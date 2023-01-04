ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robin Roberts & Fiancée Amber Laign's Past Relationship Problems Exposed As They Are Set To Walk Down The Aisle in 2023

By Radar Staff
Robin Roberts and her fiancée, Amber Laign , have come a long way after working through their relationship woes and growing stronger together as a couple.

The Good Morning America star and her partner have been together for nearly 18 years, announcing on Monday their plans to head to the altar.

RadarOnline.com can exclusively report on the struggles they overcame in the earlier days of their romance, with Roberts' TV fame being at the forefront of their issues.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ojKLl_0k2W3iig00
Sarah Silbiger - Pool via CNP / MEGA

Insiders previously said that Laign "values her privacy" very much and "being thrust into the spotlight" was a "huge adjustment for her."

"The good, and especially the bad [publicity], that can come from being in the limelight could cause a huge strain in their relationship," a source said in 2014.

Insiders said that Roberts "had previous relationships that ended in heartbreak" making both of them proceed with caution for a time.

Despite their concerns and any fears they had about taking their romance to the next level, "legalizing her union with Amber will bring Robin great joy ," dished one source.

Roberts echoed that sentiment on the ABC morning show that aired January 2 during a conversation about setting intentions for 2023.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FaefV_0k2W3iig00
Eric Kowalsky / MEGA

"I'm saying yes to marriage. We're getting married this year," she told Gabrielle Bernstein , noting they "talked about" getting hitched previously but had "put it off" when the Plant Juice Oils co-founder was diagnosed with breast cancer in late 2021.

Laign completed radiation therapy in July 2022 and Roberts, a breast cancer survivor herself, celebrated the milestone and her fiancée's strength through adversity.

"She and I have been together almost 17 years and have helped each other through our challenges like my journey with cancer," the broadcaster said following her diagnosis. "It's my turn now to be there for her like she was for me."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MiiTU_0k2W3iig00
RCF / MEGA

Roberts also became emotional while speaking out about Laign's health struggles during an April appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show , revealing she was committed to being Laign's biggest supporter.

"I'm a puddle every time I think about what Amber is going through," the TV personality said. "But she is being so courageous and is handling it extremely well."

