West Memphis families dealing with flooded homes, while some displaced after heavy rainfall

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — The intersection of Rice and South Avalon streets in West Memphis was underwater Tuesday afternoon.

One car after the other was forced to make a U-turn.

“I just happened to look and I was like, ‘No,’” said Korrie Stiehm, of West Memphis. “I’m not driving through that.”

Others took the chance.

“That just don’t make no sense at all right there. A lot of people ain’t willing to take a chance like that. That is risky,” said Patty Bell, of West Memphis.

Not too far away, some homes at Riverbend Apartments flooded, displacing families.

“Quite a few apartments are totally flooded out,” said Destin Dean, displaced from flooding.

A video obtained by FOX13 shows several inches of water taking over her apartment.

“We are working with the Red Cross, our emergency management department and fire department, helping those affected by the water and housing them at the Civic Center,” said Marco McClendon, the West Memphis mayor.

Some residents believe pumps to drain water are off.

“I think they are working on fixing it, but I don’t know. If they were this would have not have happened,” said Blake Sims of West Memphis.

But McClendon said that is not the case.

“It’s not an issue, the pumps not being on. It was just so much water,” said McClendon.

The West Memphis School District shut down all schools Tuesday because of flooding.

The mayor believes students are expected to return Wednesday.

©2022 Imagicomm Memphis, Inc.