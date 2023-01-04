ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dewitt, AR

DeWitt residents cleaning up after Tuesday morning flash floods

By Andrew Epperson
FOX 16 News
 3 days ago

DEWITT, Ark. – Heavy floodwaters impacted roads at homes in DeWitt on Tuesday morning, and residents spent the afternoon waiting out receding water and starting to clean up.

Police Chief Steven Bobo said response work started at around 2:30 a.m., and heavy rains started covering bridges in DeWitt by 4 a.m. He said some drivers passed barricades and found themselves underwater.

Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: State sees tornadoes, flooding as part of January 2 severe storms

“We’ve probably had 5, 6, 7 cars [impacted, and] one was completely underwater,” Bobo said. “There were some other ones we had to go and get people out of.”

Bobo said Harrison and Jefferson Streets were hit hard along with some other low-lying areas. He said the town was essentially split as floodwaters covered a main road.

Bobo said crews will wait for water to completely recede to assess the extent of damages.

“We can actually see the roads, see if any of them’s washed out, check our bridges and things,” Bobo said.

Bob Ward said he has lived in DeWitt for around six decades. Floodwaters rose in his backyard but did not damage anything.

Ward said he left home at 4 a.m. and noticed the water rising.

“When I got out of Conoco where I drink coffee every morning, next thing you know, we couldn’t get out of there,” Ward said. “It was about seven o’clock when I got back to here.”

National Weather Service categorizes Jessieville tornado as EF1

Ward said he is thankful nobody got hurt and water began to recede.

“It’s a good thing for everybody,” Ward said.

FOX 16 News

