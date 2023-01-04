Read full article on original website
Carjackers sliding into vehicles at St. Louis area gas stations
On Monday at 7:13 p.m., Trish Mayfield was getting gas at her local station when she noticed something was wrong.
KMOV
Fairview Heights City Council approves body cams for police officers
FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS (KMOV) -- Fairview Heights Police officers will have body cameras for their uniforms after the city council approved the purchase. The body cameras will complement the mobile video systems inside the department’s squad cars. Cameras can be turned on manually by the officer or automatically when their vehicle’s emergency lights turn on.
St. Louis crime wave: Businesses repeatedly broken into
FOX 2 has gained access to the growing trail of evidence investigators hope to piece together to rein in a St. Louis crime wave.
KSDK
St. Louis native becomes victim to thieves upon moving back home
Someone stole everything they own right out of their U-Haul. This happened as soon as they arrived in the city.
KMOV
Neighbors complained of constant gunfire. One local city said it was perfectly legal, until now
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- The sound of gunshots has been breaking the silence in a local neighborhood. Neighbors say bullets regularly whiz past them and their children’s play areas. But it’s not a crime that’s plaguing them. In fact, one local town had, until recently, said it was perfectly...
Police: Robber shoots, kills employee outside Maryland Heights strip mall
One man has died after a robber fatally shot him outside of a Maryland Heights strip mall Friday afternoon.
mycouriertribune.com
Trooper slammed for evidence storage as trial opens in deadly Jefferson County DWI crash
HILLSBORO — The storage of two blood vials is poised to be a key piece of evidence in the trial of a Fenton man accused of driving drunk and killing a couple and their infant son. On Friday, the opening day of David Thurby’s DWI trial, a state trooper...
KMOV
ATF, St. Louis City Police warn of machine guns on the streets as black market devices are on the rise
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Federal and local law enforcement officials are issuing a warning after a dramatic increase in the number of firearms being outfitted with conversion devices, turning a semi-automatic gun into a fully-automatic one. On Thursday, agents with the ATF and members of the St. Louis Metropolitan...
Single mother's personal belongings stolen out of U-Haul right after moving back to St. Louis
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A family that just moved back to the St. Louis area needs the community's help. Someone stole everything they own right out of their U-Haul, which was in Sappington overnight on Dec. 18 into the 19. The family had just moved back to St. Louis.
KSDK
I-Team: Police departments failing to report crime, so how does St. Louis measure up?
Only 52% of police departments across the country submitted complete crime statistics in 2021. St. Louis and St. Louis County police departments are among them.
Employee fires shots, strikes woman inside south St. Louis store
One man is behind bars after firing shots at his workplace and shooting a woman Wednesday evening in a south St. Louis convenience store.
ATF, St. Louis Police warn of 3D printed switch that makes a gun fully automatic
There’s a disturbing trend in the St. Louis region…..guns being converted into fully automatic weapons with an after market attachment called, a switch. The devices are often made on 3-D printers.
starvedrock.media
12 barred permanently from MetroLink, Metro buses due to assaults, other violations
Roughly 200 people have been suspended or barred from riding MetroLink trains and Metro buses for assaults and other offenses under a new policy begun by the transit system in the past two and half years. That includes 12 men who have been permanently banned and about 190 people who...
KMOV
Man pleads guilty to murdering security guard during East St. Louis Bank robbery in 2021
EAST ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A 23-year-old St. Louis man pleaded guilty Wednesday to shooting and killing a security guard while robbing a bank in East St. Louis in 2021. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Illinois said in a press release Thursday that Jaylan D. Quinn and 21-year-old Andrew R. Brinkley went to the First Bank on River Park Drive on August 27, 2021, and approached the bank teller with a note saying they had a bomb and threatened to kill everyone if the bank didn’t turn over all its money. The two men got the money and headed for the door when security guard Ted Horn tried to stop them.
KSDK
Employee fatally shot after confronting masked robber in Maryland Heights; suspect in custody
Police said a masked man entered PrideStaff on Dorsett Road and announced a robbery. An employee confronted him in an alley behind the business and was shot.
Dangerous sinkhole scares residents in Metro East
A homeowner's nightmare is causing headaches in one metro-east neighborhood. With no help, Swansea, Illinois, residents are desperate for action to solve a sinkhole problem.
KMOV
U City business owner ordered to pay back $650K in bank, pandemic fraud
ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- A University City man has been sentenced to 30 months in prison and ordered to pay back $650,000 that he was convicted of stealing through bank and pandemic-related fraud. The U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Eastern District of Missouri said that Le Mell Harlston, 36,...
KMOV
Vandals bust car windows at City Foundry, steal visitor’s MacBook computer
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - Patrons of the City Foundry STL are furious after their car windows were busted while visiting the entertainment venue. According to St. Louis Police, at least five cars were broken into in one night. One victim’s MacBook computer was stolen. However, a recent cellphone video shows five other vehicles broken into in the same parking lot, located across from Interstate 64.
Columbia Missourian
St. Louis judge in Lamar Johnson innocence case still reviewing evidence
St. Louis Judge David Mason is still reviewing Lamar Johnson’s wrongful conviction case and working toward a decision on whether to set aside his 1995 murder conviction, a court spokesperson told The Independent on Wednesday. “There’s no date set yet to issue his ruling, but he is planning to...
abc17news.com
Man pleads guilty in fatal East St. Louis bank robbery
EAST ST. LOUIS. Ill. (AP) — A St. Louis man has pleaded guilty to a federal bank robbery charge in connection with a 2021 holdup in East St. Louis in which a security guard was shot dead. Prosecutors say 23-year-old Jaylan D. Quinn, 23, entered the plea Wednesday in federal court. Court records say Quinn and 21-year-old Andrew Brinkley of St. Louis entered First Bank in East St. Louis on Aug. 27, 2021, and gave a teller a note saying they had a bomb. Records say that after receiving money, the two were running toward the door when 56-year-old guard Ted Horn of St. Libory, Illinois, tried to intercept them, but Quinn drew a gun and shot Horn in the head.
