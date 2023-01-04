A Bryan man is charged with felonious assault and abduction after an incident in the early morning of New Year’s Day. Michael Cavanaugh was booked into the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, on Sunday…bond is set at $50,000 dollars. The judge issued a protection order for the victim in the case. Williams County deputies were called to Cavanaugh’s house on County Road D…in a suicide threat for law enforcement…and as a hostage situation for Williams County EMS, which was called out at the same time. No injuries reported. The case continues.

BRYAN, OH ・ 3 DAYS AGO