Q2 Billings Area Weather: More fog. No serious signs of cold or snow for now

Across eastern Montana, areas of fog will persist through at least Wednesday morning. Visibility could drop down to a quarter mile or less, and moisture freezing on area roads could make travel difficult.

Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination. Be alert for frost and slick spots on roadways, especially bridges and overpasses.

West of Billings, winds will gust at times around Livingston and Nye to about 50 mph through Wednesday.

Wednesday and Thursday morning temperatures will range from the single digits in Northeast Montana to teens and 20s elsewhere. Afternoon readings will reach mainly the 20s and 30s.

Temperatures nudge to the 30s and 40s from Friday onward, with lows mainly in the upper teens to upper 20s. A few scattered showers Friday in an otherwise dry forecast for the lower elevations.