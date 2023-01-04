Read full article on original website
WALB 10
Doerun cotton gin continues recovery efforts after tornado damage
DOERUN, Ga. (WALB) - It’s been a month since an EF-2 tornado ripped through Doeun and destroyed a cotton gin and it’s going to take more than a clean-up to get it back fully operational. The structure of Mobley Cotton Gin was completely twisted off its frame on...
wfxl.com
Damage reported in Wednesday storms across Southwest Georgia
Two rounds of severe weather moved through Southwest Georgia Tuesday and Wednesday. With the squall line that moved through the area Wednesday morning, damage was reported. Powerline down on Jesse Johnson Lane. Tree on a powerline on Cedar Springs Road. Downed powerline on South Main Street. City of Blakely Fire...
WEATHER UPDATE: Tornado watch moves out of metro Atlanta
With many people getting back to their post-holiday schedules, it’ll be a mild, foggy drive to work Tuesday. But the drive home won’t be as quiet, weatherwise.
wfxl.com
Phoebe Memorial announces road closure on West Fourth Avenue
Albany, GA – On Monday, January 9, West 4th Avenue from the corner of North Monroe Street to the entrance of the Phoebe Emergency Center parking lot will close in preparation for the Trauma and Intensive Care Tower construction project. The City of Albany approved the closure in December 2021 prior to Phoebe formally applying for a certificate of need for the new tower.
WALB 10
Thomasville’s ‘Bring One for the Chipper’ continues efforts to recycle Christmas trees
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - It’ll be a chip off your shoulder when you bring your undecorated Christmas tree to Thomasville’s annual “Bring One for the Chipper” event on Saturday to properly dispose of it. The event is an environmentally friendly way to dispose of your Christmas...
This Georgia County Has The Shortest Life Expectancy
Stacker put together a list of counties where people live the least in each state.
WALB 10
New COVID-19 variant likely causing uptick in South Georgia cases
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -The new COVID variant known as XBB 1.5 has been impacting hospital systems in and around southwest Georgia. COVID-19 has been going on for a while now, first coming to the public’s attention in late 2019 and early 2020. But is it really gone? Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital leaders say they have seen an increase in cases within the last month at Phoebe Main in Albany and serving 21 COVID-19 patients on Wednesday.
WALB 10
Ashburn residents voice concerns about high water bills
Georgia heart program helps fund 10 rural hospitals. Students are learning how to handle any kind of sports-related medical injury and emergency. Albany pastor honored by Sen. Ossoff on Capitol Hill. Updated: 11 hours ago. Pastor Dr. Daniel Simmons of Mount Zion Baptist Church is receiving a lifetime public service...
Albany Herald
Albany Adoptable Pets - Week of January 4
These animals are up for adoption at the Albany Humane Society. If interested in an animal, contact the Humane Society for more information or click here to start filling out your adoption inquiry. The Humane Society is located at 1705 W Oakridge Dr, Albany and can be reach by telephone...
Albany heart specialist advises 'Play the odds' when it comes to vaccinations
ALBANY — When Buffalo Bills’ safety Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest after a tackle during a Monday Night Football game, it set off a cacophony of conversations across the sports world and beyond. Among those who weighed in almost immediately were “anti-vaxxers,” who blamed the young player’s...
3 south Georgia siblings injured in farming accident, 2 in critical condition
ALAPAHA, GA — Three Georgia siblings were injured, with two in critical condition as a result of a farming accident, according to WALB in Albany. On Wednesday at 3 p.m., the children were injured playing inside a cotton module builder when something went wrong, Berrien County deputies told the station.
WALB 10
Georgia Heart Hospital Program funds 10 rural hospitals
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Ten hospitals throughout rural Georgia received donations totaling more than $500,000. This is all part of Georgia’s Heart Hospital Program. The program was created specifically to help rural hospitals by increasing their funding and their ability to provide healthcare to patients throughout Georgia. Tift Regional...
WALB 10
APD: Suspect wanted in armed robbery of car keys
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is asking for the community’s help in identifying an armed robbery suspect. The suspect is wanted for an armed robbery on Thursday in the 1300 block of South Slappey Boulevard, according to APD. Police say a victim told them that...
WALB 10
Family of deceased Turner Co. car crash victim raises new allegations
ASHBURN, Ga. (WALB) - The family of a young man who died during a police chase in Turner County is fighting back. This time it’s not against the police. It’s against the other person in the car with him. In May of last year, two men were in...
fox5atlanta.com
Family asks for prayers for young children critically injured in farming accident
Ga. - A terrible farming accident put two young children from South Georgia in the hospital fighting for their lives in late December. Now in January, family say the two are slowly on the mend. The tragedy began when three children were playing inside a Cotton Module Builder at a...
WALB 10
APD: Man wanted for beating girlfriend with hammer, attempted arson
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department is asking for help finding a man they say beat his significant other with a hammer and threatened to burn down their house — which was all done in front of her children. Charlie Brown, Jr., 48, is wanted on aggravated...
WALB 10
PCOM students training to handle sports-related medical emergencies
MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) -Sports injuries can happen on and off the field but rarely present life-or-death scenarios. PCOM South Georgia’s physicians have seen a number of medical emergencies relating to sports. Whether you are playing football, basketball, or any sport, you are taking a risk. Health experts said a...
WALB 10
Former Dougherty Co. Jail officer, 2 suspects wanted on organized crime charges
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Dougherty County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help in finding three suspects, including a former Dougherty County jailer, on charges relating to organized crime, according to a release from the department. Former Jail Officer Cedrick Peavy is wanted on three conspiracy...
Humane Society and Thomas County part ways after not reaching contract agreement
Since June, the Humane Society and Thomas County have gone back and forth on the renewal of their contract.
WALB 10
APD: Man wanted for fracturing his child’s mother’s nose
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is asking for help finding a wanted man in connection to an assault involving the mother of his child. Quantavis Demetrius Walker, 22, is wanted on an aggravated battery charge. APD officials said Walker threw the mother of his child to...
