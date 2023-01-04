ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clark County, NV

Kevin McMahill sworn in as Sheriff of Clark County and Head of LVMPD

By Bronson Christian
KTNV 13 Action News
KTNV 13 Action News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07Q6Xy_0k2W3GCS00

On Monday, Kevin McMahill was sworn in as the Sheriff of Clark County, Nevada, and the head of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

SWORN IN: Kevin McMahill sworn in as new sheriff of Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department

McMhaill has over 30 years of experience in law enforcement according to a Facebook post by LVMPD.

GALLERY: Sheriff Kevin McMahill induction

In the ceremony, McMahill discussed the top three issues he plans on focusing on now that he's in office.

“Homelessness, mental health, addiction, and our jails being full of people," said Sheriff McMahill.

McMahill said in his speech that these three issues directly effect not only the safety of the city, but also his officers.

Comments / 1

Related
The Associated Press

Ex-lawmaker's final vote questioned after move from Vegas

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Shortly before being appointed as a rural Nevada judge last month over a deep pool of applicants, then-Las Vegas Councilwoman Michele Fiore insisted to county officials that she was eligible for the judgeship because she had met the qualifications to be considered a local resident. But Fiore had continued her role on the City Council after her move to Nye County through the end of her term on Dec. 7, attending four meetings as councilwoman while living in the small desert town of Pahrump, near the California border. Her dual role as a Pahrump resident and councilwoman could have violated a Las Vegas city code that requires all members of the City Council to live in the ward they represent. Fiore’s move has also raised questions of whether she lived in Nye County long enough before taking the justice of the peace role. Now, the former state treasurer candidate is at the center of inquiries that could threaten to vacate both her final city council vote and her new judgeship.
LAS VEGAS, NV
cbs12.com

Felon from Indian River County arrested in Las Vegas

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — What happens in Vegas, doesn't stay in Vegas. On Jan. 5, the Indian River County Sheriff's Office said it captured Joshua Plauche, a violent felon, in Las Vegas. The Indian River County Sheriff's Office received information that Plauche was on a flight from...
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
8 News Now

Las Vegas couple attacks officer in Walmart, police say

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A police officer was assaulted by a Las Vegas couple in a Walmart after investigating a found wallet with crystal methamphetamine inside of it, according to the Mesquite Police Department. On Jan. 2 around 9:30 p.m., a Mesquite police officer was dispatched to a Walmart to investigate a found wallet that […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Nevada Independent

New Clark County Sheriff McMahill sworn in, declares officer mental health a priority

The new sheriff, who is taking over the state’s largest police agency after former Clark County Sheriff Joseph Lombardo defeated incumbent Democrat Steve Sisolak and became governor, said he plans to avoid using the same failed strategies “over and over again.”  The post New Clark County Sheriff McMahill sworn in, declares officer mental health a priority appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
CLARK COUNTY, NV
jammin1057.com

One Las Vegas High School’s Bathrooms Has ‘Toxic Sewer Gasses’

It stinks to go to one Las Vegas high school lately. No, it’s not the classes or the teachers, it’s the bathrooms. Clark County School District is undergoing a nearly $5 million dollar overhaul of the sewer and plumbing at the 50 year old Chaparral High School. No, someone didn’t flush something suspect (that we know of). It’s far more serious than that.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Nevada Current

LV Council approves increase in pet ownership, rejects more regulation of animal pros

Policy, politics and progressive commentary Residents of Las Vegas can now own up to six dogs or cats without obtaining special permits, up from the four previously allowed.  Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman voted against the measure after Councilwoman Olivia Diaz suggested small rental units could be overrun by pets.  Diaz and Goodman cast the only dissenting votes.   “We want […] The post LV Council approves increase in pet ownership, rejects more regulation of animal pros appeared first on Nevada Current.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Puppy abandoned at airport finds a new home

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — For a local family this week it’s a happy tale to tell about how Penny came into their lives. The Animal Foundation in Las Vegas shared the news that Penny, a three-pound nine-week-old puppy, found abandoned at the airport has found a new home. Penny was found alone in a carrier […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

7-year-old Las Vegas boy accepted into MENSA

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A 7-year-old Las Vegas boy was recently accepted into MENSA. MENSA is an elite club, as there are only about 100,000 members worldwide, about 300 of which are located in Southern Nevada. One of those members is 7-year-old Las Vegas resident Manolo Coppola. MENSA is...
LAS VEGAS, NV
KTNV 13 Action News

KTNV 13 Action News

37K+
Followers
9K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Las Vegas, Nevada news and weather from KTNV 13 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.ktnv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy