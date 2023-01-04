Police seek assistance in locating a suspect in connection to a triple shooting

Detectives need help locating a suspect connected to a murder that occurred on June 16, 2022.

The suspect, 31-year-old Jamal Smith, is wanted for murder and two attempted murders that occurred in the 200 block of Redwood Street.

The victim, Ryan Harris, 28, was shot and killed. Two other men were shot but suffered non-fatal wounds.

Smith also has an open warrant for aggravated assault.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of the suspect is asked to call detectives at 410-637-8970, Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.