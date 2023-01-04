ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

KMOV

Fairview Heights City Council approves body cams for police officers

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS (KMOV) -- Fairview Heights Police officers will have body cameras for their uniforms after the city council approved the purchase. The body cameras will complement the mobile video systems inside the department’s squad cars. Cameras can be turned on manually by the officer or automatically when their vehicle’s emergency lights turn on.
FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, IL
KMOV

Man pleads guilty to murdering security guard during East St. Louis Bank robbery in 2021

EAST ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A 23-year-old St. Louis man pleaded guilty Wednesday to shooting and killing a security guard while robbing a bank in East St. Louis in 2021. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Illinois said in a press release Thursday that Jaylan D. Quinn and 21-year-old Andrew R. Brinkley went to the First Bank on River Park Drive on August 27, 2021, and approached the bank teller with a note saying they had a bomb and threatened to kill everyone if the bank didn’t turn over all its money. The two men got the money and headed for the door when security guard Ted Horn tried to stop them.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Vandals bust car windows at City Foundry, steal visitor’s MacBook computer

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - Patrons of the City Foundry STL are furious after their car windows were busted while visiting the entertainment venue. According to St. Louis Police, at least five cars were broken into in one night. One victim’s MacBook computer was stolen. However, a recent cellphone video shows five other vehicles broken into in the same parking lot, located across from Interstate 64.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
abc17news.com

Man pleads guilty in fatal East St. Louis bank robbery

SAINT LOUIS, MO

