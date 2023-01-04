Read full article on original website
Doctors slam COVID government censorship exposed in 'Twitter Files': 'On the road to totalitarianism'
Drs. Marc Siegel and Marty Makary criticized the 'disturbing' 'Twitter File' findings that showed both Trump and Biden admins worked to suppress opposing COVID views.
Why Elon Musk’s ‘X App’ could be an even bigger headache for D.C. than Twitter
Twitter is crashing straight into politics — but Elon Musk’s grandiose next idea could be a full pile-up with the federal government.
Elon Musk slams 'corporate journalism' over its response to the Twitter Files: 'Why is it rushing to defend the state instead of the people?'
Elon Musk retweeted a Substack article that accuses "establishment media" of being too eager to defend the FBI over the Twitter Files' allegations.
Twitter says to bring back some political advertising
Twitter is easing its policy regarding political advertising which had been banned prior to the 2020 election.
Musk's Twitter to lift ban on political ads 'in coming weeks'
The announcement comes as advertisers have fled the platform in droves after Elon Musk's takeover last October.
Meta will pay $725 million to settle a privacy lawsuit that accused Facebook of sharing users' data with consulting firm Cambridge Analytica
The settlement is "the largest recovery ever achieved in a data privacy class action," lawyers for the plaintiffs said.
Facebook Settles $725M Class Action Lawsuit Over Data Sharing
Facebook has agreed to a settlement of $725 million to resolve a class action lawsuit that alleged the company gave third parties access to user data without their consent. This lawsuit was prompted in 2018 after it was revealed that 87 million users had their information improperly shared with Cambridge Analytica, a political consulting firm.
Engadget
How to permanently delete all your Facebook and Meta-owned accounts
It’s never exactly easy to pull the plug on a social media account you’ve had for years. For many of us, our accounts are filled with years of photos, memories and memes that aren’t easy to part with ,even if we are ready to stop the daily scrolling habit. For Facebook, Instagram and other Meta-run services, deleting an account entirely isn’t necessarily straightforward, either.
People Are Shitposting on LinkedIn Now
Ah, LinkedIn: a humourless dystopia populated with millionaire influencers, advice no one asked for and inspirational quotes like "feed your brain discipline, dreams and positivity". Understandably, a lot of people hate the recruitment site – the subreddit r/LinkedInLunatics has 205,000 members making fun of earnest LinkedIn posts – but people are now bringing their mockery to the app itself, adding a satirical and highly meta dimension to what has long been the most overly serious social media platform around.
Facebook owner Meta hit with $400 million fine over personalised ads
Facebook owner Meta has been hit by a huge fine and is now banned from forcing European users to agree to seeing personalised ads based on their online activity.The 390 million euros ($414 million) from Irish regulators is the latest significant punishment to hit the company, which is dealing with the fallout from a range of privacy and data scandals.The fine relates to two cases that could together change the way that Meta does business on Facebook and other products such as Instagram.The watchdog fined Meta 210 million euros for violations of the European Union's strict data privacy rules involving...
Facebook muted political content despite 'high and inefficient' costs: Report
Facebook attempted to mute the majority of political posts in its efforts to avoid controversy, according to internal documents.
dallasexpress.com
2016 Accusations Led to Twitter Censorship
In the newest batch of documents released by Elon Musk, it has been revealed that various Democrats’ vocal and public accusations against social media companies ultimately led Twitter to embrace greater censorship. Among the claims was that these companies failed to stop “misinformation” on their platforms in the lead-up...
Peers set to slow down attempts to scrap thousands of EU laws
Members of the House of Lords are preparing to slow down attempts to axe thousands of pieces of European Union legislation, with some warning there is no chance of the bill passing by the end of the year as promised. Ministers have promised to review about 4,000 pieces of EU...
OpenAI is reportedly raising funds at a $29 billion valuation—and its ChatGPT could challenge Google Search by getting wrapped into Microsoft Bing
Ask ChatGPT: “What is a $29 billion valuation?”
Engadget
WhatsApp adds proxy support to help bypass government crackdowns
Iran blocked Instagram and WhatsApp access last year to subdue protests following 22-year-old Mahsa Amini’s death at local authorities’ hands. When authoritarian governments crack down on online communications — which often includes blocking VPNs — it helps to have a backup plan. So WhatsApp is adding proxy support to help those living under oppressive regimes keep using the service.
How to mute someone on Facebook
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Facebook is a popular social media platform that connects you with friends and family that you don't interact with daily over messages, WhatsApp chats, or calls. However, some Facebook friends can write annoying posts which show up on your timeline, and unfriending them is not always an option. Instead, you can mute those people so that their posts don't appear in your Facebook feed. So, let's check out how to mute someone on Facebook.
Pearl: An Interesting Web3 TikTok and Instagram Alternative
Bankless and other web3 news websites have been talking about DeSo (which is short for Decentralized Social) which was once known as BitClout when it launched back in 2019, but it changed its name to what it is today. This decentralized, blockchain-based social media platform supports a bunch of different web3 social media apps that act as alternatives to their mainstream equivalents and allow anyone to use them who has a Google account, a Metamask account, or anyone who decides to create a DeSo account with their email. DeSo released an alternative to Twitter & other short message blogging platforms known as Diamond.
TechCrunch
New York’s right-to-repair bill has major carve-outs for manufacturers
Which devices does the Digital Fair Repair Act cover, exactly? Well, a lot — any that constitute as “digital electronic equipment,” basically. But there are some carve-outs, including cars, home appliances, medical devices, off-road equipment and enterprise devices used by data centers, schools and hospitals. The legislation...
Channel 4 Privatization Should Be Canceled, U.K. Culture Secretary Tells Prime Minister in Leaked Letter
The proposed privatization of U.K. broadcaster Channel 4 has been scrapped, according to a letter from the country’s Culture Secretary Michelle Donelan to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. The letter, dated Jan. 3 and leaked by The News Agents podcast on Jan. 4, instead proposes a package of reforms to support Channel 4’s long-term sustainability. “Last year’s consultation on C4C’s future ownership model identified risks to the corporation’s long-term sustainability. The view of my predecessor, and the government of the time, was that selling C4C was the right solution to meet these challenges. However, after reviewing the business case, I have concluded...
The tech startup playbook to follow when money is tight
Less funding is going into startups, so they've been forced to pivot strategies. Instead of getting money from investors, they're taking out loans.
