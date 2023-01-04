ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bourbon County, KY

Related
WTVQ

Boyle County Schools crossing guard hit by car while directing traffic

DANVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — A Boyle County Schools crossing guard was hit by a car Wednesday morning while directing traffic. According to a Facebook post from the Danville Police Department, Donald Sawyer was directing traffic in front of Boyle County High School around 7:30 a.m., wearing his reflective vest and holding a traffic-directing wand when he tried to stop a car but wasn’t able. The driver, Justin Clements, hit Sawyer with his car, causing Sawyer to go onto the hood before falling into the road, police said.
BOYLE COUNTY, KY
fox56news.com

Small plane crashes in Bourbon County

BOURBON COUNTY, Ky. (FOX 56) — A small plane crashed in Bourbon County Thursday afternoon. Officials told us it happened near the 3400 block of Houston Antioch Road, and there were no injuries reported. FOX 56 News is still working to learn what caused the accident and will provide...
BOURBON COUNTY, KY
WTVQ

2 men arrested for Versailles Road stabbing

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Two men were arrested Thursday after a 28-year-old was stabbed earlier this week on Versailles Road. Hunter Townsend, 25, and Keith Merritt, 52, allegedly stabbed the 28-year-old in the 2200 block of Versailles Road around 3 p.m. Tuesday. The 28-year-old was taken to a local...
FAYETTE COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Kentucky drivers urged to be alert in school zones

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The Scott County Sheriff’s Office is reminding drivers to be alert, especially in school zones. According to the sheriff’s office, a deputy was nearly hit by a driver while directing school traffic Thursday. We’re told the deputy is okay, but the sheriff’s office says this is something that they come face-to-face with all too often.
SCOTT COUNTY, KY
fox56news.com

Rising water causes flooding in Scott County

Persistent rain has caused flooding in multiple counties including Scott County. Persistent rain has caused flooding in multiple counties including Scott County. Lexington groups team up for National Slavery & Human …. Natalie's Sisters and DV8 Kitchen are teaming up to raise awareness, and ask for sneaker donations for Natalie's...
SCOTT COUNTY, KY
fox56news.com

Woman seriously injured in New Circle Road crash

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — One woman is in the hospital with serious injuries following a crash on New Circle Road in Lexington. Lexington police said the crash happened on the outer loop of New Circle Road near the Versailles exit around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday. According to authorities, the...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

New MotorMeals program coming to seniors in 5 Kentucky counties

FRENCHBURG, Ky. (FOX 56) — Starting today in five Kentucky counties (Bath, Morgan, Montgomery, Menifee, and Rowan), seniors over 60 will have access to a new food service. Last year, Gateway Area Development District (GADD) handed out 78,000 meals from its centers and home delivery programs. In 2023, they are looking for more, so it is expanding with its MotorMeals program.
KENTUCKY STATE
fox56news.com

Video: OVI suspect does backflip during sobriety test

Police officers see all kinds of unusual behavior drunk driving traffic stops, but one OVI suspect is making headlines after attempting to prove his sobriety by doing a backflip. Video: OVI suspect does backflip during sobriety …. Police officers see all kinds of unusual behavior drunk driving traffic stops, but...
LEXINGTON, KY
WOWK 13 News

2 killed in Greenup County, Kentucky crash identified

UPDATE (11:10 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023): The two people killed in a head-on crash in Greenup County, Kentucky have been identified. According to Kentucky State Police, 26-year-old Reece Murray and a juvenile, both of Paris, Kentucky, were killed in the crash. UPDATE (10:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023): Officials say Industrial Parkway […]
GREENUP COUNTY, KY

