ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, GA

Comments / 0

Related
WALB 10

Doerun cotton gin continues recovery efforts after tornado damage

DOERUN, Ga. (WALB) - It’s been a month since an EF-2 tornado ripped through Doeun and destroyed a cotton gin and it’s going to take more than a clean-up to get it back fully operational. The structure of Mobley Cotton Gin was completely twisted off its frame on...
DOERUN, GA
wfxl.com

Damage reported in Wednesday storms across Southwest Georgia

Two rounds of severe weather moved through Southwest Georgia Tuesday and Wednesday. With the squall line that moved through the area Wednesday morning, damage was reported. Powerline down on Jesse Johnson Lane. Tree on a powerline on Cedar Springs Road. Downed powerline on South Main Street. City of Blakely Fire...
EARLY COUNTY, GA
wfxl.com

Phoebe Memorial announces road closure on West Fourth Avenue

Albany, GA – On Monday, January 9, West 4th Avenue from the corner of North Monroe Street to the entrance of the Phoebe Emergency Center parking lot will close in preparation for the Trauma and Intensive Care Tower construction project. The City of Albany approved the closure in December 2021 prior to Phoebe formally applying for a certificate of need for the new tower.
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

New COVID-19 variant likely causing uptick in South Georgia cases

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -The new COVID variant known as XBB 1.5 has been impacting hospital systems in and around southwest Georgia. COVID-19 has been going on for a while now, first coming to the public’s attention in late 2019 and early 2020. But is it really gone? Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital leaders say they have seen an increase in cases within the last month at Phoebe Main in Albany and serving 21 COVID-19 patients on Wednesday.
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Ashburn residents voice concerns about high water bills

Georgia heart program helps fund 10 rural hospitals. Students are learning how to handle any kind of sports-related medical injury and emergency. Albany pastor honored by Sen. Ossoff on Capitol Hill. Updated: 11 hours ago. Pastor Dr. Daniel Simmons of Mount Zion Baptist Church is receiving a lifetime public service...
ASHBURN, GA
Albany Herald

Albany Adoptable Pets - Week of January 4

These animals are up for adoption at the Albany Humane Society. If interested in an animal, contact the Humane Society for more information or click here to start filling out your adoption inquiry. The Humane Society is located at 1705 W Oakridge Dr, Albany and can be reach by telephone...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Georgia Heart Hospital Program funds 10 rural hospitals

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Ten hospitals throughout rural Georgia received donations totaling more than $500,000. This is all part of Georgia’s Heart Hospital Program. The program was created specifically to help rural hospitals by increasing their funding and their ability to provide healthcare to patients throughout Georgia. Tift Regional...
TIFTON, GA
WALB 10

APD: Suspect wanted in armed robbery of car keys

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is asking for the community’s help in identifying an armed robbery suspect. The suspect is wanted for an armed robbery on Thursday in the 1300 block of South Slappey Boulevard, according to APD. Police say a victim told them that...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

PCOM students training to handle sports-related medical emergencies

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) -Sports injuries can happen on and off the field but rarely present life-or-death scenarios. PCOM South Georgia’s physicians have seen a number of medical emergencies relating to sports. Whether you are playing football, basketball, or any sport, you are taking a risk. Health experts said a...
MOULTRIE, GA
WALB 10

APD: Man wanted for fracturing his child’s mother’s nose

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is asking for help finding a wanted man in connection to an assault involving the mother of his child. Quantavis Demetrius Walker, 22, is wanted on an aggravated battery charge. APD officials said Walker threw the mother of his child to...
ALBANY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy