JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Good Morning!. Saturday, for most of the day, will be nice. Partly sunny skies, Highs trying to reach into the upper 60s to low 70s. Cloud cover on Saturday will begin pushing in during the afternoon for counties along the Mississippi River and more so into our viewing area by late afternoon and evening. Saturday night, we’re forecasting another system to move through the area. We can expect some showers and a few storms to be possible. Nothing severe for our storms. Lows are expected to hang out in the middle 50s.

JACKSON, MS ・ 2 HOURS AGO