Protest against opioid treatment facility dominates city council agenda
Dozens of concerned parents armed with signs and many questions formed a line in front of Lynnwood City Hall to protest a planned opioid treatment center that was under discussion at the Jan. 3 city council meeting. Key issues under scrutiny during the Jan. 3 meeting were the location’s proximity...
Bill aims to reduce packaging and improve recycling in Washington state.
The Washington Recycling and Packaging or WRAP Act — to be considered during the 2023 session of the Washington State Legislature — is designed to cut down on unnecessary packaging, which often is plastic, used only once and hard to recycle. The legislation was unveiled at an event...
Behind the scenes: Meadowdale Beach Park’s history as a homestead and country club
On Saturday, Jan. 7, Snohomish County is set to reopen Meadowdale Beach Park after an estimated $15 million refurbishing of the estuary, including a new underpass connecting the park with the beach. Although the two-year project is not totally completed, pedestrians will be allowed to access the beach from the parking lot at 156th Street Southwest near 60th Avenue West. With the reopening, the park will complete its journey from homestead to country club back to natural park.
Lynnwood Police Blotter: Dec. 25-31, 2022
18520 block 33rd Avenue West: A theft was reported. 18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A subject was cited for making false statements to officers. 18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A third-degree theft was reported. 3700 block 196th Street Southwest: A fourth-degree domestic assault was reported. 19300 block 44th Avenue West:...
Art Beat: Gallery exhibit, an opera mystery, Korean American Day celebration and a volunteer opportunity
Gallery North hosts “In With the New, Out with the Old”. Saturday, Jan. 7, 1-4 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, 5-8 p.m. (Edmonds Art Walk) Gallery North’s show “In With the New, Out With the Old” will feature local artists Hannah Mason, Sam Spencer and Tatyana Brown. Hannah and Tatyana are new to the gallery.
Under the weather: Storm systems continue through the weekend
Happy New Year, everyone! The start of 2023 has been relatively dry thus far, but as we head into the first full weekend of the year, the rain is expected to pick up thanks to a train of several systems headed our way. Compared to what we saw toward the...
High school sports roundup for Jan. 3, 2022
Five different Meadowdale players scored in double digits as the Mavericks built a 27-point third-quarter lead on the way to a 57-37 win over Cascade. Malik Robinson led all scorers with 12 points. Jaymon Wright had 10 points, seven rebounds, six assists, two blocked shots and two steals. Score by...
