Crews said the tree fell around 10 p.m. Thursday night and crews arrived to begin clearing the road Friday morning. Red Bluff Public Works was at the scene clearing the...
Food For Thought& A News Cafe
Another Key Employee Banished from Shasta County Position: ‘I was never accused of anything’
Editor’s note: Please join me in an enthusiastic welcome of journalist George Winship, and his first story on A News Cafe. Even casual observers of Shasta County government are increasingly alarmed by the number of key administrators and analysts vacating their positions of employment and leaving their respective departments without strong and proven leaders.
ca.gov
Lake Oroville Community Update - January 6, 2023
The California Department of Water Resources (DWR) is preparing for a series of storms in the next ten days that could potentially bring additional flooding to communities already inundated by recent downpours. The storm battering the state Wednesday was the third in a series of atmospheric river storms that have impacted Northern California in the space of a week.
actionnewsnow.com
1 hospitalized after crash on Highway 99 south of Chico
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - One person was taken to the hospital with possible major injuries following a crash on Highway 99 south of Chico on Wednesday, according to the CHP. Officers said the driver of a white Toyota Tundra driving south attempted to drive around a vehicle that was making a left turn onto Nelson Shippee Road when they were rear-ended by the driver of a Toyota Camry.
krcrtv.com
Wanted felon arrested with a pound of meth during a traffic stop in Red Bluff
RED BLUFF, Calif. — A wanted felon was arrested with a pound of meth, some fentanyl and pistol ammunition during a routine traffic stop in Red Bluff. Officials with the Red Bluff Police Department (RBPD) said one of their officers stopped a vehicle near Antelope Blvd. and Gilmore Rd. for a traffic violation just after 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday night. During the stop, the officer recognized 32-year-old Brett Howell of Red Bluff sitting in the backseat. According to the RBPD, Howell was on Post Release Community Supervision and had several outstanding felony warrants.
actionnewsnow.com
People in Tehama County preparing for floods
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - The current winter storm bringing heavy rainfall and wind to our area is expected to bring even more in the coming days. That is leading to active flood watches in Tehama County. People working at the Riverside Crossing Mobile Home and RV Park say they are...
actionnewsnow.com
Boil water advisory in Corning lifted
CORNING, Calif. - A boil water advisory in parts of Corning was canceled on Friday after a recent loss in pressure within the system, according to the City of Corning. On Wednesday, the city issued to boil water advisory for an area that includes Blackburn Avenue near Oren Avenue to East Solano Street and Carona Avenue. It also included portions of Marguerita Avenue and North Street, near Corning Union High School.
This California County Has The Shortest Life Expectancy
Stacker put together a list of counties where people live the least in each state.
actionnewsnow.com
GCSO sets a pair of road closures for non-essential traffic
GLENN COUNTY, Calif. - The Glenn County Sheriff’s Office announced a pair of road closures for non-essential traffic beginning at 8 a.m., Wednesday morning, Jan. 4. GCSO says Forest Highway 7 will be closed from the Mendocino National Forest boundary west to the County line. Additionally, County Road 309 will be closed west of Elk Creek from the forest boundary to the end of Road 309.
