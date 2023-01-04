ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

KMOV

Some say giving St. Louis Street Department access over Aldermen Capital Funds can make streets safer

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - The St. Louis Board of Aldermen will decide if it will give the city’s street department control of Aldermanic Capital Funds. During a special committee ward redistricting meeting Thursday, members of Trailnet, an organization that studies street safety in St. Louis, advocated for giving the city’s street department control of millions of dollars in capital funds that 28 alderpersons in the city have available to spend.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Fairview Heights City Council approves body cams for police officers

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS (KMOV) -- Fairview Heights Police officers will have body cameras for their uniforms after the city council approved the purchase. The body cameras will complement the mobile video systems inside the department’s squad cars. Cameras can be turned on manually by the officer or automatically when their vehicle’s emergency lights turn on.
FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, IL
KMOV

Sullivan community turns Main Street into art

SULLIVAN, Mo. (KMOV) – The revival of Sullivan’s Main Street was made possible by the community. Christine Dace runs the Meramec Community Mission, a food pantry inside a 104-year-old building. It needed 11 new windows until Board Member Jerry Hubble had a vision. He saw art. Hubble’s idea...
SULLIVAN, MO
5 On Your Side

St. Louis gives dozens of child care providers a total of $1.7M, with more on the way

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis child care providers received $1.7 million from the city of St. Louis, with more funds on the way. The city's Community Development Administration last week said it has disbursed the money, through taxing district Saint Louis MHB, to 56 providers with an average reimbursement of $36,000. The funds come from the federal American Rescue Plan Act, and are to fill a gap "between the state child care subsidy rate and the cost of licensed care for children under five years old" to cover a period from January 2021 to December 2021.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

South St. Louis gas station broken into overnight

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are investigating a break-in at a gas station in south St. Louis overnight. Police received a call for “window smashing” around 4:30 a.m. at the Midwest Petroleum gas station in the 2100 block of Chouteau Avenue. The front glass door of the gas station was shattered with what appeared to be a trash can. It is not clear yet what was taken and police are still searching for suspects.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Vandals bust car windows at City Foundry, steal visitor’s MacBook computer

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - Patrons of the City Foundry STL are furious after their car windows were busted while visiting the entertainment venue. According to St. Louis Police, at least five cars were broken into in one night. One victim’s MacBook computer was stolen. However, a recent cellphone video shows five other vehicles broken into in the same parking lot, located across from Interstate 64.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

Newly opened St. Charles County apartment complex sells for $70M

ST. PETERS, Mo. — A St. Charles County luxury apartment complex completed early last year sold at the end of December for $70 million. Bold on Blvd, a 272-unit apartment complex at 1100 St. Peters Centre Blvd. in St. Peters, was purchased by an undisclosed New Jersey-based private firm making its first investment in the Midwest, according to a news release from Northmarq, the broker on the transaction.
SAINT CHARLES COUNTY, MO
stlpublicradio.org

St. Louis-area police are seizing more modified handguns — here’s why that’s bad news

Law enforcement agencies in the St. Louis area say they have seen an alarming uptick in the number of handguns that have been modified to fire like automatic weapons. Standard handguns file a single bullet when the trigger is pulled. Small plastic blocks placed on the back of the weapon allow the user to file multiple bullets at once, authorities said at a press conference Thursday to raise awareness of the problem. The conversion devices are known by a variety of names on the street, including Glock switches, giggle switches and auto sears.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

