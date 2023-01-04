From suspects apprehended to buildings being torn down, Union County saw a plethora of big headlines in 2022. CNA Managing Editor John Van Nostrand summed up 2022 in one word — change. “We have new leadership with our supervisors, we are advancing with green tech with the approval of a solar power project and I think we’re seeing how the whole nation’s situations affect us locally with inflation, recovering from COVID,” he said. “At the same time, I think Creston still wants to be the go-to place for this corner of the state. We still have all of our essentials. I still think we can be a viable, appealing place to live, work and play.”

CRESTON, IA ・ 22 HOURS AGO