WLWT 5
Interstate reopen following crash that closed west I-275 in Taylor Mill
TAYLOR MILL, Ky. — UPDATE:. Cameras from the Ohio Department of Transportation show the crash blocking west I-275 in Taylor Mill has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. Police are blocking a stretch of interstate in Kenton County following a crash in Taylor Mill. Cameras...
fox56news.com
Pinellas deputy fired, found with 9 whiskey bottles in cruiser after passing out at wheel
A 32-year-old Pinellas County Sheriff's deputy was fired after he was found "slumped over" behind the wheel in an agency-issued cruiser last month "obviously drunk" with alcohol bottles littered throughout his vehicle. Story: https://bit.ly/3vKNNVm.
WTVQ
Boyle County Schools crossing guard hit by car while directing traffic
DANVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — A Boyle County Schools crossing guard was hit by a car Wednesday morning while directing traffic. According to a Facebook post from the Danville Police Department, Donald Sawyer was directing traffic in front of Boyle County High School around 7:30 a.m., wearing his reflective vest and holding a traffic-directing wand when he tried to stop a car but wasn’t able. The driver, Justin Clements, hit Sawyer with his car, causing Sawyer to go onto the hood before falling into the road, police said.
fox56news.com
Small plane crashes in Bourbon County
BOURBON COUNTY, Ky. (FOX 56) — A small plane crashed in Bourbon County Thursday afternoon. Officials told us it happened near the 3400 block of Houston Antioch Road, and there were no injuries reported. FOX 56 News is still working to learn what caused the accident and will provide...
fox56news.com
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet warns of fake vehicle registration vouchers
ANDERSON COUNTY, Ky. (FOX 56) — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) is warning state residents of scam vehicle registration vouchers. The Anderson County Clerk’s Office said KYTC made them aware of the scam by which residents are mailed a “voucher” to go towards their vehicle registration.
WTVQ
2 men arrested for Versailles Road stabbing
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Two men were arrested Thursday after a 28-year-old was stabbed earlier this week on Versailles Road. Hunter Townsend, 25, and Keith Merritt, 52, allegedly stabbed the 28-year-old in the 2200 block of Versailles Road around 3 p.m. Tuesday. The 28-year-old was taken to a local...
wymt.com
Kentucky drivers urged to be alert in school zones
SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The Scott County Sheriff’s Office is reminding drivers to be alert, especially in school zones. According to the sheriff’s office, a deputy was nearly hit by a driver while directing school traffic Thursday. We’re told the deputy is okay, but the sheriff’s office says this is something that they come face-to-face with all too often.
wdrb.com
Early release denied for Kentucky woman convicted in Floyd County DUI crash that killed 3
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky woman convicted of killing three people while driving under the influence in the wrong direction on I-265 in 2021 must serve out the entirety of her original12-year-prison term, but she will have to spend less time on probation than originally sentenced. Taylor Barefoot was...
WLKY.com
Tractor-trailer struck by train on railroad tracks in Oldham County
CRESTWOOD, Ky. — A tractor-trailer was struck by a train in Crestwood early Tuesday morning, according to Oldham County Police. The tractor-trailer apparently was stuck on the tracks when a train plowed into it around 4 a.m. on Highway 22 at Railroad Ave. You can see video from the...
fox56news.com
Rising water causes flooding in Scott County
Persistent rain has caused flooding in multiple counties including Scott County.
WKYT 27
Lexington Code Enforcement inspectors staying busy in wake of winter storm
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It has been about two weeks since a massive winter storm hit the commonwealth. That storm brought power outages, broken pipes and water damage to several communities. Since then, we continue to hear from people still dealing with the aftermath of the storm. Many tenants in...
fox56news.com
Woman seriously injured in New Circle Road crash
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — One woman is in the hospital with serious injuries following a crash on New Circle Road in Lexington. Lexington police said the crash happened on the outer loop of New Circle Road near the Versailles exit around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday. According to authorities, the...
3 Kentucky counties cancel school due to flooding
Scott, Harrison, and Nicholas county school districts have canceled classes Tuesday due to rising water and flooding caused by heavy rainfall.
fox56news.com
Man caught on video tossing dog over fence at Riverside County cell tower
Video from the Riverside County Department of Animal Services shows a man throwing a dog over a fence at a cell tower and abandoning it on Dec. 15, 2022.
Statewide computer issue causes problems for Ky. county clerk’s offices
fox56news.com
New MotorMeals program coming to seniors in 5 Kentucky counties
FRENCHBURG, Ky. (FOX 56) — Starting today in five Kentucky counties (Bath, Morgan, Montgomery, Menifee, and Rowan), seniors over 60 will have access to a new food service. Last year, Gateway Area Development District (GADD) handed out 78,000 meals from its centers and home delivery programs. In 2023, they are looking for more, so it is expanding with its MotorMeals program.
fox56news.com
Video: OVI suspect does backflip during sobriety test
Police officers see all kinds of unusual behavior drunk driving traffic stops, but one OVI suspect is making headlines after attempting to prove his sobriety by doing a backflip.
wdrb.com
Heavy rain and thunderstorms bring flooding to parts of Louisville area
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A night of thunderstorms and heavy downpours brought high waters and headaches to residents and drivers in Bullitt County and the surrounding areas early Tuesday morning. The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning from 6:50 a.m. until 10 a.m. Tuesday for northern Bullitt County,...
2 killed in Greenup County, Kentucky crash identified
UPDATE (11:10 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023): The two people killed in a head-on crash in Greenup County, Kentucky have been identified. According to Kentucky State Police, 26-year-old Reece Murray and a juvenile, both of Paris, Kentucky, were killed in the crash. UPDATE (10:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023): Officials say Industrial Parkway […]
linknky.com
Battle over former DAV site in Campbell County may not be over after all
The Campbell County Board of Education held a special meeting Wednesday to discuss the next steps regarding the years-long saga over the former Disabled American Veteran’s (known locally as the DAV) property in Cold Spring. The board voted to seek a discretionary review from the Kentucky Supreme Court regarding...
