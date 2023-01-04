Read full article on original website
Some say giving St. Louis Street Department access over Aldermen Capital Funds can make streets safer
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - The St. Louis Board of Aldermen will decide if it will give the city’s street department control of Aldermanic Capital Funds. During a special committee ward redistricting meeting Thursday, members of Trailnet, an organization that studies street safety in St. Louis, advocated for giving the city’s street department control of millions of dollars in capital funds that 28 alderpersons in the city have available to spend.
Fairview Heights City Council approves body cams for police officers
FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS (KMOV) -- Fairview Heights Police officers will have body cameras for their uniforms after the city council approved the purchase. The body cameras will complement the mobile video systems inside the department’s squad cars. Cameras can be turned on manually by the officer or automatically when their vehicle’s emergency lights turn on.
'I want my $14 back': Residents complain recycling just gets tossed with rest of trash
Some St. Louis City residents are demanding a refund for the $14-a-month recycling fee the city collects, amid growing reports that most of the garbage and recycling is getting combined into the same trash trucks.
Neighbors complained of constant gunfire. One local city said it was perfectly legal, until now
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- The sound of gunshots has been breaking the silence in a local neighborhood. Neighbors say bullets regularly whiz past them and their children’s play areas. But it’s not a crime that’s plaguing them. In fact, one local town had, until recently, said it was perfectly...
Dangerous sinkhole scares residents in Metro East
A homeowner's nightmare is causing headaches in one metro-east neighborhood. With no help, Swansea, Illinois, residents are desperate for action to solve a sinkhole problem.
Sullivan community turns Main Street into art
SULLIVAN, Mo. (KMOV) – The revival of Sullivan’s Main Street was made possible by the community. Christine Dace runs the Meramec Community Mission, a food pantry inside a 104-year-old building. It needed 11 new windows until Board Member Jerry Hubble had a vision. He saw art. Hubble’s idea...
St. Louis gives dozens of child care providers a total of $1.7M, with more on the way
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis child care providers received $1.7 million from the city of St. Louis, with more funds on the way. The city's Community Development Administration last week said it has disbursed the money, through taxing district Saint Louis MHB, to 56 providers with an average reimbursement of $36,000. The funds come from the federal American Rescue Plan Act, and are to fill a gap "between the state child care subsidy rate and the cost of licensed care for children under five years old" to cover a period from January 2021 to December 2021.
Metro East businesses charged wrong amounts for business licenses, owners say
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Several business owners in Cahokia Heights told News 4 they’ve been improperly charged for business license fees. Recently, the City of Cahokia Heights billed business owners’ license fees for 2022 and 2023. Many businesses told News 4 that prices have increased from 2021 prices.
U City business owner ordered to pay back $650K in bank, pandemic fraud
ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- A University City man has been sentenced to 30 months in prison and ordered to pay back $650,000 that he was convicted of stealing through bank and pandemic-related fraud. The U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Eastern District of Missouri said that Le Mell Harlston, 36,...
As New Year’s Eve 911 calls in the city decline, some residents say there’s still more to be done
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - Every year, for New Year’s Eve, gunshots can be heard across the city of St. Louis. St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said their calls for shots fired this year, dropped by 50% from the year before. Neighbors who made the effort to decrease this gunfire said it worked, but others said they think the gunfire was just as bad.
12 barred permanently from MetroLink, Metro buses due to assaults, other violations
Roughly 200 people have been suspended or barred from riding MetroLink trains and Metro buses for assaults and other offenses under a new policy begun by the transit system in the past two and half years. That includes 12 men who have been permanently banned and about 190 people who...
ATF, St. Louis City Police warn of machine guns on the streets as black market devices are on the rise
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Federal and local law enforcement officials are issuing a warning after a dramatic increase in the number of firearms being outfitted with conversion devices, turning a semi-automatic gun into a fully-automatic one. On Thursday, agents with the ATF and members of the St. Louis Metropolitan...
South St. Louis gas station broken into overnight
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are investigating a break-in at a gas station in south St. Louis overnight. Police received a call for “window smashing” around 4:30 a.m. at the Midwest Petroleum gas station in the 2100 block of Chouteau Avenue. The front glass door of the gas station was shattered with what appeared to be a trash can. It is not clear yet what was taken and police are still searching for suspects.
ATF, St. Louis Police warn of 3D printed switch that makes a gun fully automatic
There’s a disturbing trend in the St. Louis region…..guns being converted into fully automatic weapons with an after market attachment called, a switch. The devices are often made on 3-D printers.
Vandals bust car windows at City Foundry, steal visitor’s MacBook computer
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - Patrons of the City Foundry STL are furious after their car windows were busted while visiting the entertainment venue. According to St. Louis Police, at least five cars were broken into in one night. One victim’s MacBook computer was stolen. However, a recent cellphone video shows five other vehicles broken into in the same parking lot, located across from Interstate 64.
Newly opened St. Charles County apartment complex sells for $70M
ST. PETERS, Mo. — A St. Charles County luxury apartment complex completed early last year sold at the end of December for $70 million. Bold on Blvd, a 272-unit apartment complex at 1100 St. Peters Centre Blvd. in St. Peters, was purchased by an undisclosed New Jersey-based private firm making its first investment in the Midwest, according to a news release from Northmarq, the broker on the transaction.
St. Louis-area police are seizing more modified handguns — here’s why that’s bad news
Law enforcement agencies in the St. Louis area say they have seen an alarming uptick in the number of handguns that have been modified to fire like automatic weapons. Standard handguns file a single bullet when the trigger is pulled. Small plastic blocks placed on the back of the weapon allow the user to file multiple bullets at once, authorities said at a press conference Thursday to raise awareness of the problem. The conversion devices are known by a variety of names on the street, including Glock switches, giggle switches and auto sears.
Boil water advisory issued for two elevated St. Louis areas
Officials reported a loss of incoming power at the Chain of Rocks Water Treatment Plant.
Which St. Louis municipalities are considering a 3% sales tax on marijuana?
Starting next month, anyone 21 or older can legally purchase recreational marijuana in Missouri.
Fire at East St. Louis lounge early Thursday morning
Firefighters were at the scene of an early Thursday morning fire at an East St. Louis lounge.
