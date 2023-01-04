Read full article on original website
WLBT
City Council transfers $18.4 million to third-party water system manager
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson’s third-party manager now has some money to spend, a month after a court tapped him to take over Jackson’s beleaguered water system. On Tuesday, the Jackson City Council approved transferring more than $18.4 million from city coffers into accounts managed by Interim Third-Party Manager Ted Henifin.
WLBT
Jackson announces water distribution sites for Friday, January 6
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Residents can get drinking water and flushing water at these sites on Friday, January 6. Metro Center Mall near the old Dillard’s Loading Dock (2:00 p.m.) Forest Hill High School in the back parking lot (5:00 p.m.) Saturday, January 7:. Hinds County Congress of Christian...
WLBT
Mayor: Expect major changes in Public Works Dept. amid water takeover
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The recent federal takeover of the capital city’s water system means a major realignment is likely coming in Jackson’s Public Works Department. The news comes about a month after city leaders confirmed the former interim director, Jordan Hillman, was no longer serving in the position and had become deputy director over water.
WLBT
Jackson’s downtown holding facility ready for detainees in just weeks
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The city of Jackson’s downtown holding facility could be just weeks away from housing detainees. Hinds County has finished the work needed for occupancy. According to Hinds County Supervisors, in just a few weeks dozens of beds will be available in the building where the...
WLBT
Boil water notice lifted in several Jackson zip codes
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The city of Jackson has lifted a boil water notice for residents living in several zip codes. The precautionary boil water notice for residents living in the zip codes listed below is now lifted:. 39211. 39206. 39202. 39201. 39213. For more information, please call 601-960-2723. Want...
WLBT
MDEQ director: ‘NAACP failed to allege a single fact to support’ state discriminated against Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The executive director of the state’s environmental regulatory agency has fired back at claims his department discriminated against Jackson in doling out federal funds for sewer projects, and questions whether the investigation into the allegations is politically motivated. Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality Executive Director...
WLBT
Fire damages house occupied by homeless, raising resident concerns
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - More concerns arise about the homeless moving into vacant homes as the temperatures return to seasonal norms. Another Jackson neighborhood is seeing an influx of people staying in unoccupied houses. Fondren residents say a vacant house recently burned in a fire that was started by people...
WLBT
South Jackson residents have water pressure after 11-day absence
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - “We got up this morning and washed dishes. I got a good shower. Thank you, Jesus. I mean, the smallest things that count,” Leon Jones. The sound of faucets running and toilets flushing are sounds South Jackson residents say they couldn’t be more thankful for.
WLBT
Mississippi Economic Council hosts Capital Day
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Economic Council’s annual Capital Day helps elevate the business community’s voices. And their ideas are among those that politicians take into consideration each session. It’s not often that so many industries from across the state gather together in Jackson. But Capital Day...
WLBT
Families sue Flowood YMCA after exposure to ‘potentially deadly’ gas at birthday party
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Months after several children were sent to the hospital due to chlorine exposure at a birthday pool party, the venue that hosted the event is facing multiple lawsuits. An attorney representing four families has filed complaints against the Metropolitan YMCA of Mississippi, after they say their...
WLBT
Water woes in Jackson forcing JPS to begin new semester teaching virtually
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Water woes in the capital city. WLBT has told you about the problems they’re creating for residents and businesses, but what about local school districts?. These water issues are forcing the Jackson Public School District to start off the new semester with virtual learning. When...
WLBT
Analysis: For second straight year, Jackson’s homicide rate ranks highest in U.S. among major cities
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Despite a drop in killings last year, the capital city’s homicide rate still managed to surpass every other major city in the U.S. for the second straight year, according to a 3 On Your Side analysis of dozens of municipalities across the country. Jackson ended...
WLBT
Alert: I- 20 eastbound lane closure in Jackson Saturday
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - We have a traffic advisory that could affect your weekend. The Mississippi Department of Transportation says crews will close one lane of I-20 eastbound over Terry Road in Jackson. The lane will be closed from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. Saturday. MDOT crews will be filling...
WLBT
It looks like the Flowood Regal Cinema is closing for good
FLOWOOD, Miss. (WLBT) - The last movie tickets at Regal UA Parkway Theater off of Lakeland Drive will be sold at 7:55 Thursday night. The theater is closing its doors, nine days after employees there were notified. A sign posted on the ticket window notifies patrons of the closure, saying...
WLBT
South Jackson gas station shootout caught on camera near JPS high school
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - More police presence on the streets in South Jackson; that is what Councilman Arron Banks is demanding after a gas station shootout took place. He says something has to be done to combat crime in the area. “I want them to know and hear me very...
WLBT
Mississippi representative’s daughter missing, promises to move ‘heaven and earth’ to find her
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Mississippi representative’s teenage daughter is missing, with her last known location being in Alabama. In a Facebook video posted by the representative Tuesday evening, a teary-eyed De’Keither Stamps said, “I need y’all to help me out. I ain’t seen my baby in almost a day. She’s somewhere in Alabama, so I need to move heaven and earth to help me find my baby.”
WLBT
Search called off for suspect who fled into woods after hit-and-run near Target
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The search has been called off for a man involved in a hit-and-run near the Target in Jackson. According to Ridgeland Police Chief Brian Myers, the call about the hit-and-run came in about 4:00 Friday afternoon. Although the incident happened in Jackson, the Ridgeland Police Department...
WLBT
First Alert Forecast: Nice weather to start our Saturday, then increased cloud cover followed by rain Saturday night into Sunday morning. Drier by Monday!
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Good Morning!. Saturday, for most of the day, will be nice. Partly sunny skies, Highs trying to reach into the upper 60s to low 70s. Cloud cover on Saturday will begin pushing in during the afternoon for counties along the Mississippi River and more so into our viewing area by late afternoon and evening. Saturday night, we’re forecasting another system to move through the area. We can expect some showers and a few storms to be possible. Nothing severe for our storms. Lows are expected to hang out in the middle 50s.
WLBT
Two men killed in 4-car wreck on I-55 South Frontage Road
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Two people were killed during a crash on I-55 South Frontage Road on Thursday afternoon. Four vehicles were involved in the collision, with the area being sealed off by police shortly after it happened. The drivers of two vehicles were the ones killed during the incident.
WLBT
Man wanted for robbing Domino’s in Canton
CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - A manhunt, led by the Canton Police Department, is underway for a man who robbed a Domino’s Pizza in Canton Friday night. According to Canton Police Chief Otha Brown, the man fled the store on foot. Chief Brown says the suspect entered the store with...
