Kait 8
Crews respond to house fire
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Firefighters responded to a house fire Thursday morning in Craighead County. Dispatch reported the fire happened around 7:30 a.m. Jan. 5 in the 500-block of County Road 323. The Bono Fire Department was the first to arrive on the scene. They called for backup from the...
Kait 8
Lanes back open following interstate crash
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – All lanes are back open on Interstate 555 in Jonesboro following a crash. ARDOT reported a crash at 6:39 p.m. impacting all lanes at Mile Marker 44.3. Arkansas State Police said there was a two-vehicle crash, but no other details could be provided at this...
Kait 8
Traffic Alert: Crash stalls morning commute
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Motorists traveling Highway 49 encountered a few delays following a morning crash. The Arkansas Department of Transportation reported a crash on the highway three miles northeast of State Highway 351 in Brookland at 7:39 a.m. Friday, Jan. 6. ArDOT reports possible injuries. It took crews an...
localmemphis.com
West Memphis Mayor Marco McClendon and fire chief rescue residents after storm
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — Homes and apartment complexes across West Memphis experienced some water damage as a storm poured down on the area. Mayor Marco McClendon said he’s doing everything he can given the flat lands West Memphis sits on. The city is working through a $40 million...
Kait 8
Two people rescued from submerged truck
GREENE Co. (KAIT) – Two people were rescued from a Greene County slough after the truck they were in became submerged. At 8:11 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 3, rescue crews from Greene and Craighead Counties were called to the area of Hyde and Lawrence Roads after the truck began taking on water.
localmemphis.com
Mold, sewer water leaving West Memphis apartment residents separated from their children
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — The Riverbend Apartments have been the center of West Memphis, Arkansas’ attention for a couple of days now, stemming from the severe flooding during storms. Residents said this actually isn’t the worst they’ve had to deal with and that a lot of damage in...
Kait 8
Jonesboro to use land for new park
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A new year comes a new green space in Jonesboro. The city announced new land was donated and will be turned into a 24-acre park on the west side of town. The land off Strawfloor Drive is currently home to a disc golf course known as...
Kait 8
West Memphis residents search for answers after apartment complex floods
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - Residents at Riverbend Apartments in West Memphis have more questions than answers Wednesday after floodwaters forced evacuations during Tuesday’s severe weather. “Can we live in our apartment? Can we go back in there? Can we stay tonight?” asked one resident who didn’t want to...
Kait 8
Fire station “a priority” for new mayor
TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT) - It has been 391 days since the Trumann Fire Department lost its building. Since then residents have grown impatient with the rebuilding process, with many saying there has been no progress at all. With the elect a new mayor, however, that may change. Jay Paul Woods...
Flooding forces evacuation at West Memphis apartments
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — At least 40 to 50 residents in the Riverbend Apartments in West Memphis had to be evacuated by firefighters early Tuesday due to flooding from a severe storm. Residents we spoke with tell us this is not the first time this has happened. But many of them said it will be […]
neareport.com
Suspect shoots up home in Jonesboro; no injuries reported
JONESBORO, Ark. – Police were investigating a shooting this week in Jonesboro. It happened late Tuesday/early Wednesday, right around midnight, at the 300-block of E. Allen Avenue. Jonesboro police responded to a report of a house being struck by gunfire. Officers arrived to find holes in the house and...
Boy shot multiple times in West Memphis, police say
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — A boy was injured after he was shot multiple times Thursday in West Memphis, police said. According to the West Memphis Police Department, officers responded just after 3:30 p.m. Thursday to South Avalon Street and found a boy suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. First responders...
Kait 8
Missing Harrisburg woman last seen in Jonesboro
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Poinsett County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding a missing woman. According to a news release, Laura Hubbard was last seen Monday, Jan. 2. That afternoon, the 31-year-old Harrisburg woman was being dropped off at a laundromat on Johnson Avenue in Jonesboro. The sheriff’s...
Kait 8
Boil order issued for Mississippi County town
KEISER, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas Department of Health issued a boil order Friday for the Mississippi County town of Keiser. According to the ADH, the order follows a main break. Mayor Rick Creecy said it should take a “couple of days” to correct. Residents are advised to...
Kait 8
Boy shot in West Memphis
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - A boy was shot in West Memphis on Thursday afternoon, police say. The shooting happened just after 3:30 p.m. on South Avalon Street. West Memphis police officers arrived at the scene to find a boy with multiple gunshot wounds. He was rushed to the hospital...
Kait 8
Evacuations underway due to flooded roads
CLAY COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) – As rain continued throughout the night, parts of a Clay County community were evacuated. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office said several streets are currently flooded in Piggott, including Clay Street, South Garfield Avenue, South Houston Avenue, and County Road 341. Several safe rooms...
Man found dead in burned car in Southwest Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police say a man was found dead in a burning vehicle in Southwest Memphis on Tuesday night. The horrific crime took place in the 3500 block of Silas near Weaver Road. Around 9:20 p.m. Memphis Police say a man was found dead, but it’s how they found his body that has […]
Kait 8
Boil order in effect for city as sewer issues continue
KEISER, Ark. (KAIT) - The city of Keiser has been working towards fixing its sewage system. The sewage system in Keiser is almost 50 years old and Mayor Rick Creecy said the system suffers from breakages because of how old it is, and the city has added homes. There’s also another issue that causes problems periodically.
Kait 8
Flooding and evacuations in Region 8
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - After a day full of rain and severe weather, flooding is a given. According to Captain Jason Elms of the Paragould Police Department, rescues are taking place on Gavin Drive, First Street, and Stacy Drive due to flash flooding. He said that boats are being used...
Kait 8
Route 25 in New Madrid, Dunklin Counties reduced for pavement resurfacing
SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Route 25 in New Madrid and Dunklin Counties will be reduced to one lane with an 11-foot width restriction. This will be due to construction crews performing pavement resurfacing. This section of roadway is located from County Road 218 near Malden, Mo. to Route 84 in...
