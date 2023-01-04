ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Memphis, AR

West Memphis families dealing with flooded homes, while some displaced after heavy rainfall

By Dominique Dillon, FOX13memphis.com
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23BqJx_0k2W23qT00

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — The intersection of Rice and South Avalon streets in West Memphis was underwater Tuesday afternoon.

One car after the other was forced to make a U-turn.

“I just happened to look and I was like, ‘No,’” said Korrie Stiehm, of West Memphis. “I’m not driving through that.”

Others took the chance.

“That just don’t make no sense at all right there. A lot of people ain’t willing to take a chance like that. That is risky,” said Patty Bell, of West Memphis.

Not too far away, some homes at Riverbend Apartments flooded, displacing families.

“Quite a few apartments are totally flooded out,” said Destin Dean, displaced from flooding.

A video obtained by FOX13 shows several inches of water taking over her apartment.

“We are working with the Red Cross, our emergency management department and fire department, helping those affected by the water and housing them at the Civic Center,” said Marco McClendon, the West Memphis mayor.

Some residents believe pumps to drain water are off.

“I think they are working on fixing it, but I don’t know. If they were this would have not have happened,” said Blake Sims of West Memphis.

But McClendon said that is not the case.

“It’s not an issue, the pumps not being on. It was just so much water,” said McClendon.

The West Memphis School District shut down all schools Tuesday because of flooding.

The mayor believes students are expected to return Wednesday.

©2022 Imagicomm Memphis, Inc.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WREG

Pass It On: Help for disabled woman struggling after winter storm

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The recent bout of near-zero temperatures took a toll on many Mid-South residents, including one woman in Whitehaven who was hit particularly hard. Mable Crawford’s home has seen better days. The gutters are full of leaves and the house could definitely use some paint and a good dose of TLC. Our playmaker […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Flooding forces evacuation at West Memphis apartments

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — At least 40 to 50 residents in the Riverbend Apartments in West Memphis had to be evacuated by firefighters early Tuesday due to flooding from a severe storm. Residents we spoke with tell us this is not the first time this has happened. But many of them said it will be […]
WEST MEMPHIS, AR
WREG

Residents left with water damage, questions after complex floods

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — It has been a frantic start to the new year for people living at the Riverbend Apartments in West Memphis, Arkansas. The complex was flooded after Monday’s torrential rain caused a nearby drainage ditch to overflow. Water rushed into ground floor units on the property and forced residents to evacuate of […]
WEST MEMPHIS, AR
Kait 8

Boil order issued for Mississippi County town

KEISER, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas Department of Health issued a boil order Friday for the Mississippi County town of Keiser. According to the ADH, the order follows a main break. Mayor Rick Creecy said it should take a “couple of days” to correct. Residents are advised to...
MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, AR
actionnews5.com

Teen Earle mayor deals with flooding during first week on job

EARLE, Ark. (WMC) - This week, residents in Earle, Arkansas, are under new mayoral leadership. Jaylen Smith, the youngest mayor in the nation, began his official first week in office Monday just ahead of Tuesday’s flash flooding. His first week was no cake walk. Laying down “structure and order”...
EARLE, AR
Kait 8

Jonesboro to use land for new park

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A new year comes a new green space in Jonesboro. The city announced new land was donated and will be turned into a 24-acre park on the west side of town. The land off Strawfloor Drive is currently home to a disc golf course known as...
JONESBORO, AR
WREG

Body found in ditch in Marshall County, MS

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — According to the Marshall County Coroner, a body was found in a ditch on Friday in Marshall County, Mississippi. Reports say that the body belonging to a Black male in his 40s was discovered on Highway 302 & Barton DeSoto Road. Major Kelly McMillen of the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department says they […]
MARSHALL COUNTY, MS
Kait 8

Traffic Alert: Crash stalls morning commute

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Motorists traveling Highway 49 encountered a few delays following a morning crash. The Arkansas Department of Transportation reported a crash on the highway three miles northeast of State Highway 351 in Brookland at 7:39 a.m. Friday, Jan. 6. ArDOT reports possible injuries. It took crews an...
BROOKLAND, AR
Kait 8

Crews respond to house fire

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Firefighters responded to a house fire Thursday morning in Craighead County. Dispatch reported the fire happened around 7:30 a.m. Jan. 5 in the 500-block of County Road 323. The Bono Fire Department was the first to arrive on the scene. They called for backup from the...
CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, AR
WATN Local Memphis

Flooding reported across the Memphis metro

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — There is severe flooding at I-55 near McLemore. I-55 at Stateline Rd. as well as Smith Rd. and Countyline Rd., which is in Coldwater, Mississippi, also has standing flood water. DeSoto County's Sheriff Department has advised drivers to drive cautiously near I-55 and Stateline Rd. Smith...
MEMPHIS, TN
Kait 8

Lanes back open following interstate crash

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – All lanes are back open on Interstate 555 in Jonesboro following a crash. ARDOT reported a crash at 6:39 p.m. impacting all lanes at Mile Marker 44.3. Arkansas State Police said there was a two-vehicle crash, but no other details could be provided at this...
JONESBORO, AR
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
126K+
Followers
137K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy