Kevin McMahill sworn in as Sheriff of Clark County and Head of LVMPD

On Monday, Kevin McMahill was sworn in as the Sheriff of Clark County, Nevada, and the head of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

McMhaill has over 30 years of experience in law enforcement according to a Facebook post by LVMPD.

In the ceremony, McMahill discussed the top three issues he plans on focusing on now that he's in office.

“Homelessness, mental health, addiction, and our jails being full of people," said Sheriff McMahill.

McMahill said in his speech that these three issues directly effect not only the safety of the city, but also his officers.