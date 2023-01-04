ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'A New Low': Donald Trump Jr. Blasted For Promoting 'We The People' Bible On Social Media

By OK! Staff
 3 days ago
Yikes! Donald Trump Jr. is being blasted for promoting a "We The People" Bible on social media .

"Guys, with America's Judeo-Christian values under attack, there could be no better time to re-up our commitment to America and to our Christian values this country was founded on. Go check out the We The People Bible, made in America, printed in America, assembled in America. You're going to love it, and I think the people in your life probably need it, too," the 45-year-old preached in a video.

Earlier this week, Rep. Adam Kinzinger , who is typically critical of former President Donald Trump , re-tweeted the clip, writing, "Oh the irony. The fact that some Christians don't see the problem here is more affirmation that it’s not the GOP that has failed Christians, it’s the church. Good Pastors and Priests rise up and call this out."

Naturally, people weighed in on the political guru's latest antics .

One person wrote, "Trumps hawking bibles is peak grift," while another added, "The Trumps are now literally selling bibles. They have now officially sunk to Moses Pray level con men."

A third person stated, "Holy f**k they are grifting so hard as they watch the whole thing crumbling around them. The absolute gall of these people," while another fumed, "Grifting the Holy Book now. A new low even for Jr."

This is hardly the first time Donald Jr. has been blasted before . After Donald, 76, announced he would be running for president again , his son cheered him on, writing, "President Trump: 'In order to make America great again and glorious again, I am tonight announcing my candidacy for president of the United States."

DONALD TRUMP NEARLY ANNOUNCED 2024 PRESIDENTIAL BID ON THE EVE OF TUESDAY'S MIDTERM ELECTION: REPORT

But people were quick to rain on his parade, as they made fun of Donald's future plans.

One person said, "The laughing stock of the world . Please embarrass yourself even more," while another added, "Republicans don't even want your dad to run. He's ruined the Republican party."

A third person asked, "Wanna see him lose again???"

Gotta
3d ago

What would ANY Trump know about Christian values? This is like spitting in God’s face using God’s Word to support their agenda of hate.

S D
3d ago

Being a grifter is in the the trump blood line. The trumps are so dirty if they were clothes it would easier to throw them out as the stains are so embedded in them they could never be cleaned that’s the trumps.

Jopin Scott
3d ago

The all-new Trump Bible (printed upside down, for no good reason), a work like no other! A retelling of time-honored stories, updated for the modern ages... filled to the brim with alternative facts! One of the first big miracles you'll notice is my dad's name has been inserted wherever that Jesus guy's name used to be, as it was prophesized so long ago back in 2016! Housed in these pages is a tremendous accounting of Dad's many, many, many litigations and fabricated successes. A new, new Testament for the Trumpocalyptic Era! These won't be around long, so be sure to get your copy!

