Louis Dreyfus Commodities makes donation to Perry Food Pantry
The Perry Food Pantry received a $1,500 donation Wednesday from Louis Dreyfus Commodities LLC in Grand Junction. Jay Nelson of Perry, commodity manager for the Louis Dreyfus ethanol plant, presented the donation to Lou Hoger, pantry site manager, and Lois Hoger, pantry volunteer coordinator. Nelson said the company has always...
Call for Applications – Athene Black & Brown Business Summit Nonprofit Fundraiser
WEST DES MONES, IA (THURSDAY, JANUARY 5, 2023) – The West Des Moines Chamber of Commerce (WDM Chamber) announced that applications are now open through January 27, 2023, for nonprofit 501©3 organizations who help to support social justice programming in Greater Des Moines Iowa. Fundraising efforts held in...
Barbara J. Veitz
Barbara Veitz, 93, of Creston died Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, at Creston Specialty Care in Creston. A Celebration of Life service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 7 at Powers Funeral Home, 601 New York Avenue in Creston. Pastor Mary O’Riley will officiate. Burial will be in the Graceland Cemetery near Creston. Visitation with family receiving friends will be 10:30-11:30 a.m. Saturday before the service.
A year in review: hard news
From suspects apprehended to buildings being torn down, Union County saw a plethora of big headlines in 2022. CNA Managing Editor John Van Nostrand summed up 2022 in one word — change. “We have new leadership with our supervisors, we are advancing with green tech with the approval of a solar power project and I think we’re seeing how the whole nation’s situations affect us locally with inflation, recovering from COVID,” he said. “At the same time, I think Creston still wants to be the go-to place for this corner of the state. We still have all of our essentials. I still think we can be a viable, appealing place to live, work and play.”
PHS’s Gavin Hegstrom signs with Simpson College
Perry High School senior Gavin Hegstrom of Perry participated in a Celebratory Signing Ceremony this week with Simpson College. Hegstrom will attend Simpson College in Indianola in the fall and will play football for the Simpson Storm. Simpson hired Reed Hoskins in December as the new head coach of the...
Edward Duane Morgan of Grimes
Visitation for Edward Duane Morgan, 92, of Grimes will be held Monday, Jan. 9 from 2-7 p.m. at the Hastings Funeral Home in Jefferson, with family greeting hours from 5-7 p.m. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10 also at the funeral home. Eddie died Jan....
Southbound bald eagles feed in shallow Raccoon River near Perry
About two dozens bald eagles have been fishing in the shallow open water of the Raccoon River near the Perry boat ramp. The birds are fishing in the shallow open water where the river is not frozen, a respite in their southern migration. Some of the birds appear to be...
Hopkins begins work as supervisor
Dennis Hopkins began his term as county supervisor Tuesday as the three-member board started the year with routine, annual action plus some additional work on other items. Hopkins was elected in November to replace Ron Riley who chose last year not to run for re-election. Last week, county treasurer Kelly...
Iowa counties’ records inaccessible in wake of suspected cyberattack
A computer system used by some Iowa counties appears to have been hacked over the holidays and has yet to be fully restored. (Photo Bill Hinton/Getty Images) A computer system used by some of Iowa’s county recorders appears to have been hacked over the holidays and has yet to be restored to full operational status.
Boone Man Wins $30,000 Lottery Prize
CLIVE, Iowa— A Boone man has won a $30,000 lottery prize. William “Bill” Grieser won the first prize of $30,000 in the Iowa Lottery’s “Premiere” scratch game. He purchased his winning ticket at Hy-Vee, 1111 Eighth St. in Boone, and claimed his prize Wednesday at lottery headquarters in Clive.
Perry Police Report January 5
To view a log of the calls for service, click here. Officers received a report of criminal mischief in the 800 block of 18th Street. The case is under investigation. Officers received a report of criminal mischief in the 300 block of St. Paul Street. A window of a vehicle was broken out, possibly with a bb gun. The incident is under investigation.
Dawson man arrested in Altoona after assaulting Dawson woman
A Dawson man was arrested Thursday morning after allegedly assaulting a woman in Dawson and threatening to “shoot her and slit her throat.”. Zachary Earl Smith, 36, of 309 E. Third St., Dawson, was charged with third or subsequent offense domestic abuse assault, first-degree harassment, obstruction of emergency communications, interference with official acts and fifth-degree criminal mischief.
