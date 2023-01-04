Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Steakhouses in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Wisconsin Dells Police announce they found the body of Matthew Haas, who went missing on January 1stLimitless Production Group LLCWisconsin Dells, WI
Wisconsin vs Oklahoma State Preview and Prediction For the Guaranteed Rate BowlFlurrySportsMadison, WI
Family struggles with multiple utility issues as temperatures plunge in WisconsinEdy ZooMadison, WI
nbc15.com
Janesville Police searching for illegal dumping suspects
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Janesville police are searching for two suspects who left a couch behind a business last Friday, Dec. 30. The two left the couch behind a business on W. Court St, forcing the owner to pay for the cleanup and proper disposal of the furniture. Police said...
wearegreenbay.com
ATM stolen from hotel lobby in Wisconsin, authorities investigating
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Officers with the Madison Police Department are actively searching for a man who allegedly unplugged an ATM at a hotel and wheeled it out of the lobby. Police say that on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, around 12:30 a.m., a man unplugged an ATM in the...
nbc15.com
Woman taken to hospital after wreck involving school bus in Dane Co.
DEERFIELD, Wis. (WMTV) - A 66-year-old woman was rescued from her vehicle Thursday after a crash involving a school bus, according to the Dane County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies reported that the bus was driving southbound on Oak Park Road and allegedly didn’t stop at the stop sign at the intersection of Oak Park and Highway 12.
Man accused of pistol-whipping person on Madison’s east side arrested in Baraboo, police say
MADISON, Wis. — Police arrested a 34-year-old man who they say pistol-whipped another person at a clinic on Madison’s east side Thursday morning. In an incident report, Madison Police Department spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said officers were called to the clinic in the 3100 block of East Washington Avenue around 6 a.m. Thursday after witnesses reported a disturbance. During the incident,...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Jefferson County OWI, Montello man arrested
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Wis - A 58-year-old Montello man was arrested Wednesday night, Jan. 4, for operating a vehicle while intoxicated in Jefferson County. According to officials, around 5 p.m., the Wisconsin State Patrol received a complaint for a Dodge Journey driving erratically on I-94 Westbound near Grandview Boulevard in Waukesha County.
nbc15.com
MPD arrest Middleton man after finding gun, marijuana in his car
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison police arrested a 28-year-old man from Middleton on Saturday after discovering a gun in his parked vehicle during a patrol, according to an incident report. According to the report released Wednesday, police were patrolling Saturday at the Buckeye parking lot at 200 West Gilman Street...
nbc15.com
Dane Co. Dispatch: All lanes of traffic cleared after Marshall crash
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - All lanes of traffic are clear after Dane County Sheriff’s Office, alongside Sun Prairie EMS and Marshall Fire responded to the crash Thursday evening on US 19, dispatch said. Dane Co. Dispatch said officials responded to the crash at 5:39 p.m. to WIS 19 eastbound...
wearegreenbay.com
Two teens arrested after armed home invasion in Marquette County
SHIELDS, Wis. (WFRV) – Deputies in central Wisconsin arrested two people after receiving a report of an armed home invasion, where the suspects demanded items of value from someone they apparently knew. According to the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened on January 3 in the Town of...
Janesville police asking for help finding construction trailer stolen on New Year’s Eve
JANESVILLE, Wis. — Police in Janesville are asking for information from the public to help them find a construction trailer that was stolen on New Year’s Eve. The 14-foot black trailer with Cousins Construction on the side and its contents were stolen from the area of Huntington Place and Newcastle Drive sometime between 5 p.m. Saturday and 7 a.m. Sunday....
nbc15.com
MPD: Couple reports being followed, attacked coming home from bar
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A couple told police they were attacked on New Year’s Day after being followed home from a bar on Madison’s east side, police reported. In an incident report by MPD, a man and woman explained that they were at a club when they got into an argument with some customers there.
x1071.com
Man gets 30 days in jail for dealing meth near Grant County school
A man who was dealing drugs near a Grant County school has been sentenced to 30 days in jail. 37 year old Nicholas Friederich of Platteville pleaded guilty to possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine-on or near certain places, in this case, a school. He must report to jail by Feb. 24 and is eligible for work release. He also must serve three years of probation. Friederich was arrested in July after Cuba City police reported executing a search warrant along with the Grant County Sheriff’s Department at the residence of 41 year old Laura Harman in Cuba City. She subsequently pleaded guilty to possession of THC and possession of drug paraphernalia and was sentenced to two years of probation.
CBS 58
Investigators seek 'dangerous' wanted man last believed to be in Milwaukee
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Washington County sheriff's investigators are asking for the public's assistance in locating an alleged dangerous wanted fugitive. Authorities say 38-year-old Willie Johnson is wanted for his alleged attack on a female companion that occurred over a several-day period leading up to Christmas. He's wanted for mayhem, aggravated battery causing great bodily harm, strangulation, false imprisonment and criminal damage to property, all with the use of a dangerous weapon as well as probation violations.
Madison teen arrested after high-speed chase in Columbia County
DEFOREST, Wis. — Columbia County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Madison teen Sunday who they said led them on a high-speed chase in a stolen car. Just after 11 p.m., deputies received reports of people looking in cars along Arbor Valley Road north of Lodi. Two suspicious vehicles were found in the area, a 2015 Hyundai Sonata and a 2018 Chevrolet...
State Highway 19 reopened near Marshall after crash
MARSHALL, Wis. — State Highway 19 has reopened in both directions following a crash west of Marshall, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. The crash was reported shortly after 6 p.m. near Highway 19 and Schappe Drive. The road reopened shortly before 7:30 p.m. The Dane County Sheriff’s Office did not have further information as of 6:15...
wearegreenbay.com
Fond du Lac County K9 gets first large drug bust, 1lb each of cocaine & marijuana seized
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – The newest K9 of the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office made its first large drug bust, leading deputies to seize one pound each of cocaine and marijuana. In a Facebook post, deputies say that the incident began with a traffic stop...
nbc15.com
MPD: 59-year-old taken to the hospital after being rear ended
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 59-year-old man was taken to the hospital Thursday evening after being rear-ended on Madison’s west side, police said. Officials said they responded just before 7 p.m. to the intersection of S. High Point Rd. at Starr Grass Dr. to reports of a crash. The...
Rockford Police uncover weapons cache and drugs, 20-year-old arrested
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police say they found a weapons cache and several pounds of marijuana Wednesday, leading to the arrest of 20-year-old Jorge Herrera-Avila. According to police, officers responded to a report of domestic disturbance and shots fired in the 600 block of 12th Street around 7:40 p.m. Police said no one answered […]
Police investigating shots fired incident in Sun Prairie, believe it to be isolated incident
Sun Prairie Police are investigating a report of shots fired incident that happened early Friday morning.
radioplusinfo.com
1-5-23 drug bust-fdl
A Wisconsin Rapids couple is in custody on drug charges following a traffic stop in Fond du Lac. The vehicle was pulled over Wednesday night for an equipment violation after it exited northbound Interstate 41 at Hickory Street. A police K9 detected the odor of drugs and a search of the vehicle recovered a pound each of cocaine and marijuana. A 30 year old woman and 35 year old man from Wisconsin Rapids were taken into custody.
Medical examiner confirms Verona principal died of injuries from crash
The Dane County Medical Examiner's office has determined Badger Ridge Middle School Principal Beth Steffen died as a result of the injuries she suffered when a driver hit her with a car earlier this week.
