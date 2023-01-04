ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wallula, WA

The Center Square

Tri-Cities gets ready to demolish second old motel

(The Center Square) – The Richland City Council started the new year by approving a contract to demolish a vacant motel considered a “blight” that the local government purchased for $1.2 million last March. Officials awarded a contract to Construction Group International, based in Woodinville, to tear down the old Economy Inn on George Washington Way. The company’s payment of about $437,000 after taxes will also include restoring the site with landscaping. ...
RICHLAND, WA
98.3 The KEY

Tri-Cities’ Polar Plunge Party Set for 1/21 at Columbia Point Marina

The annual Tri-Cities Polar Plunge will be Saturday, January 21st at Columbia Point Marina. The Polar Plunge raises money to benefit Special Olympics. Children and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities face doubt, barriers, and low expectations. For many, Special Olympics Washington is the only place where they find an opportunity to participate in their communities, develop belief in themselves, and feel like champions.
RICHLAND, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

La Grande man takes to social media for help finding items stolen from his home

LA GRANDE – Bret Wheeler of La Grande has taken to social media for help with locating items that were stolen from his property on Morgan Lake Road in La Grande over New Year’s weekend. Erick Paul Kynaston of Walla Walla was arrested in relation to the theft but there are items of sentimental value that he would love to get back if possible.
LA GRANDE, OR
98.3 The KEY

No Cause Revealed Yet in Kennewick Train Derailment

As of Tuesday morning, no word as to what triggered a six-car train derailment in Kennewick on New Year's Day. Six cars flip off the track west of Fruitland street. Around 11:20 AM, the train was headed west making its way past the Zintel Creek Golf Course, and under the Highway 395 underpass.
KENNEWICK, WA
KTVB

I-84 through eastern Oregon affected by strong winds

ONTARIO, Ore. — Interstate 84 through eastern Oregon is again open in both directions after "extremely high wind conditions" and crashes prompted a closure that lasted through Thursday morning, the Oregon Dept. of Transportation says. ODOT said wind gusts reached 70 miles per hour in some areas, and some...
PENDLETON, OR
nbcrightnow.com

Three arrested for warrants, drugs and guns in Benton County

BENTON COUNTY, Wash.- According to the Benton County Sheriff's Office Deputies have been running extra patrols on Willamette St in Kennewick for the past few months. Deputies recently obtained a search warrant for 6714 W. Willamette. During the search of the house three suspects were arrested on outstanding warrants. Three...
BENTON COUNTY, WA
northeastoregonnow.com

‘Gem’ Known as Hermiston Recently Featured in Business View Magazine

“A gem within a state renowned for its natural beauty.”. That’s how the city of Hermiston is described in a recent feature in Business View Magazine, an online publication focusing on business-related issues. The feature is based on an interview between City Manager Byron Smith, the city’s Director of...
HERMISTON, OR
98.3 The KEY

Franklin Sheriff Calls for Big Change in Relationship with Benton County

(Pasco, WA) -- Franklin County Sheriff Jim Raymond is calling for more independence for the county itself, specifically in areas where there are a number of shared services with Benton County. In the letter, posted to Facebook Tuesday, Sheriff Raymond called for the hiring of several key administrators, using money Franklin currently pays to Benton for shared services. Sheriff Raymond's letter used words like "subservient" and "big brother mentality" to describe the current working relationship between the two counties, with Franklin, he appears to say, getting the short end of the partnership. In his words, he says "Big Brother is going to stomp us into the ground until we are insignificant"
BENTON COUNTY, WA
98.3 The KEY

Benton Judge Arrested for DUI

(Richland, WA) -- A Benton County District Court judge will be away from the bench for a month after being arrested earlier this week for drunk driving and crashing his car. Judge Terry M. Tanner was charged with having a blood-alcohol level nearly three times the legal limit after he crashed his vehicle in Richland. According to police reports,Tanner apparently drove his vehicle onto a concrete block Monday night around 6:30. This is apparently not the first time for the judge, as Monday's drunk-driving arrest was Tanner's second in less than five years. This after he pled guilty to a DUI crash in March 2018. As punishment, Tanner was reprimanded by the state's judicial conduct board after his first conviction.
BENTON COUNTY, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Suspect arrested after family member followed stolen car

KENNEWICK, Wash. – The Benton County Sheriff’s Office arrested a wanted man after he was seen in a stolen vehicle by the owner’s family member, according to a post from the Kennewick Police Department. A Subaru Forester had been reported stolen the morning of January 6. The...
KENNEWICK, WA
